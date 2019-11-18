Bama team surgeon on ‘successful’ Tua Tagovailoa surgery: ‘Prognosis is excellent’

University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday reportedly had a “successful” surgery on his right hip in Houston after being injured Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s game at Mississippi State.

Dr. Lyle Cain, Bama’s team orthopedic surgeon from Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, released a statement Monday with the official update.

“Tua underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston,” Cain advised.

“The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably,” he continued. “Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab.”

Tagovailoa was initially airlifted to St. Vincent’s from Starkville, MS, after being injured near the end of the first half of Saturday’s SEC contest. He was then flown Sunday evening to Houston in anticipation of Monday’s surgery.

The record-breaking quarterback has seemed to be in good spirits while hospitalized, posting pictures of himself smiling as teammates visited him. Tagovailoa has also continued to display his deep faith through the process.

