This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule

“As an independent college alumna, Rep. Roby has been a staunch advocate for the critical role independent colleges and universities play in their states and communities,” Mistick said in a statement.

Roby, co-chair of the Congressional Independent Colleges Caucus (CICC), was presented with a framed replica of her CICC Member Spotlight by association president Barbara K. Mistick, D.M., during a reception for private higher education leaders in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) was recently recognized for her leadership and support of private colleges and universities by the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

“She is committed to ensuring students and families from all economic backgrounds have access to the financial aid necessary to make college choice possible for students to achieve their dreams of a college degree,” she added.

Roby, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011, is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations and the House Committee on the Judiciary. She is not seeking reelection to a sixth term.

“Alabama’s impressive network of 14 private, nonprofit educational institutions, currently serving more than 24,000 students, work diligently to stay on the cutting-edge of development and innovation,” Roby outlined. “In Congress, I have made it a priority to advocate for these institutions to ensure they have the support necessary to continue their important work educating Alabamians from all walks of life. I believe serving as co-chair of the CICC puts me in strong position to continue fighting for these private, nonprofit colleges and universities.”

The CICC, launched in February 2017, has since grown to 79 members of Congress.

“As a graduate of New York University, I can attest to the valuable experience private educational institutions provide to students from around the world,” Roby added. “We must continue to ensure that students from all backgrounds have access to these opportunities.”

Huntingdon College President Cam West praised Roby as a role model for young people.

“Martha Roby is a regular presence on the Huntingdon campus and a joyful role model to our students,” West remarked. “She listens hard and cares deeply about doing the right thing for her district.”

Alabama Independent Colleges and Universities President Paul Hankins referred to Roby as an advocate for private colleges and universities in the Yellowhammer State.

“Rep. Roby’s office is always open to us — both in Washington and back at home in Alabama,” Hankins stated. “Despite her busy schedule, she always asks for feedback and listens closely to what we say.”

While retiring soon, Roby pledged to continue to serve as a resource for the independent college sector through the end of her term.

“In Congress, I have always advocated for proper support for private, nonprofit educational institutions that offer such immense opportunity to students across the country,” Roby concluded. “My door is always open for them, and my office will continue to serve as a resource as we celebrate their many contributions to communities in every corner of the country.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn