This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
It won’t be long now!
With all due respect to Saturday’s Tide and Tigers games, the road ahead is all about the Iron Bowl — and oh, how that game looks different than it did a week ago.
If the Bama players and coaches thought that the Auburn Tigers were going to make the game interesting before Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, what must they be feeling now? Certainly, Tide quarterback Mac Jones is a fine player (he, in fact, could pick up his first signature win with a victory over Auburn), but I think that you will agree that he is not Tua.
So then, what player or coach from each team is feeling the most pressure going into the big game? It’s all connected to the College Football Playoff (Alabama) and job security (Auburn).
Hop on board and allow me to offer up two men who will look to win out over the pressure and the importance of the 2019 Iron Bowl!
Watch:
Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.
Governor Kay Ivey’s administration continues to work hard to correct a longtime shortage in the number of state troopers patrolling Alabama.
The latest milestone occurred Thursday, when Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor administered the oath of office and officially welcomed the 55 members of Trooper Class 2019-C during a graduation ceremony at the agency’s Alabama Criminal Justice Training Center in Selma.
Taylor said these events are becoming a regular occurrence, thanks to Ivey’s and the Alabama legislature’s continued strong support and commitment to increased funding.
“Our agency is moving in a positive direction. We are pleased to welcome members of this class to our ALEA family,” Taylor stated.
The largest Trooper class since 1997, Class 2019-C was an accelerated training comprising individuals who already were certified with the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC).
One of Oxford Police Department Chief Bill Partridge’s sons is a member of the new graduation class.
I have been blessed to have two great children. Today my son Chase graduated the Alabama State Trooper Academy, I am extremely proud of the young man he has become. I was proud to pin his badge today and represent the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. pic.twitter.com/B8Y8RquCAH
— Bill Partridge (@ChiefBPartridge) November 22, 2019
Trooper funding has been a focus for state officials in recent years.
During Fiscal Year 2020, which began October 1, the agency received $5.5 million to hire and equip 50 additional troopers over the then-current staffing level. This followed ALEA receiving a general fund appropriation of $3.3 million in FY2018 to hire and equip 30 more troopers and receiving $3.2 million in FY2019 to hire and equip another 30 troopers.
On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. of the Middle District of Alabama was the special guest speaker. He said it was his honor to join the law enforcement community in recognizing the new troopers and their families. Franklin urged graduates to remember they are more than “just law enforcement officers.”
“You are ambassadors – not just for the Alabama State Troopers, but for the entire criminal justice system,” he added.
ALEA’s next graduation will be December 3, as Trooper Class 2019-B wraps up a 22-week academy, which is the standard length of training for individuals who are not APOST-certified.
Those interested in employment with ALEA can learn more here.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who filed papers Thursday to run for president in 2020 as a Democrat, will spend at least $490,582 on TV advertising in Alabama next week, according to NBC’s Gary Grumbach.
The Alabama purchase is part of a nationwide push that includes over $31 million worth of ad time in at least 100 markets across over 30 states, according to the firm Advertising Analytics. It is the biggest ad buy in American political history. The ads will run from November 25 through December 3.
Alabama breakdown as follows:
— Mobile-Pensacola: $158,132
— Birmingham: $154,310
— Huntsville-Decatur: $122,370
— Montgomery: $55,770
Bloomberg, 77, is estimated to be worth $52 billion. According to Politico, he plans to spend at least $500 million in his quest to defeat President Donald Trump.
First elected mayor in 2002 as a Republican, he served three terms in that office. Bloomberg switched his party affiliation to independent in 2007 before registering as a Democrat in 2018.
He spent large sums in 2018 getting Democrats elected, and has spent big in recent years supporting gun control and climate change initiatives.
Bloomberg has yet to make an official announcement regarding a presidential bid.
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.
U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) was recently recognized for her leadership and support of private colleges and universities by the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.
Roby, co-chair of the Congressional Independent Colleges Caucus (CICC), was presented with a framed replica of her CICC Member Spotlight by association president Barbara K. Mistick, D.M., during a reception for private higher education leaders in Washington, D.C.
A graduate of New York University, Roby’s district includes three independent institutions: Amridge University, Faulkner University and Huntingdon College.
“As an independent college alumna, Rep. Roby has been a staunch advocate for the critical role independent colleges and universities play in their states and communities,” Mistick said in a statement.
“She is committed to ensuring students and families from all economic backgrounds have access to the financial aid necessary to make college choice possible for students to achieve their dreams of a college degree,” she added.
Roby, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011, is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations and the House Committee on the Judiciary. She is not seeking reelection to a sixth term.
“Alabama’s impressive network of 14 private, nonprofit educational institutions, currently serving more than 24,000 students, work diligently to stay on the cutting-edge of development and innovation,” Roby outlined. “In Congress, I have made it a priority to advocate for these institutions to ensure they have the support necessary to continue their important work educating Alabamians from all walks of life. I believe serving as co-chair of the CICC puts me in strong position to continue fighting for these private, nonprofit colleges and universities.”
The CICC, launched in February 2017, has since grown to 79 members of Congress.
“As a graduate of New York University, I can attest to the valuable experience private educational institutions provide to students from around the world,” Roby added. “We must continue to ensure that students from all backgrounds have access to these opportunities.”
Huntingdon College President Cam West praised Roby as a role model for young people.
“Martha Roby is a regular presence on the Huntingdon campus and a joyful role model to our students,” West remarked. “She listens hard and cares deeply about doing the right thing for her district.”
Alabama Independent Colleges and Universities President Paul Hankins referred to Roby as an advocate for private colleges and universities in the Yellowhammer State.
“Rep. Roby’s office is always open to us — both in Washington and back at home in Alabama,” Hankins stated. “Despite her busy schedule, she always asks for feedback and listens closely to what we say.”
While retiring soon, Roby pledged to continue to serve as a resource for the independent college sector through the end of her term.
“In Congress, I have always advocated for proper support for private, nonprofit educational institutions that offer such immense opportunity to students across the country,” Roby concluded. “My door is always open for them, and my office will continue to serve as a resource as we celebrate their many contributions to communities in every corner of the country.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Following a “successful” right hip surgery Monday in Houston, University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been itching to get back to Tuscaloosa in time for this weekend’s Senior Day game against Western Carolina.
In a tweet on Friday, he confirmed that he has indeed touched back down in T-Town in time for Saturday’s 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff.
He encouraged fans to attend the game, which could also be his last as a player in Bryant-Denny Stadium, although he is out for the season while in the infancy of his road to recovery.
Back in ttown! Thank you all for the prayers and support! Join us tomorrow in support of our seniors and our last home game of the season!!! Roll Tide #RainorShine
— Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) November 22, 2019
This comes after Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on Monday shared some poignant remarks about Tagovailoa, including what the quarterback told him on Sunday night before the surgery.
“[T]he first thing that he says to me last night when I tell him ‘good luck’ in your surgery tomorrow is he said, ‘Well, I just can’t wait to get back and see the game on Saturday,'” Saban shared.
Coach Saban “I called him Saturday night to cheer him up and he cheered me up”
Tua also can’t wait to be for Senior Day on Saturday.
We could all act a little more like Tua in our lives, so much positivity ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lc7bd4Ythz
— Chicago Gump (@GriffinTSmith) November 18, 2019
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn