Trump’s tariff play has worked so far and Alabama farmers stand to benefit

President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs were met with the typical media derision, mockery, and prediction of doom.

Fortunately, as usual, the experts have shown that they are more interested in politics than they are in getting things right; the doom and gloom has not materialized.

If Trump is actually able to remake the world order on trade, America and Alabama will benefit greatly.

Dale Jackson is a thought leader for Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 5-9 a.m. weekdays on WVNN.