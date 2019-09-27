Trump praises ‘powerful’ Shelby ‘for his hard work’: ‘You are winning!’
President Donald Trump is apparently a big fan of Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the venerable chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee who has been praised as “Alabama’s greatest statesman” in history.
Amidst the annual federal appropriations process coming to a head, Trump applauded Shelby in a tweet on Thursday evening.
Calling Shelby his “friend,” Trump highlighted Shelby’s “hard work on many strong bills that continue to rebuild our military, invest in border security, and many other priorities.”
“Good work and keep fighting, you are winning!” the president said of Alabama’s senior senator.
Congratulations to my friend @SenShelby, our powerful Appropriations Chairman, for his hard work on many strong bills that continue to rebuild our military, invest in border security, and many other priorities. Good work and keep fighting, you are winning!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019
Shelby, in a tweeted response, said, “Thank you, Mr. President!”
