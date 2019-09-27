Trump praises ‘powerful’ Shelby ‘for his hard work’: ‘You are winning!’

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

President Donald Trump is apparently a big fan of Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the venerable chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee who has been praised as “Alabama’s greatest statesman” in history.

Amidst the annual federal appropriations process coming to a head, Trump applauded Shelby in a tweet on Thursday evening.

Calling Shelby his “friend,” Trump highlighted Shelby’s “hard work on many strong bills that continue to rebuild our military, invest in border security, and many other priorities.”

“Good work and keep fighting, you are winning!” the president said of Alabama’s senior senator.

Shelby, in a tweeted response, said, “Thank you, Mr. President!”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

Southern drought deepens; 11 million affected

Weeks of dry, hot weather have plunged the Deep South further into a drought that’s affecting more than 11 million people and threatening crops across the region, a new assessment showed Thursday.

The latest report from U.S. Drought Monitor showed arid conditions worsening across a five-state area from Louisiana to South Carolina.

Conditions are particularly bad in Alabama and Georgia, where nearly the entire state is too dry.

Areas around the suburbs of Birmingham and Atlanta are particularly hard hit.

The National Weather Service on Thursday reported record temperatures for several Alabama cities: Montgomery at 100 F (38 C); Troy at 98 (37 C), Tuscaloosa at 97 (36 C) and Birmingham and Anniston each at 96 (35.5 C).

Drought conditions extend into northern Florida and the southern Great Lakes region.

Much of Texas and the Southwest also are too dry.

Some areas have gone weeks without substantial rain.

Farmers say the dry weather is hurting their crops, and Alabama has declared a statewide fire alert because of extremely dry weather.

About 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Birmingham in Montevallo, sprinklers ran full tilt at a roughly 200-acre (81-hectare) commercial nursery, Green Valley Farms, that is near the most parched area in the South.

A few miles away, April Hebert watched her 1-year-old son Collins toss rocks into a partially dried-up pond at a park in Helena.

Brown leaves that are normally still green this time of year covered the ground under trees.

“It’s terrible,” she said of the drought. “I’m afraid we’re going to go straight from summer to winter without a fall.”

The Agriculture Department said pastures, hayfields and soybean crops are drying up because of the drought, and some farmers have been feeding hay to livestock because of a lack of grass.

Most crops are still in good or fair condition despite the lack of rain, the agency said.

While lake levels are falling, no mandatory water restrictions are in place.

The National Weather Service said most places in Georgia and Alabama received below-normal rainfall in August, and temperatures for the month were as much as 3 degrees above average in Georgia.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

7 Things: Jones supports impeachment inquiry, Byrne targets Biden, support for impeachment spikes and more …

7. Huntsville is a great place to live

  • Huntsville is awesome and you should live there according to a study done by US News, who ranked the top 125 places to live in the United States based on a strong job market and high quality of life.
  • With one being the lowest and 10 being the highest, Huntsville received the following ratings for each category: Desirability – 5.4%, Value – 8.8%, Job Market – 7.3%, Quality of Life – 6.6% and Net Migration – 7.0%. Overall, Huntsville received a 7.1% scorecard rating. US News ranked Huntsville the 11th-best city to live.

6. ICE nails dozens  of illegal immigrants on sex crime charges 

  • Active ICE Director Matthew Albence gave insight on a recent operation that led to the arrest of dozens of illegal immigrants that have a history of child sex offenses.
  • The director used this opportunity to slam sanctuary cities for putting anything else over the security of our communities, saying, It’s time to publicly call out those who have put politics over public safety, those who make our communities less secure, who create safe havens in which criminal aliens and gangs are allowed to flourish and can victimize innocent people with impunity.”

5. We kind of know who the whistleblower is

  • The New York Times reported that the whistleblower on Trump’s phone call with Ukraine is a CIA officer who was detailed to work at the White House, according to three people familiar with his identity.
  • The whistleblower, who received his information secondhand, has now stated that President Trump abused his powers to “solicit interference” from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election and the White House took steps to cover it up.

4. Trump calls whistleblower informant “close to a spy

  • Now that the all of the attention seems to be on the impeachment of the president, Trump is not happy with whoever informed the whistleblower the information that led to the release of a now-controversial transcript between President Trump and the president of Ukraine.
  • Trump said on Thursday that whoever fed the information to the whistleblower is “close to a spy,” and he went on to say that in the old days, spies were handled differently, which set off a new frenzy of people claiming the president was threatening the life of the whistleblower.

3. Poll shows support for impeachment growing

  • A recent poll shows that support for impeachment has soared amid non-stop media coverage and his conviction in the press, but Republicans and independents are still not convinced.
  • The first major Republican, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, came out in favor of impeachment, saying he is not surprised that Trump allegedly pressured the Ukrainian president to look into Biden because he has “watched him over the years,” but he also stated that he wanted to see more information before moving forward.

2. Byrne says Biden should follow Trump’s lead 

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) is one of many Republicans who is tired of the constant search for something to use against the president. He said the release of the transcript between Trump and the president of Ukraine is no different, calling it, Just another witch hunt by the Dems who still refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election.”
  • Byrne took it a step further by stating, “Transcript DOES show the need for a serious investigation into the Bidens and their actions in Ukraine.” He added, “Biden needs to answer to this: Why was his son paid $50K a month to lobby a Ukraine company and why was the prosecutor fired after starting to look into corrupt trade deals within the company?”

1. Doug Jones favors impeachment, wants to straddle the issue

  • While every other Democrat seems to be using the Trump/Ukraine transcript to put a nail in the impeachment coffin, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) supports impeachment while admitting there is no “smoking gun” and acknowledging, “We are nowhere close to having the full picture here.”
  • Jones is no stranger to straddling the fence. He clearly supports the Democrats’ current efforts. He remarked, “I support a fact-finding mission. I support the House finding out the facts. It’s important to get the facts out there. That is the prerogative of the House of Representatives. The things we’ve seen this week with the release of the summary of the phone call, then the whistleblower complaint – you can call it what you want to, it doesn’t matter what they call it – I just want to get to the facts.”

Jones invokes ‘the name of God’ in calling for Trump impeachment inquiry

In a speech spanning over four minutes long on Thursday, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) took to the floor of the United States Senate to passionately advocate for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying, “We didn’t take oaths to support the president of the United States.”

“We’re in some troubled times,” Jones began in a video he posted of the speech.

“Events of the past two weeks have been nothing short of stunning,” he claimed. “They have been stunning in the speed in which they have unfolded. They have been stunning and disturbing in the allegations that have been made regarding the conduct of the president of the United States — allegations that go to the heart of national security.”

He then added that the allegations challenge “whether or not the president is upholding his oath to the Constitution of the United States or abusing the power of the presidency.”

Jones said the “process” of the impeachment inquiry was merely beginning before decrying the “political” nature of the reactions he has seen to allegations against Trump.

“We didn’t take oaths to support the president of the United States,” Jones asserted.

He subsequently emphasized that he and his colleagues took an oath “to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.”

“[H]istory will judge us,” Jones commented. “They will determine whether or not we acted with courage and convictions or whether we just simply tested the political winds.”

“Ladies and gentlemen and colleagues, in the name of God we’ve got to do our duty,” Jones stressed, seemingly choking up.

“We have to do our duty,” he continued, “We have to make sure that we fulfill our oaths. That we are not concerned about how many votes it might get us or how many votes it might lose. We have to fulfill that solemn obligation. Whether we know the outcome or not. Whether we get pressure from a side or not. Whether or not there are millions of dollars spent in TV and radio telling us to vote a certain way. In the name of God, we should do our duty and nothing less.”

Watch:

The U.S Senate has no current role into the impeachment inquiry. Only if the U.S. House were to conclude the inquiry by bringing articles of impeachment and then impeaching Trump would a trial commence in the Senate.

This came after Jones on Wednesday called the transcript of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president “very troubling.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

Huntsville native confirmed as new U.S. Joint Chiefs vice chair

Air Force General John E. Hyten, a native of Huntsville, on Thursday was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the next vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In a bipartisan 75-22 vote, Hyten became the second-highest ranking military official in the country. A 38-year officer who has served in numerous leadership roles, he most recently has been serving as commander of U.S. Strategic Command.

“We need strong innovative leadership, someone who understands strategy and competition, new war-fighting domains like space and a strong nuclear deterrent,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe (R-OK) said before the vote. “We need strategic guidance, someone with firsthand experience. To me there is no doubt that Gen. Hyten is the right man.”

The confirmation was lauded by Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Thursday afternoon in a tweet.

Shelby and Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) both voted in favor of Hyten’s confirmation. He was nominated for the post by President Donald Trump in April.

In a statement, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., commented, “Congratulations to General John Hyten on his Senate confirmation to be the next Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a visionary leader with an unparalleled strategic perspective that will be very beneficial to the President, the Secretary of Defense and our military as we confront today’s national security challenges. I thank him and his family for their continued commitment to service.”

Hyten is a graduate of Grissom High School in Huntsville.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

Jones on Trump impeachment effort: ‘The transcript is very troubling’; ‘Not about an election’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is seemingly in support of the House’s official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, which is being led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and members of “The Squad” like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

In an interview with The Hill on Wednesday, Jones claimed that the inquiry into Trump is not about the 2020 election but rather “the security of the country.”

The president has released the transcript of a phone call he had with the Ukrainian president, which is at the center of the impeachment efforts.

Jones said he found the transcript to be “very troubling.”

“It’s not a good day for the country when any impeachment inquiry is opened but the fact is we have to get facts out. That’s the main thing I pushed for,” Jones told The Hill. “The transcript is very troubling.”

“This is not about an election,” Alabama’s junior senator reportedly added. “This needs to be talked about [in terms of] the security of the country.”

Jones has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, although Jones has also pledged to back whichever candidate the Democrats ultimately nominate to take on Trump in the general election, no matter how radical that individual is.

RELATED: Byrne calls on Biden to release foreign call transcripts, answer questions about Ukraine

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

