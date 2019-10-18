Poll: Trump’s approval rating highest in Alabama for fifth straight month
For the fifth consecutive month, Alabama boasts the nation’s highest approval rating of President Donald J. Trump, according to tracking polling by Morning Consult.
In the latest survey results released, which covered the entire month of September and had a margin of error of 2%, Alabama held a 22-point net approval of the president — 59% approved and 37% disapproved.
Mississippi (21-point net approval) was the second-highest in September, followed by Idaho and West Virginia at 20.
The Yellowhammer State has alternated for the top spot with the likes of West Virginia and Wyoming since Trump’s inauguration, however, Alabama has been first consecutively now since May.
Alabama’s high watermark for net approval in 2019 has been 27 points, which occurred in each March, April and May.
Wyoming’s 28 point net approval of Trump in April was the highest this year across the country. That state’s net approval had dropped to 16 points as of September.
On Friday, it was announced that Alabama had yet again achieved a record low unemployment rate, also shattering four other economic markers.
In a statement, Republican National Committee spokesperson Kevin Knoth said, “President Trump’s economy is on a roll as Alabama reaps the rewards with an all-time record low unemployment rate. It’s no surprise Alabamians love President Trump: he continues to deliver economic prosperity for the Yellowhammer State.”
Gary Palmer introduces resolution condemning global persecution of Christians
Republican Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) introduced on Friday Res. 640, a resolution condemning the global persecution of Christians.
According to a press release, the resolution “recognizes that Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world and condemns systemic persecution for faith-related reasons.”
The resolution also “calls on the U.S. State Department to prioritize religious freedom in its foreign policy considerations.”
“Christians endure persecution for their faith every day around the world,” Palmer said in a statement. “Just a few recent examples include the horrific bombings on Palm Sunday in Egypt and on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka this year.”
He added, “Religious freedom is fundamental to human dignity and freedom, so it’s important for us to advocate for the end of all religious persecution around the world, particularly the persecution of Christians.”
According to multiple studies, including that of the Pew Research Center, Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world. Examples include attacks on Christians by the Boko Haram in Nigeria, genocide against Christians by ISIS in Northern Iraq and Syria, and government prohibitions on church attendance, religious imagery, and Bible distribution in China.
Palmer’s press release noted, “According to Open Doors USA’s 2019 World Watch List, the 50 most dangerous countries for Christians were responsible for the deaths of 4,136 Christians for faith-related reasons, for 1,266 church or Christian building attacks, and for 2,625 imprisonments, arrests, sentencings, and detentions without trial of Christians.”
Remains of Alabama WWII veteran killed at Pearl Harbor finally return home
The remains of Alabama World War II veteran Johnnie C. Laurie returned home to Bessemer on Thursday, receiving full military honors.
According to information from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Laurie’s remains were accounted for on July 2.
The DPAA explained that Laurie was a long last casualty of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during WWII.
“On Dec. 7, 1941, Laurie was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Laurie,” the agency explained.
Navy Mess Attendant 1st Class Laurie was 25 at the time of his death.
Almost 78 years later, WBRC reported that one of his brothers, Elmer White, was on hand to witness Laurie’s homecoming on Thursday.
White fondly remembers Laurie from the first time that he came home on furlough — which was the last time he and his family would ever see the Navy sailor.
“I’m glad that he was able to come back to Alabama. … He was a very nice person, Johnnie Laurie,” White told WBRC.
Laurie’s remains will be buried in a full military ceremony at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo on Friday.
For the week of his burial, the American Village honored Laurie as the “Veteran of the Week.”
“He is representative of the hundreds of thousands of Alabamians who have risked it all for the sake of our country and its freedom. To all veterans we owe a debt we can never fully repay,” American Village founder and CEO Tom Walker said.
There are still 72,671 unidentified American veterans killed in WWII.
A purple heart was reportedly buried with Laurie’s mother when she passed away several years ago.
You can read more about the extensive recovery and identification process here.
‘Here we are again’: Alabama reaches yet another new record low unemployment rate
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted September unemployment rate was 3.0%, a new historic low. Job growth in the Yellowhammer State is far outpacing the national average, with the state’s yearly growth already doubling what experts had predicted with three months still to go.
The state’s latest unemployment rate is down from August’s previous record of 3.1% and below September 2018’s rate of 3.8%.
The new milestone rate represents 2,194,158 employed persons, also a new record high, up 75,426 from September 2018’s count. There were 66,919 unemployed persons counted last month, setting yet another record low, compared to 70,608 in August and 84,568 in September 2018.
In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey said, “Here we are again, Alabama! Once again, we’re breaking economic records: new low unemployment rate, more people working than ever before, fewer unemployed people than ever before, and the largest labor force we’ve ever seen.”
“While we continue to be proud and amazed at these wonderful numbers, we cannot become complacent and forget our commitment to Alabama – to make sure that everyone who wants a job can have one,” she continued. “We’re working hard to make that a reality, and we will keep pushing for even more economic opportunities for hardworking Alabamians.”
The civilian labor force grew to 2,261,077 in September, a new high, up from 2,255,088 in August and 2,203,300 in September 2018.
“The job growth that Alabama is experiencing in 2019 is outstanding,” Washington emphasized.
“Since January, our economy has grown 55,900 jobs – more than double what economists predicted our job growth for the year would be – and we still have three months to account for! We’re outpacing the nation in over-the-year job growth as well, reaching our largest job growth percentage of the year at 2.3%,” he added.
Alabama’s economy has already gained 55,900 jobs since January, while economists predicted that 2019 total job growth would measure only 22,200 total.
Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 46,600 to a new record high of 2,093,800, with gains in the professional and business services sector (+11,900); the leisure and hospitality sector (+9,400); and the education and health services sector (+5,400), among others.
This represents 2019’s highest over-the-year job growth percentage at 2.3%, which surpassed the national job growth percentage of 1.4%.
Additionally, this is the eighth consecutive month in which Alabama’s job growth percentage either sustained or surpassed the national job growth percentage.
Total private average weekly earnings also increased by $11.97 over the month to $862.70, representing an over-the-year increase of $12.81. The only time average weekly earnings were higher was in December 2018, when they measured $866.63.
“Not only are we growing jobs, earnings are also increasing,” Washington concluded. “In September, Alabamians’ average weekly earnings reached their second highest level in history.”
All counties and major cities experienced rate drops both over-the-month and over-the-year.
In fact, Wilcox County, which is traditionally the county with the highest unemployment rate, saw its rate reach a record low in September at 6.2%.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates last month were: Shelby County at 1.9%; Morgan, Marshall, Madison and Limestone Counties at 2.1%; and Tuscaloosa, Lee, Elmore, Cullman, Crenshaw and Baldwin Counties at 2.2%.
Counties with the highest unemployment rates were: Wilcox County at 6.2%, Dallas County at 5.2% and Clarke County at 5.1%.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates were: Northport at 1.5%, Vestavia Hills at 1.6% and Homewood at 1.7%.
Major cities with the highest unemployment rates were: Selma at 5.9%, Prichard at 4.9% and Bessemer at 3.7%.
