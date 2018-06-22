Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Big day for Alabama’s Rep. Roby as Trump endorses her, blasts opponent 24 mins ago / Analysis
Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor 53 mins ago / Sponsored
Alabama’s BCA seeking new CEO after controversial departures 1 hour ago / News
Trump lets bygones be bygones as he backs Roby in Alabama 2 hours ago / News
Prattville woman accused of stealing from city’s youth baseball program 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: No immigration bill, all of Alabama’s government loves new taxes they don’t have to pass, “fake news” fuels family separation crisis, and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Southern Alabama county placing police in all schools 3 hours ago / News
2 Alabama men sentenced in sex trafficking scheme 4 hours ago / News
AG Steve Marshall fights Obama-era bureaucrats to keep illegal immigrants out of census count 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Severe storms could strike parts of central, southern US 5 hours ago / News
Port of Mobile welcomes home a Harley-Davidson used during World War I 18 hours ago / News
Are we making the opioid problem worse? 19 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers says Mueller probe should be ended by ‘Jefferson Beauregard Sessions’ 20 hours ago / Analysis
Why Mike Kemp’s withdrawal from BCA is highly significant 21 hours ago / Editorial
Birmingham doesn’t make the cut for 2020 DNC Convention 22 hours ago / News
Judicial races in Alabama highlighted 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
James Comey echo of J. Edgar Hoover — amassing power, declaring himself moral authority in FBI 23 hours ago / Opinion
Don’t be seduced by the Amtrak impulse 1 day ago / Opinion
Huntsville man sentenced to 15 years for Islamic State-inspired plot 1 day ago / News
Whodunnit? Mysterious poll tests negative messages against both state Senate candidates in Baldwin County 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

Trump lets bygones be bygones as he backs Roby in Alabama

President Donald Trump is letting bygones be bygones as he endorses embattled Alabama Republican Rep. Martha Roby for re-election.

Trump tweeted on Friday: “Congresswoman Martha Roby of Alabama has been a consistent and reliable vote for our Make America Great Again Agenda.”Roby had publicly withdrawn her endorsement of Trump in the final days of the 2016 election after the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

Roby had said that the tape made Trump “unacceptable” as a candidate for president.

Roby was forced earlier this month into a runoff with Democrat-turned-Republican Bobby Bright.

Bright, a former congressman, has embraced the president and charged Roby with being insufficiently supportive of Trump.

Trump is rejecting Bright as “a recent Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat” ahead of the July 17 runoff.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

print

24 mins ago

Big day for Alabama’s Rep. Roby as Trump endorses her, blasts opponent

Rep. Martha Roby has received the president’s seal of approval, a tweet of endorsement in her Republican primary runoff bid for reelection to represent Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.

Trump’s endorsement queued all the buzzwords which have dominated conversations around the race, particularly by addressing Roby’s fidelity to his “Make America Great Again” agenda and by hitting Roby’s runoff opponent, Bobby Bright, as a “recent Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat.”

201
Keep reading 201 WORDS

Bright supported Nancy Pelosi’s speakership when he represented the district from 2009 to 2011, before Roby unseated him.

Why this matters: It’s usual for a president to endorse incumbents of his own party but this endorsement is big news, considering that Roby’s inability to win outright in the June 5 primary has been widely attributed by national media to her strong rebuke of Trump following the “Access Hollywood” tape’s release.

The question of Roby’s loyalty to Trump was raised repeatedly by her primary challengers, state Rep. Barry Moore and Roy Moore ally Rich Hobson. The two even mentioned Roby’s de-endorsement of Trump as part of what motivated them to challenge her.

“As a resident of Alabama’s 2nd congressional district, my prayer is that whoever wins this seat will work with President Trump as we continue to make America great again,” Barry Moore told Yellowhammer at the news of Trump’s endorsement of Roby. “Obviously this election has not turned out the way I had hoped, but, everything else has—my small business is busier than ever.”

Trump has shown a tendency to endorse those Republicans who have rebuked him publicly, including Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama’s 5th Congressional District.

Alabama’s primary runoff is July 17.

Show less
53 mins ago

Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor

Key public officials from Mobile and Baldwin counties joined with State Rep. Will Ainsworth (R – Guntersville) on Thursday evening as they endorsed his candidacy for lieutenant governor in the July 17 Republican runoff election.

Among those announcing their public support for Ainsworth during a news conference at the USS Alabama battleship were Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran; Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack; State Representative David Sessions of Grand Bay, who chairs the House Agriculture and Forestry Committee; and State Rep. Jack Williams of Wilmer, who is also the senator-elect for Senate District 34.

312
Keep reading 312 WORDS

“I’m humbled by the confidence each of these public officials has placed in me by putting their names and reputations beside mine,” Ainsworth said. “During my time in the House, I supported the Gulf Coast 100% of the time, and I voted to keep the BP settlement funds where they rightly belonged. South Alabama will continue to have my support as lieutenant governor.”

The officials offered the following comments at the news conference, which may be viewed here.

“I look forward to Will being successful in his bid for lieutenant governor. It was a pleasure to serve with Will on the House Agriculture Committee. I know two things about Will Ainsworth – he is a good family man, and he believes in doing what is right.” – State Rep. David Sessions (R – Grand Bay)

“Will’s State House office is right next to mine, and I know he supported us all the way through with the BP funding and helped us get what we got.” State Rep. Jack Williams (R – Wilmer)

“I’m proud to stand here with my friend, Will Ainsworth. I’ve worked with him in the Legislature, and I know he is a strong supporter of law enforcement. He’s an honest man, and I know he will continue to support us in Mobile County and Baldwin County.” – Sheriff Sam Cochran

“When the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association met in January, Will walked in the room and said, ‘I’m here to not only ask for your vote but to offer my support to the sheriffs of Alabama,’ and that means a lot to the 67 sheriffs in our state. Since that time, I’ve come to know him as a committed Christian conservative, and I am excited he is in the runoff.” Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack

Paid for by Friends of Will Ainsworth, 7520 Browns Valley Road, Guntersville, AL 35976

Show less
1 hour ago

Alabama’s BCA seeking new CEO after controversial departures

The Business Council of Alabama says it’s looking for a new chief executive following a wave of high-profile departures.

The Montgomery-based nonprofit issued a statement Thursday saying it will have a new leader to replace president and CEO Billy Canary no later than Jan. 1.

98
Keep reading 98 WORDS

The move comes after four of the state’s largest companies quit the organization, with some openly questioning its leadership.

Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative all left the organization in recent days.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the moves came after the Business Council refused demands to remove Canary by Sept 1.

Officials with the organization say they wanted an orderly transition to replace Canary, who’s run the business group since 2003.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
2 hours ago

Prattville woman accused of stealing from city’s youth baseball program

Police say a board member of an Alabama city’s youth baseball program is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the program.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells The Montgomery Advertiser that 38-year-old Lindsey Leigh Martin turned herself in on a theft of property charge on Tuesday.

70
Keep reading 70 WORDS

She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Courthouse records show the Prattville woman is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the Dixie Youth baseball program.

Court records show that she doesn’t have an attorney.

The newspaper could not reach board members of the Dixie Youth organization for comment.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: No immigration bill, all of Alabama’s government loves new taxes they don’t have to pass, “fake news” fuels family separation crisis, and more …

1. No immigration plan vote coming on compromise immigration bill as we careen towards crisis; Trump blows it all up

— The more conservative “Goodlatte bill” failed, the “compromise bill” was delayed until today and now postponed until next week which hands Democrats another victory on immigration.

— Senator Jeff Sessions claimed separations were never their desired outcome, but without a positive ruling by a federal judge to allow longer family detentions the only options will be separations or catch-and-release, Democrats don’t care because they want more illegals.

2. New potential taxes on Internet purchases excites media outlets and politicians in Alabama

— New revenue always makes liberals happy, but the Alabama retail association and Governor Kay Ivey are gushing over this opportunity to allow you to pay more for Internet purchases.

— The framing that this give retailers a level playing field is accurate, but the biggest retailers are already paying the state voluntarily and this new tax will hit smaller retailers and consumers.

3. The face of the “family separationwasn’t separated from her family at all; her father is mad at the mother

— TIME magazine decided to use a picture of a Yanela Hernandez crying on the cover of their magazine to highlight how awful America is — the whole thing is fake news.

— Denis Hernandez, the father of this kid, said his wife and daughter were never separated, he never got to say goodbye, she was not fleeing violence because she was seeking a “better future,” and she paid a coyote $6,000 dollars to smuggle her.

4. Amtrak sucks; Gov. Kay Ivey agrees

255
Keep reading 255 WORDS

— Anyone that has taken an Amtrak train outside of the Northeast corridor knows that the service leaves a lot to be desired. In Alabama the previous service took two hours and twenty minutes for a trip where a drive took two hours and ten minutes.

— The cost for a return to Amtrak service in Alabama would cost the state almost six million dollars and is not a priority. Her opponent for governor says this means Alabama is on the “wrong track“.

5. The Business Council of Alabama is in trouble

— After a week of BCA hemorrhaging big donor members, the next head of the group has bailed as well, BCA Progress PAC Chairman Mike Kemp was in charge of handling the political donations of the group.

— AL.com’s Cameron Smith argues that this could be good for consumers, mostly arguing that a BCA without massive businesses supporting it can actually argue for a better business climate (lower power rates) and lower health care costs.

6. The First Lady wore a jacket

— You cannot make me care about this, but you can try.

— After the First Lady’s team says there was no message, Trump says it is about the media.

7. Wannabe terrorist is sentenced to prison for plotting to kill cops and soldiers in Huntsville

— A judge sentenced Aziz Ihab Sayyed to 15 years in federal prison for plotting with the Islamic State to plan attacks in the United States.

— He bought bomb components in order to attack police stations and the military installation Redstone Arsenal.

Show less