True or False: Tax dollars from Rebuild Alabama can be used to build prisons, expand state government?
The funding raised through Rebuild Alabama is deposited in a new, separate fund called the Rebuild Alabama Fund. This fund will be audited annually by the examiner of Public Accounts to ensure there is no mismanagement. Learn the facts. #fixALroads
Steve Harvey congratulates Alabama radio host on the launch of ‘The Joe Lockett Show’
For Joe Lockett, the phrase “chase your dreams” is more than a cliché — it’s reality. Six years ago, inspired by comedian Steve Harvey, Lockett left his job in the construction industry with aspirations of becoming a radio host, which are now fully realized.
After years of hard work and preparation, he launched “The Joe Lockett Show” this April on WJXC 101.FM
Lockett took to Facebook on the day of the show’s launch to thank Steve Harvey for his encouragement and inspiration.
He wrote, “I stood by Steve Harvey’s picture six years ago and said never be afraid to dream BIG. Who knew what God had in store for me and my company? I’m asking all my listeners, friends, viewers and social media followers to help me get this message to Steve Harvey or someone on his team. Why? Because I wanted to shake his hand and give him a hug and say thank you.”
“Way to go, Joe Lockett, congratulations,” Harvey said.
Harvey followed his commendation with advice for anyone wishing to follow in Lockett’s footsteps and pursue their passion. His message? Do something you love.
“Run the race that you love to run. Wake up and chase something you love to chase. Go to bed realizing that when I wake up in the morning God willing, man I’m going to get another opportunity to get another day closer,” Harvey said.
In hopes his story will inspire others, Lockett is taking the second hour of his show, “Six 2 Six’ to help his audience take action and find their calling.
In challenging his listeners to dream, Lockett says, “I want you to think of the biggest thing that you have ever wanted to do in your life.”
Check out “The Joe Lockett Show” on WJXC 101.1, Monday to Friday from 3 – 5 p.m. Not near a radio? Listen live online at the station’s website.
Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that the Alabama Department of Transportation is purchasing the right of way for the expansion of McFarland Boulevard (US 82) in Tuscaloosa from State Route 69 to Rice Mine Road, as part of the Rebuild Alabama First Year Plan 2020.
This is one of west Alabama’s busiest stretches of roadway, with the governor’s office advising that over 50,000 trips per day are made on this main east/west corridor through Tuscaloosa.
“Enhancing this particular section of US 82 will provide safer and more efficient travel on one of Alabama’s busiest four-lane roads,” Ivey said in a statement. “Tuscaloosa is a city known for how it has rebuilt itself, and with these necessary infrastructure projects, we will see this area thrive even more. Tuscaloosa and the surrounding areas will certainly have a better future for it.”
This is a two-phase project. Following the acquisition in the first year, construction will begin in the second year.
State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), who sponsored the Rebuild Alabama Act in the legislature, thanked the governor for her leadership, as did Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. Maddox, as the Democrats’ nominee, faced off against Ivey in the 2018 general election.
“I would like to thank Governor Ivey for her leadership to help our state improve its public safety, offer a better quality of life for our citizens and provide opportunities for future prosperity,” Poole said.
He emphasized, “This infrastructure investment will have a positive impact for not only ourselves, but also our children and grandchildren. Tuscaloosa and the surroundings areas will benefit greatly from this project on Highway 82.”
Maddox highlighted the overwhelming, bipartisan manner in which the legislation passed.
“Governor Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Act passed with bipartisan support because job creation requires roads and bridges with the capacity to connect the present to the future,” Maddox said. “Tuscaloosa appreciates the governor’s leadership in securing this critical investment in the First Year Plan, and we look forward to working with her in strengthening our city.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Billboard slams Doug Jones’ pledge to support ‘socialist’ Dem candidates against Trump
Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate election is off and running.
On Monday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) put up the first billboard in the Yellowhammer State during this important cycle, as they look to oust the incumbent from Mountain Brook, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).
The billboard can be found in Birmingham along I-59, near Roebuck Plaza where the interstate crosses over Highway 11.
It reads, “Doug Jones silent as 2,472,100 Alabamians would lose their private health insurance.”
This builds off of Jones’ blanket pledge to support the Democrats’ 2020 presidential nominee, despite many of the candidates embracing far-left policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. The billboard specifically references Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) plan that would end private health insurance for 2,472,100 Alabamians.
“Doug Jones will not get a pass from voters as he has pledged to support socialist candidates for president who would eliminate private health insurance for 2,472,100 Alabamians,” NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand told Yellowhammer News. “Alabama voters will retire Doug Jones because they know he has consistently opposed President Trump and his agenda when it matters most.”
Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville are currently the only announced Republican candidates against Jones.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Tuberville to ‘Fox & Friends’: I’m the only candidate in this race who supported Trump in this last election
During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Monday, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate, revealed part of his strategy when asked to do so by show host Steve Doocy.
Much like he did on a radio interview on Saturday, Tuberville pledged his support for President Donald Trump.
However, Tuberville went out of his way to claim he was the “only candidate” to support Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
“Well, first of all – you know, on I’m going to support President Trump,” Tuberville said. “I supported him from day one. I’m the only candidate in this race who supported him in this last election. I believe in him. He has a great work ethic. You know, the guy is a winner. And the things that he’s done – we need people to stand behind him – in the Senate, in Congress to help him get his agenda through.”
“But I want to help this state and Alabama,” he added. “You know, Alabama is going to grow. It’s going to really grow.”
Tuberville was likely referring to the only other formally announced candidate currently in the race, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). The day after audio of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump boasting about sexual misconduct surfaced in October 2016, Byrne was among a number of high-profile Republicans to call on Trump to step aside.