Tuberville to ‘Fox & Friends’: I’m the only candidate in this race who supported Trump in this last election

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Monday, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate, revealed part of his strategy when asked to do so by show host Steve Doocy.

Much like he did on a radio interview on Saturday, Tuberville pledged his support for President Donald Trump.

However, Tuberville went out of his way to claim he was the “only candidate” to support Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“Well, first of all – you know, on I’m going to support President Trump,” Tuberville said. “I supported him from day one. I’m the only candidate in this race who supported him in this last election. I believe in him. He has a great work ethic. You know, the guy is a winner. And the things that he’s done – we need people to stand behind him – in the Senate, in Congress to help him get his agenda through.”

“But I want to help this state and Alabama,” he added. “You know, Alabama is going to grow. It’s going to really grow.”

Tuberville was likely referring to the only other formally announced candidate currently in the race, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). The day after audio of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump boasting about sexual misconduct surfaced in October 2016, Byrne was among a number of high-profile Republicans to call on Trump to step aside.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.