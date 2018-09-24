Trial lawyers continue to bankroll Tom Parker’s campaign for chief justice

Five individuals will soon join the esteemed ranks of the University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences ‘s Hall of Fame at an induction dinner on Thursday, October 4 in the North Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bryant is the former director of The University of Alabama’s Institute for Communication Research, an organization he founded that has evolved to become the Institute for Communication and Information Research. The university noted, “His direction, leadership and commitment to research propelled the ICR to millions in grant and contract funding and left a lasting impact upon the fields of communication, media effects, interpersonal communication and beyond.”

Davis is best known as the host of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” the longest-running and most-celebrated college football pregame show on television. In his career at ESPN, Davis has hosted and contributed to programming ranging from NBA highlights to ABC’s Triple Crown horse racing. Davis graduated from UA with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast film communication in 1988.

Gray is a civil rights attorney whose career includes representation of both Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a pivotal time in the civil rights movement. As a stalwart advocate for the rights of others, his impact travels far beyond his home state of Alabama.

Houston and Voncile Pearce spent much of their lives together establishing, owning and operating radio stations across the Southeast. Beyond their legacy as broadcasters, the Pearces have served on various boards and actively supported local charities and organizations through the reach of their radio stations. Houston graduated from UA with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business in 1955, and Voncile graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1967 and a master’s degree in mathematics in 1969.

Tickets to the Hall of Fame event are $150 and can be purchased by calling 205-348-7229 by the deadline of Monday, September 24.

Established by the College’s Board of Visitors in 1998, the Communication and Information Sciences Hall of Fame at the University of Alabama was created “to honor, preserve and perpetuate the names and accomplishments of individuals who have brought lasting fame to the state of Alabama through the application of disciplines taught, researched and practiced in the College.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn