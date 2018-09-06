August fundraising reports are in — update on all the statewide races
August fundraising reports were due by the end of the day on Wednesday for all candidates running in Alabama’s upcoming November 6 election, and the numbers showed a huge advantage for Republicans running for statewide offices – except the race for chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Governor Kay Ivey continues to dwarf all of the state’s other candidates in fundraising, with Republican nominees Rep. Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill all having strong months compared to their respective opponents as the summer campaign lull draws to a close.
Below is a breakdown of each contested race:
Governor
Gov. Kay Ivey (R) –
- Cash raised in August – $495,209.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $435,173.57
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $337,963.82
- Notable August contributions – $87,500 from various road builders, $25,000 from Alabama Homebuilders’ PAC and $20,000 from the Committee for Good Government
- Total cash raised thus far – $5,448,165.59
- Total cash spent thus far – $5,166,253.83
Mayor Walt Maddox (D) –
- Cash raised in August – $338,159.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $180,548.95
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $476,458.87
- Notable August contributions – $57,000 from one consortium of Tuscaloosa PACs, $32,000 from various union PACs and $15,000 from the Greenetrack gambling facility
- Total cash raised thus far – $1,715,825.80
- Total cash spent thus far – $1,295,466.93
Lieutenant Governor
Rep. Will Ainsworth (R) –
- Cash raised in August – $144,775.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $34,669.01
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $128,356.33
- Notable August contributions – $25,000 from Alabama Homebuilders’ PAC, $25,000 from Alabama Automobile Dealers’ PAC and $20,000 from Alabama Nursing Home Association PACs
- Total cash raised thus far – $1,450,300.00
- Total cash spent thus far – $2,472,428.13
Dr. Will Boyd (D) –
- Cash raised in August – $9,286.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $3,435.71
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $7,469.12
- Notable August contributions – $30,600.00 in additional in-kind contributions from out-of-state liberal entities
- Total cash raised thus far – $30,958.34
- Total cash spent thus far – $23,489.22
Attorney General
Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) –
- Cash raised in August – $130,725.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $52,860.87
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $119,417.39
- Notable August contributions – $25,000 from Alabama Automobile Dealers’ PAC, $25,000 from the Alabama Nursing Home Association and $10,000 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s PAC
- Total cash raised thus far – $3,396,635.28
- Total cash spent thus far – $3,293,098.61
Joseph Siegelman (D) –
- Cash raised in August – $70,699.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $56,567.98
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $162,121.68
- Notable August contributions – $9,500 from various union PACs
- Total cash raised thus far – $352,282.89
- Total cash spent thus far – $190,161.21
Secretary of State
Secretary of State John Merrill (R) –
- Cash raised in August – $28,110.44
- Cash expenditures in August – $3,822.50
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $173,345.36
- Notable August contributions – $5,000 from Title PAC
- Total cash raised thus far – $338,659.44
- Total cash spent thus far – $185,344.55
Heather Milam (D) –
- Cash raised in August – $11,310.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $8,965.04
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $8,042.74
- Notable August contributions – $1,500 from liberal environmentalist Nelson Brooke
- Total cash raised thus far – $46,258.76
- Total cash spent thus far – $38,655.89
State Auditor
State Auditor Jim Zeigler (R) –
- Cash raised in August – $1,200.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $1,036.09
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $12,282.15
- Notable August contributions – N/A
- Total cash raised thus far – $59,005.11
- Total cash spent thus far – $55,627.92
Miranda Joseph (D) –
- Cash raised in August – $1,560.65
- Cash expenditures in August – $1,448.65
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $2,602.02
- Notable August contributions – N/A
- Total cash raised thus far – $11,550.83
- Total cash spent thus far – $8,952.94
Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice
Associate Justice Tom Parker (R) –
- Cash raised in August – $3,910.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $148.85
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $17,508.59
- Notable August contributions – $2,500 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s PAC
- Total cash raised thus far – $429,152.05
- Total cash spent thus far – $444,043.46
Judge Bob Vance (D) –
- Cash raised in August – $208,969.33
- Cash expenditures in August – $27,971.54
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $420,197.48
- Notable August contributions – A massive number of contributions during the month – 911 to be precise – and solid support from the Birmingham business and legal communities
- Total cash raised thus far – $632,472.19
- Total cash spent thus far – $212,274.71
Supreme Court Associate Justice Place 4
Jay Mitchell (R) –
- Cash raised in August – $4,900.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $5,601.09
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $78,172.46
- Notable August contributions – N/A
- Total cash raised thus far – $615,538.20
- Total cash spent thus far – $637,600.45
Donna Wesson Smalley (D) –
- Cash raised in August – $16,460.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $6,618.00
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $18,087.00
- Notable August contributions – $1,500 combined from union PACs
- Total cash raised thus far – $37,850.00
- Total cash spent thus far – $23,085.20
Public Service Commissioner Place 1
Commissioner Jeremy Oden (R) –
- Cash raised in August – $0.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $688.48
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $1,026.14
- Notable August contributions – N/A
- Total cash raised thus far – $558,600.00
- Total cash spent thus far – $565,221.59
Cara Yvonne McClure (D) –
- Cash raised in August – $7,299.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $3,384.19
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $9,739.20
- Notable August contributions – $2,500 from liberal environmentalist Nelson Brooke and $1,000 from MoveOn.org
- Total cash raised thus far – $15,881.08
- Total cash spent thus far – $6,141.88
Public Service Commissioner Place 2
Commissioner Chip Beeker (R) –
- Cash raised in August – $0.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $74.62
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $1,003.31
- Notable August contributions – N/A
- Total cash raised thus far – $157,550.00
- Total cash spent thus far – $163,483.14
Kari Swenson-Powell (D) –
- Cash raised in August – $12,625.00
- Cash expenditures in August – $3,948.59
- Cash on hand as of September 5 – $9,484.86
- Notable August contributions – $7,000 from San Francisco’s Scott Nettles and $2,500 from liberal environmentalist Nelson Brooke
- Total cash raised thus far – $20,706.00
- Total cash spent thus far – $11,471.14
