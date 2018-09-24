Sessions leaves stage immediately after speech in Hoover, does not attend press availability as news breaks that Deputy AG Rosenstein was being forced out

HOOVER — Minutes before news broke nationally Monday morning that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was being forced out of the White House, Attorney General Jeff Sessions left the stage immediately following his speech at the National Public Safety Partnership Symposium.

The attorney general did not attend the scheduled press availability with other law enforcement officials following his address.

This came after Sessions, as he received a resounding standing ovation to welcome him to the stage, quipped, “I may need this today.”

“Going back to Washington, you never know what’s going to happen,” Sessions added, as the crowd laughed.

The news of Rosenstein’s reported departure comes on the heels of accounts that Rosenstein suggested invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office and proposed wearing a wire to record his conversations with the president.

