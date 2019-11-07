‘Traitor Jeff’ — New Alabama Senate ad blasts Sessions over Trump
Yellowhammer News on Thursday obtained the first digital ad by GRIT PAC, an independent expenditure committee supporting former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville for U.S. Senate.
The ad is just in time for former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions’ entrance into Alabama’s 2020 GOP Senate primary.
Entitled, “Dixie,” the 15-second video ad features a clip of President Donald J. Trump speaking about Sessions’ time as U.S. attorney general. The ad will be rolled out on social media and other digital platforms and target likely Republican primary voters in the Birmingham media market starting on Thursday.
In a statement, GRIT PAC chairman Stan McDonald said, “As Attorney General, Jeff Sessions failed President Trump by recusing himself from the Russian inquiry and completely let President Trump, conservatives, and the state of Alabama down.”
“His entry into the race is a cooperative effort between himself and the swamp,” he continued. “President Trump has kicked Sessions off of the team and he doesn’t want him back. We cannot trust him to support the America First agenda. There’s only one candidate who will faithfully serve President Trump and deliver results for Alabama, and that’s Coach Tuberville.”
Tuberville nor his own campaign have involvement in GRIT PAC.
Other GOP candidates who have qualified in the race are Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).
Count Barry Moore in for the campaign to represent Alabama’s Second Congressional District. Also, count Moore in as the next in line to make his support for President Donald Trump the centerpiece of his effort.
Moore qualified on Wednesday to run in the Republican primary for Congress in the southeast Alabama district, according to a statement from his campaign.
The small businessman and former state representative believes his experience in the construction and waste hauling industries provides him a unique perspective in this race.
“You can tell a lot about a man by looking at his hands,” said Moore. “If you look at my hands, you’ll see calluses, calluses I got from hard work. I think it’s time we had a working man in Congress. I’m running in this election because I want to work for all the people in District 2. From Prattville to Florala, from Autaugaville to Andalusia, from Evergreen to Enterprise, Cottonwood to Wetumpka and Montgomery to Dothan, I want to represent every person in District 2.”
Moore cited his early support for Trump in 2016. According to Moore, he was among the first elected officials in the state to endorse the president.
“We need someone with calluses and courage in Washington, standing up for conservative Alabama values and supporting President Trump,” he remarked. “That’s what I’ll do when I’m elected as District 2’s representative next November.”
The Republican primary for the seat being vacated by Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) portends to be a hotly contested race among a field of four candidates, none of whom currently hold elected office. In addition to Moore, Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor, Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman and former Alabama Attorney General Troy King are running to serve in congress.
Moore and his wife, Heather, reside in Enterprise and have three children.
Republican Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) has been going through the testimony transcripts released this week from the U.S. House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and on Thursday Byrne gave his main takeaways exclusively to Yellowhammer News.
“We’ve learned two things this week: career bureaucrats don’t like President Trump and Democrats don’t have a case against him,” the Republican U.S. Senate candidate said.
“Ambassador Yovanovitch was upset that President Trump fired her after rumors she was bad mouthing him,” Byrne outlined. “Is that impeachable? As she agreed under oath, ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President. Ambassador McKinley wanted Secretary Pompeo to defend Yovanovitch and resigned when he didn’t. Ok, so what?”
He continued, “One witness, Ambassador Volker, says there was no linkage between White House meetings and the investigations and he knew of no conditions for the release of the funds. He revealed that Ukraine didn’t even know about the funds being on hold until the American press reported it. Volker also testified funds get held up all the time and that neither he nor the Ukrainians ever worried they wouldn’t be released (they eventually were). If this was a quid pro quo it was a bad one.”
“Ambassador Sondland testified that when he questioned Trump about the hold, Trump told him he wasn’t holding them up for a quid pro quo. Democrats made a big deal that Sondland amended his testimony to say he told a Ukrainian staff member that issuing Giuliani’s statement on corruption would help release the funds, but he clearly admitted this was based upon a ‘presumption,’ not any direction from President Trump. Sondland clearly stated he had no idea why the funds were held up and that he still doesn’t know,” Byrne advised.
“Finally, Ambassador Taylor, who claims he had a clear understanding of a quid pro quo, admitted when questioned by Republicans this was all second or third hand — no direct knowledge — some of it even from the New York Times! He never even had a conversation with President Trump, Giuliani or Mulvaney,” he remarked.
Byrne concluded, “This week’s hearsay and speculation would get tossed out in court, but not in the Democrats’ kangaroo impeachment court.”
Let me take a wild guess: You have been giddy with excitement as the Alabama-LSU football game draws closer.
You have listened to the pundits, yet you remain confused about which team will walk off the field a winner. Your brain is filled with frightening thoughts: What if Tua is not 100%? What if Bama misses another field goal when it matters most? What if the president’s visit distracts the Crimson Tide players?
Never fear, a hero of the game is here to put your mind at rest!
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy knows a thing or two about winning big games, and he knows a thing or two about delivering big plays against the LSU Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
It was November 7, 2009, when third-ranked Alabama took it to LSU 24-15. McElroy went 19-of-34 for 276 yards and two TD passes (a 21-yard TD pass to Darius Hanks and a 73-yard TD pass to Julio Jones) as Bama clinched a spot in the SEC Championship game.
These days, McElroy stays busy running between his numerous duties at ESPN and the SEC Network. He’s a game analyst, a studio contributor and a host at SEC Network. He has his own national radio show, and he’s just signed a deal to be a member of the XFL’s network broadcast team next spring. And while Greg is a man on the go, he remains grounded while living in the Birmingham area with his wife Meredith and the couple’s recently born son (a future 5-star quarterback come 2037?).
Greg somehow found 30 minutes out of his schedule to join the “Huts And Nuts” podcast, where he put on his thinking cap and shared his four x-factors for the big game — and they are x-factors that may not have come to mind.
Leave it to the man who graduated from UA in three years, was a Rhodes scholarship finalist and received a Master’s degree in Sports Management with a 4.0 GPA to educate us mere mortals on what to look for this weekend.
What a Saturday it will be in Tuscaloosa!
McElroy will be front and center as ESPN’s “College GameDay” and the SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” programs will broadcast live from on campus.
Later? President Trump will make his arrival, and soon thereafter it will be time for the Tide and the Tigers to get after it!
Former Alabama star Roger Shultz and yours truly had a great time picking Greg’s large brain about the Alabama-LSU game. I hope that you enjoy the podcast, and I hope that you have a very happy and successful weekend!
For decades, the Mobile Press-Register, the Birmingham News and the Huntsville Times, the newspapers currently under the AL(dot)com umbrella, were three of the state’s most important newspapers of record.
While it is not clear if that is any longer the case, the editorial direction of those newspapers, which serve more as a print-version of the Internet-focused AL(dot)com, have taken a far-left tilt.
That was on display on Thursday in a tweet from AL(dot)com women and gender issues reporter Abbey Crain. The tweet seemingly tied President Donald Trump’s election win in 2016 to sexual assault and offered warning for Trump’s visit to the University of Alabama campus for this weekend’s college football match-up between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
David Pursell’s family business has undergone significant transformation over the years.
It began as a fertilizer company started by his great-grandfather in the early 20th-century and now stands as the premier golf and vacation destination in the state of Alabama.
One thing has remained constant for the Pursell family, and that is the land they call home. It has been their family farm, a headquarters for the fertilizer business and now it is the property onto which the Pursells welcome visitors from all over the United States and the world.
Pursell, who currently serves as CEO of Pursell Farms, lives on the property with his wife, Ellen. From their house, they are able to stay involved in every detail of the business and also enjoy the natural beauty of the farm by simply looking out of any window.
That view is one of which Pursell never tires.
“It’s an amazing view and I realize that I am super blessed to be able to live out here but also to live in Alabama and live in this country,” he said. “We take it for granted, but it’s an amazing privilege to live here. I try to remember that every day.”
A world-renowned destination
For him, “here” means the 3,200 acres on which Pursell Farms sits in Sylacauga, Alabama. This includes FarmLinks golf course, an 81-room inn, three restaurants and a wedding venue which holds up to 350 people.
In its 16th year, FarmLinks was voted once again the number one golf course in Alabama by Golf Week. And the wedding venue has a fairy tale quality about it. Visitors are struck by the seeming perfection of the scenery and grounds, with nary a blade of grass out of place.
One of the newest additions to the property is the Orvis shooting grounds.
Pursell Farms’ collaboration with the acclaimed outfitter and sporting company is a testament to the family’s reputation nationally among those in the sports and hospitality industries.
When Orvis wanted to add a shooting facility in the southeast – their biggest market – there was one place they had in mind.
“They called us,” recollected Pursell.
So, he went up to New York to meet the Perkins family, who owns Orvis, and to tour one of their facilities. Then the Perkins came down to Alabama.
“We drew up the contract on the back of a napkin,” Pursell said. “It wasn’t hours or days or weeks or months dealing with lawyers. It was just two family-owned companies saying, ‘This is what we are going to do, and this is how we are going to do it.’”
A true family business
The kind of agility that comes with being a family-run business traces its origins back more than 115 years.
Pursell’s great-grandfather, DeWitt Alexander Parker, founded Sylacauga Fertilizer Company in 1904. When he died in 1930, Pursell’s grandfather, Howard Arrington Parker, took over and ran it until the early 1960s.
As a result of some matchmaking by the great Alabama actor and entertainer, Jim Nabors, David Pursell’s father, Jimmy Pursell, married his wife Chris and joined the family business under Howard Parker’s tutelage.
The extent to which the business was a family enterprise was impressed upon David Pursell at an early age.
“It’s been all these different generations of people,” he noted. “Again, about the land. The fertilizer business. There were a lot of cows involved always. And the mealtime conversations I just remember about the company. Even though I was young when I was coming up in the business, I actually was not sheltered from really anything about the fertilizer business itself. So, I learned a lot just around the dinner table.”
His first job was working in the family business as a 12-year old shoveling cottonseed in the warehouse. He has been at it ever since.
“All through high school I worked in the family fertilizer plant here in Sylacauga,” he remembered. “Went to Auburn, came back every summer, worked on the family farm here. Or doing something with the family business. So, when I get out of Auburn in December of 1980 it was never even a thought of going to work anywhere else. This was something I knew. It was in my blood, but it was a passion because I knew so much about it. It was kind of like ‘Hey, this is my family heritage.’”
Not only did he decide to enter the family business, but he also got married and moved out to live on the farm for the first time. That is where he and Ellen began raising what would ultimately become a family with six children.
During that time, Pursell and his family came to really know the land through time spent on it and with the help of a couple of four-wheelers they owned.
“At one time we didn’t even have a TV set,” he said. “We would just kind of takeoff and go on these adventures and we would spend hours and hours and hours just going around the farm – what is now Pursell Farms that nobody ever got a chance to see.”
Something his creative mind did see on those jaunts was the potential of the land and what it could become – what it has become today.
“Although I was in my early twenties, I didn’t have the means to do squat, so it was just kind of something I stored,” he remarked. “I guess you could say I stored it up in my heart. It was an amazing time to really get to know the land before it ever got transformed into the purposes that we used it for over the years or certainly what it is now.”
The evolution of the family business and Pursell Farms has been substantial during the four decades Pursell has lived on his family’s land.
“We had this great run in the fertilizer business for probably about 85 years,” the Pursell Farms CEO explained. “And then we started getting involved in more technological advancements. We got involved in controlled release fertilizers.”
In the 1950s, the company developed a brand-name called Sta-Green. It was his father’s “brainchild,” according to Pursell.
Under this brand, they entered the consumer lawn and garden market for the first time in addition to marketing to ornamental nursery growers, golf courses and their traditional agricultural customer base.
“Rocket fuel” added to the business
Then the company made a monumental discovery that would change its course, and that of the entire industry.
It developed the POLYON fertilizer technology.
“Amazing technology,” described Pursell. “It was kind of like rocket fuel compared to kerosene. We’re from Sylacauga, Alabama. I can’t overemphasize that more. We were competing against public companies that were operating in foreign countries and whatever, and we were just Sylacauga. We only had one plant and it was right here in downtown Sylacauga.”
The company developed and patented the technology to manufacture a coating for application to any type of fertilizer product. The thicker the coating, the longer the product would last. They developed different grades for different uses. Certain grades were developed for agriculture, others for tasks as sensitive as fertilizing golf course greens. The release technology allowed it to last anywhere from six weeks to one-and-a-half years. Nothing like this had ever been done before.
The structure of the company changed, as well, in 1997 when the consumer fertilizer segment was sold off. Taylor Pursell, David’s brother, went with the new company to serve as its CEO. David Pursell also recalled it being a time when his father, Jimmy, was beginning to remove himself from the day-to-day operation of the business.
“So, this was really my baby to run with,” David Pursell said. “It was an exciting time, but it was also kind of scary when you think about it because we had a lot riding on it. At the time, we had very little sales. We were still trying to kind of figure out how we were going to put this company together. Our main goal was to take this rocket fuel, this POLYON technology and figure out how are we going to get this fertilizer technology applied to every golf course in North America.”
What they needed was a customer base who understood the product. Not an easy task given the complexity of the product and its use.
“You can’t just make a flyer on it and them get it,” explained Pursell.
Another challenge was the fact that the product sat at a higher price point than most on the market.
“We knew that if our potential customers, our prospective customers, if we could convince them and tell them the story and have them understand it that we couldn’t come up with a reason why they couldn’t buy it because it’s just a matter of getting the point across to them,” said Pursell.
He and his company came up with an innovative sales and marketing strategy: They brought their customers to Sylacauga.
The company moved its headquarters from downtown Sylacauga to the family property outside of town and onto the land that is now Pursell Farms.
It was through the creation and implementation of a “visitation strategy” that the Pursells invited prospective customers to the farm to “state the case” for the use of their unique fertilizer product.
After the company headquarters was constructed, they then built accommodations to host their customers. The experience consisted of a two-night trip of education and fellowship for 20 people at a time. The Pursells did this twice a week for 42 weeks out of the year.
“We were trying to put our best foot forward with people that we didn’t know,” Pursell outlined. “You have one chance to make a first impression, so to speak. So we wanted to kind of showcase the family, the family business, eventually we would get to the product. What we knew was that we needed to build a relationship with these people, first, before we would get them to buy anything from us.”
Even with all of the information that was exchanged about the product, Pursell believes the focus was really on one aspect of each growing relationship.
“Essentially, it’s building trust,” he declared. “The trust was built over this three-day period of time.”
He credits their ability to build the requisite trust as a result of southern hospitality mixed with the introduction of the technology.
“Everything we did, nobody else was doing at the time,” he noted.
When Pursell felt the need to take their sales to an entirely new level, he tapped into the vision he had held for the land all those years.
In 2001, they began construction of FarmLinks. By 2003, with the golf course complete, their customers could understand the product even better by seeing it in what he termed “a real laboratory.”
With the beauty of the property, “it’s a pretty easy sell when you get people here,” he observed.
“Even if somebody wanted to copy it, it would be pretty hard for them to do it just because it was a huge investment on our part,” Pursell explained. “And it was something, as I look in my rear view mirror, you can pat yourself on the back and say, ‘Yeah, it worked out great’ but we didn’t know that at the time it was going to work out as good as it did.”
He calculates they have hosted more than 10,000 golf course superintendents on the property and still meets some in his own travels around the country who remember everything about their trip.
“Weaponizing” southern hospitality
In 2005, they began to attract suitors for the fertilizer business, which subsequently sold the following year.
“The farm was never going to be for sale,” he said. “This was just a marketing tool that we used to build the business up. Then we had this nice earnings pattern. The business was growing.”
However, he had a feeling it was time to sell the company even though they were 102 years old.
Having spent some time working with the acquiring company, Pursell began to contemplate how his family could forge its way into the hospitality business.
Now, Pursell Farms is a preeminent destination, and the core of its business is marketing southern hospitality.
As Pursell likes to say, their family has built a business by “weaponizing” southern hospitality.
Harkening back to the years spent hosting potential customers of their fertilizer business, Pursell knows they have been in the business of southern hospitality for a long time.
One of the reasons they are so adept at delivering southern hospitality is because they live on the property.
“My wife calls it living above the storefront,” noted Pursell. “We are always going to be the worst critics.”
He says it matters more to them because it is a family-owned business. And their involvement has only increased with some of his children and their spouses having assumed active roles.
“Everything we do is a reflection on the family,” he explained. “The family is our brand now. We don’t have a fertilizer product, per se. So, we want to do things well – excellently – and we love hosting people.”
Their love of hosting people has translated into a heightened degree of satisfaction among their guests.
Pursell Farms possesses an extraordinarily high 97% TripAdvisor rating. This means 97% of the people who provided a rating could not have rated Pursell Farms any higher.
“We’ve always been about the land”
Margaret Mitchell once wrote that land “is the only thing in the world that amounts to anything.”
For David Pursell and his family, it has amounted to much and has served as a central point in their lives. It has bound together generations of his family. It has brought thousands of people from a countless number of places to them, and it has permitted their involvement in life’s worthwhile pursuits.
As he modestly concluded, “We’ve always been about the land.”
The Yellowhammer Legacy Series tells the stories of the people and places that make Alabama beautiful. Join us throughout the year in exploring different parts of the state to discover lasting contributions to Alabama’s extraordinary culture.
Listen to David Pursells’ entire conversation with Yellowhammer: