Newest Stories

Woman’s body found at north Alabama landfill 21 mins ago / News
Man found in Oak Mountain State Park lake after apparent drowning 1 hour ago / News
Mostly black fraternity in Tuscaloosa says business violated civil rights 2 hours ago / News
Former Northport Mayor Rose resigns council position 3 hours ago / News
Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here's how to fix that 3 hours ago / Newsletters
Alabama aims to turn Supreme Court ruling on online sales into revenue 18 hours ago / News
Alabama takes first place with most fast food restaurants per capita 20 hours ago / Opinion
Reflecting on Independence Day and its meaning 22 hours ago / Opinion
Five years since Shelby County v. Holder: Alabama’s elected officials reiterate arguments about voting rights 1 day ago / News
What does freedom mean to me? 1 day ago / Opinion
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Celebrating our independence 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Clay County ranked ‘nicest’ county in Alabama 2 days ago / Opinion
Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here's how to fix that 2 days ago / Newsletters
Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill: Expect 15 to 18 percent turnout in primary runoff 2 days ago / News
Pro-illegal Alabama activist admits there are some misdemeanors where a criminal should be separated from their families 2 days ago / Analysis
Former Marine running from Alabama to Indiana 2 days ago / News
Justice Kennedy’s retirement and what it could mean for the direction of the country 2 days ago / Opinion
Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is July 20-22 2 days ago / News
Alabama lowers flags to honor victims of Maryland shooting 2 days ago / News
Auburn teacher faces sex charge involving student 2 days ago / News
print

21 mins ago

Woman’s body found at north Alabama landfill

Authorities are trying to answer questions surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found at a northwest Alabama landfill.

Police say state medical examiners will conduct an autopsy to determine what killed 29-year-old Casie Winborn of Russellville.

Winborn’s remains were found Monday at an old landfill that Russellville Utilities uses to get rid of debris.

The TimesDaily reports that police say Winborn’s sister had called authorities the night asking officers to check on the woman.

She told authorities she hadn’t been able to get in touch with Winborn for more than a day.

Police Sgt. Jake Tompkins says police have a lot of questions, and they’re hoping forensics will point investigators in the right direction.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Man found in Oak Mountain State Park lake after apparent drowning

The body of a man who disappeared while swimming in a lake at Alabama’s largest state park has been located.

Authorities in the Birmingham suburb of Pelham say divers recovered the body Wednesday night at Oak Mountain State Park after a search that included the use of underwater radar at the beach area.

Police and firefighters went to the park after a relative realized the man hadn’t been seen in a while.

Authorities at first weren’t sure whether he’d walked away or was in the water.

News outlets report the remains were later found about 100 feet from the beach.

The man apparently drowned, but the body was turned over to the Shelby County coroner for a final determination.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Mostly black fraternity in Tuscaloosa says business violated civil rights

A fraternity hoping to rent a restaurant pavilion for a social event says in a lawsuit that the Alabama business refused because most of its members are black.

The Tuscaloosa Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity made the allegations in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed last week against the Cypress Inn in Tuscaloosa.

The fraternity says it paid a $1,500 reservation fee in early 2017, but the plans fell through when a black fraternity member met in person with a white woman from the restaurant to finalize details.

“A comment was made by the Cypress Inn representative that she did not know the plaintiffs were an ‘all black’ group,” the lawsuit states.

The white restaurant owner later said the establishment has had problems with their “kind” in the past, the lawsuit states.

The fraternity was told it could not rent the venue due to insufficient security personnel, it said in the lawsuit.

“The allegations of discrimination are completely untrue,” the Cypress Inn said in a statement to The Associated Press Tuesday.

“Our outside security firm recommended against hosting the party because the fraternity was proposing to sell tickets to the public and our security firm strongly recommended against hosting that type party out of concern for public safety.”

“We look forward to presenting the complete facts to the Court,” the statement said. “We are confident we will prevail.”

The fraternity offered to provide added security at its own expense, but the offer was rejected, it said in the lawsuit.

“Plaintiffs even presented the Defendant with pictures of past events and stated that their membership was comprised of African-American professionals and business leaders,” the lawsuit states.

The fraternity said it had already advertised and sold tickets for the event, had to refund some tickets and ended up hosting the gathering at another location.

The ordeal caused the fraternity to lose some money for the event, which was a fundraiser to benefit local mentoring programs, it said in the lawsuit.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Former Northport Mayor Rose resigns council position

Less than two months after he took the oath of office, former Northport Mayor Wayne Rose has resigned his appointed position as a representative on the City Council.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Rose was sworn in on May 7 and attended the following council meeting May 21.

He was absent from both meetings in June and from their meeting Monday, when council President Jay Logan announced Rose’s resignation.

Logan says Rose told the council that he had to prioritize spending time with his family and running the lumberyard he owns in Northport.

The seat was last up for election in fall 2016, when Dennis Hambright defeated incumbent councilwoman Judy Hayes in a runoff.

Hambright was sworn in that December, but died suddenly in May 2017.

The council appointed Lee Boozer, a retired educator and football coach, to replace Hambright, and he served from July 2017 until this February, when he resigned, citing health concerns.

Rose had previously served two non-consecutive terms on the City Council before he was elected mayor in 1988, where he served until 2000.

When District 5 Councilman Jeff Hogg nominated Rose for the appointment, he said it would bring stability to District 1 and give the people a familiar face as their representative.

Logan and Hogg both thanked Rose for his past and present service to Northport.

Hogg told the residents of District 1, who are once again left without a representative on the City Council, that the other four councilmen and Mayor Donna Aaron would work hard to assist them as long as the seat remains vacant, but that they would fill the vacancy as soon as they could.

State law allows the City Council 60 days after a seat is vacated to appoint a replacement councilman.

If they do not make their own appointment in that timeframe, the decision will be passed to Gov. Kay Ivey, who has 30 days to make a decision.

If the office remains vacant for more than 90 days, Probate Judge Hardy McCollum would call a special election to fill the seat.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

18 hours ago

Alabama aims to turn Supreme Court ruling on online sales into revenue

Alabamians will start paying more for many online purchases beginning in October, as the state seeks to translate a recent Supreme Court ruling on internet transactions into revenue.

Last month, the high court reversed a 26-year-old precedent and ruled that states could require online retailers to collect the sales tax even if the company has no physical presence in the state. As a result of the decision in the dispute between South Dakota and the retailer Wayfair, the Alabama Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that it would implement a rule adopted in 2016 to most transactions beginning Oct. 1.

Some online retailers voluntarily had been collecting the Alabama sales tax. Now, all companies will be required to do so except small businesses with less than $250,000 in annual sales in the state.

The state Legislature several years ago created the Simplified Sellers Use Tax Program to encourage voluntary compliance with the sales tax. For online retailers, it replaces the confusing maze of state, county and municipal sales taxes — in which rates vary across the state — with a uniform 8 percent levy.

That helped induce many large retailers to participate. After the Wayfair decision, nearly all of them will be required to do so.

Officials from the Department of Revenue have no estimate of how much additional revenue the state might collect.

“There are no numbers yet,” said Frank Miles, a spokesman for the agency. “Those don’t even exist yet.”

But state Sen. Trip Pittman (R-Montrose), who crafted legislation creating the Simplified Sellers Use Tax Program, said it likely will be fairly significant.

“I think it would be 10, 20 million more for the state with the ruling,” he said.

Pittman suggested that he is somewhat conflicted about the issue as a small-government conservative. Despite a dislike for taxes, he said, making online retailers collect the tax levels the playing field with in-state brick-and-mortar stores that do have to do so.

Under the law, taxpayers are supposed to send sales tax to Montgomery on purchases from out of state if the business does not collect the levy. But it is a rule that almost universally is ignored.

“Avoiding taxes is probably one of the biggest pastimes Americans have — probably even more than sports,” Pittman said.

He added: “The only way to limit government is to limit the money it has. But being budget chair, people ought to pay for the government they get.”

Typically, sales tax collected by the state goes to the education budget. But the system set up for online retailers directs a large chunk to the chronically ailing general fund, which pays for everything from Medicaid to prisons to mental health services.

When online retailers pay the 8 percent tax, half goes to the state and half goes to local governments. Cities get 60 percent of the local portion, and counties get 40 percent.

Of the state portion, 75 percent supports the general fund, while 25 percent goes to the Education Trust Fund.

The formula sparked some opposition from bigger cities with higher sales tax rates. But Pittman said making the sales tax revenue uniform brought in money that, otherwise, would not have existed.

“Some of something is better than none of nothing,” he said.

The Department of Revenue Tuesday put out guidelines to online retailers. Remote sellers with Alabama sales less than $250,000 a year can register for an exemption here.

Officials said the department is studying changes to the tax system and plans to produce additional guidance.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

