5 hours ago

Three officers shot in Auburn, one fatally

For the second time in a matter of months, a major manhunt had to be launched in Lee County after a suspect opened fire on police officers responding to an everyday call.

On Sunday night, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at a mobile home park in the 3000 block of Auburn’s Wire Road.

“Once on scene officers were met with gun fire from a white male suspect, later identified as Grady Wayne Wilkes, age 29,” the Auburn Police Department said.

One officer was shot and killed. Two more officers were wounded, at least one of them critically. Since the shooting, it has been announced that the two wounded officers are expected to recover, according to Opelika-Auburn News.

WSFA is reporting that Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said the officer who died had been airlifted from the scene to East Alabama Medical Center. One of the injured officers was airlifted to a separate hospital, while the third was taken by ambulance.

Following the shooting, a massive hunt was conducted to locate and apprehend Wilkes, who was considered armed and dangerous. A Blue Alert was activated, which occurs when a local, state or federal law enforcement officer in Alabama has been killed or seriously injured and the perpetrator is at large. Wilkes was reportedly wearing camouflage, body armor and a helmet at the time of the shooting.

Speaking to local media early Monday morning, Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said, “This is probably the worst day of my time here and words cannot express the loss for this family, and our family, and this community.”

As of 7:55 a.m. Monday morning, law enforcement officials announced that Wilkes had been taken into custody.

This shooting also triggered Auburn University’s campus safety notification systems, as the initial shooting was approximately five miles down Wire Road from the Veterinary Medicine School.

This comes the day after the conclusion of National Police Week, which honors law enforcement bravery and commemorates officers who died in the line of duty the year previous. In 2018, Alabama lost Mobile Police Department Officer Taylor Billa and Huntsville Police Department Officer Keith O’Neal Earle.

Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Wytasha Carter and Mobile Police Department Officer Sean Tuder were shot and killed in the line of duty since the beginning of 2019.

The slain Auburn officer’s name has yet to be released as of 9:30 a.m.

In February, two suspects died at an apartment complex across from the Auburn University Vet School after one shot an Auburn Police officer during a traffic stop. That officer survived.

This story may be updated after Auburn Police’s 11:00 a.m. press conference.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 mins ago

Sorry, Doug Jones, you are the one with the extreme abortion position — not Alabama legislators and voters

Alabama’s junior United States Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is so far out of touch with Alabama’s voters that he might as well be New York’s third senator.

Jones has attempted to brand himself as a moderate alternative to Roy Moore, and that works against Roy Moore, but only if Moore is accused of being a child molester.

But in the real world, Jones is wildly out of touch on the issue of abortion with a majority of Alabamians and it’s not even close.

Jones spent the weekend tweeting out extreme positions and promoting liberal sports blog AL.com’s virtue signaling nonsense.

That last tweet reads like a liberal Mad-Libs. What is he talking about when it comes to “working families?” Will anyone in the media ask? Of course not.

Now, this is all predicated on the meme that 25 white men decided Alabama’s abortion ban, which is a lie.

The sponsor of this bill in the State House was State Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur).

And don’t forget: The governor that signed off on it is also a woman.

Alabama voters decided this.

They voted these men and women into office in 2018.

Do you know what else they did in 2018? They decided Alabama was a pro-life state.

It was on the ballot:

“yes” vote supported this amendment to make it state policy to “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life” and to state that no provisions of the constitution provide a right to an abortion or require funding of abortions.

The vote wasn’t even close.

Alabama Amendment 2
Result Votes Percentage
Approved Yes 916,061 59.01%
No 636,438 40.99%

Jones doesn’t enjoy anywhere close to that support.

Party Candidate Vote % Votes
Democrat Green check mark transparent.pngDoug Jones 50% 673,896
Republican Roy Moore 48.3% 651,972
Independent Write-in 1.7% 22,852
Total Votes 1,348,720

Jones can continue pretending he doesn’t “believe that these Republican men represent the views of most Alabamians” to pander to a media that hates, and is painfully out of touch with, this state and if he wants to, the voters in Alabama will make it clear where they stand in 2020.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

1 hour ago

Lee County DA to seek death penalty in shooting death of Auburn PD’s William Buechner

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes will seek the death penalty in the Sunday night shooting of three Auburn Police Department officers.

In a press conference Monday morning, local officials identified the officer who died as William Buechner, a decorated Auburn PD veteran.

They also confirmed the other two officers, who are expected to recover from their injuries, as Auburn Police officers Webb Sistrunk, serving since 2011, and Evan Elliott, serving less than a year on the force.

Pictured: Sistrunk, left, and Elliott, right. (Auburn PD/Contributed)

The Opelika-Auburn News reported that Hughes confirmed the suspect, who was captured after a manhunt that lasted over eight hours, will face a capital murder charge. The district attorney will seek the death penalty if the suspect is convicted on that charge.

In the press conference, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Police Chief Paul Register thanked the police officers for their courageous service and asked for prayers for the families, loved ones and community involved.

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at a mobile home park in the 3000 block of Auburn’s Wire Road when the shooting occurred.

Few details have been released about the suspect, however, the Opelika-Auburn News reported he served in the military, per officials. The suspect was reportedly wearing camouflage, body armor and a helmet during the shooting.

WSFA reported that the suspect has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree domestic violence. He is being held without bond.

Buechner began serving his community and the people of Alabama through the Auburn Police Department in April 2006. He is reportedly the first officer in Auburn PD’s history to be killed in the line of duty.

Watch the press conference:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Five things to watch as Alabama legislative session enters final two weeks

MONTGOMERY — The 2019 regular session of the Alabama legislature is expected to wrap up next week, and there are still a lot of important issues to be decided.

Legislators have already made history by passing the Rebuild Alabama Act in a special session and have used the regular session thus far to pass bills ranging in purpose from economic development competitiveness to challenging Roe v. Wade, with dozens of local bills and constitutional amendments flying under the radar.

While the Department of Corrections crisis will likely be considered later on in the year during another special session, the Yellowhammer State is set to see a whirlwind finish on Goat Hill leading up to Memorial Day and through either Thursday, May 30, or Friday, May 31.

Here are the top five issues to watch before then:

1. Show me the money. Regular sessions start and end with the budgets, and 2019 is no different. The main hang up has been the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), with Governor Kay Ivey proposing that the $35 million program be funded out of the Education Trust Fund (ETF) this time around instead of the General Fund. Remember, this was done to offset Ivey ending approximately $30 million of the annual diversion from roads and bridge that has been covering for shortages in ALEA and court system funding.

Legislators have been haggling over whether the full CHIP amount proposed by Ivey will be funded through the ETF in the final version of the budget, with neither the Senate-passed education budget nor the House-passed General Fund budget paying for it.

The education budget is set to be amended by the House Ways and Means Education Committee on Tuesday, with that committee voting on Wednesday. The general fund budget awaits consideration before the full Senate after the Senate Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee proposed to pay for half of the total CHIP funding ($17,500,000). Keep an eye out to see if both budgets end up partially paying for CHIP or whether one will indeed pay the full amount.

2. It’s a crapshoot. The lottery hangs in the balance in the House, with a combination of hardline conservatives and the Democratic Caucus threatening the people of Alabama’s ability to vote via referendum on the issue.

Despite Democrats for decades advocating for a state lottery, it is their party’s block of votes in the House that could end up sinking the proposal this time around. There are enough Republicans with moral and fiscal objections to the lottery making Democrats’ votes very much needed to get to the 60% threshold needed for a constitutional amendment.

These Democrats have complained that the clean, paper-only proposal does not expand other gaming across the state, saying more forms of gambling like slot machines would increase revenue even more. Keep in mind that Senate Deputy Minority Leader Billy Beasley’s (D-Clayton) bill to legalize electronic bingo in Macon County failed on the Senate floor on Thursday, receiving 19 “yay” votes and only one “nay” while not reaching the necessary 60% mark of 21 affirmative votes. VictoryLand and GreeneTrack sideshows could very well lead to Democrats doing a backflip on their longstanding commitment and torpedoing the best chance a lottery has to pass in this quadrennium — and for the foreseeable future.

3. Irony? Sure, this is an exaggeration, but it seems like the legislature is taking longer to consider direly needed legislation to reform the Board of Pardons and Paroles than it took for the board to prematurely release some inmates.

The House certainly took awhile, but did finally pass HB 380 by State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) two weeks ago. This legislation is supported by Attorney General Steve Marshall and Ivey, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) is carrying the bill in the Senate.

However, HB 380 and its companion bill sponsored by Ward have yet to even get consideration in his own committee. The lack of movement is seriously concerning many around Montgomery, as the board tries to cling onto its power with the session nearing its end.

4. Should the state school board be a popularity contest? The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a groundbreaking constitutional amendment that proposes to turn the state school board into a commission appointed by the governor, with the superintendent replaced with a secretary chosen by those board members. The legislation, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and supported by Ivey, would also mandate that Common Core is replaced in Alabama.

As a constitutional amendment, this bipartisan legislation would go to a referendum of the people on the March 2020 primary election date, just like the lottery if it survives the House. Observers view this measure as a major first step in turning the state’s dismal k-12 public education rankings and outcomes around.

5. It’s never over. The abortion issue isn’t going away. A bill by State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Centre) to safeguard against infanticide is expected to be debated on the House floor on Tuesday.

Along with a bill to eliminate the custodial rights of a parent convicted for rape or incest if the crime resulted in the conception of the child that has been passed by the House and is set to be considered by the Senate, this means that Alabama’s recently passed HB 314 will continue to factor into proceedings in both chambers.

Honorable mentions: While we listed only five issues here, the end of this regular session is going to be jam-packed with interesting legislation. A few honorable mentions that come quickly to mind are State Rep. Kyle South’s (R-Fayette) daily fantasy sports contests bill, the package of different rural broadband bills that still need final passage and State Rep. Terri Collins’ (R-Decatur) Alabama Literacy Act.

Follow @sean_yhn for live updates from the State House as the session winds down.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry

Winning the national security space race is crucial for America’s ability to defend itself. Recently, several members of Alabama’s congressional delegation fought to equip the nation for success when they petitioned the Air Force to select a U.S. launch provider based on a competitive, timely process in the best interest of national security.

The Air Force chose to move forward with that approach and has entered the next round of awards which result in an opportunity for Alabama’s aerospace industry to increase its impact on America’s space program.

Because of Alabama’s strong leadership in Washington, Alabama-based aerospace companies are ready to compete to bring the work home. Learn more.

5 hours ago

Byrne: Give them an inch, and they’ll take your rights

Last week I had the great experience to join my colleagues in a little friendly competition at the Congressional Clays Competition hosted by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus. It was great to express our Second Amendment rights with some healthy rivalry, but it reminded me of those in this country who cannot express this right freely.

Our Founding Fathers enshrined the right to keep and bear arms in our nation’s Constitution. Throughout our history, we have seen the importance of the Second Amendment for people to make a living, to provide for their families, and to protect their life and liberty.

Unfortunately, there are those in the United States who want to limit our Constitutional rights and infringe upon our freedoms. One place, in particular, trying to restrict the rights of gun owners to defend themselves is the city of New York. Based on their unconstitutional regulations, a court case, N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York, has been underway to right this egregious wrong. After several appeals, this case will determine if New York’s ban on transporting a handgun to a home or shooting range outside city limits is constitutional.

When I heard this case was heading to the Supreme Court, I knew something had to be done. That is why I led 120 of my House colleagues in filing an amicus brief before the Court in support of the right to bear arms. An amicus brief, known as a “friend of the court” brief, is filed by parties not in a case to provide the court with information, expertise, or insight on an issue.

Our Constitution is clear: the right to bear arms shall not be infringed. This case will provide the Supreme Court the first significant Second Amendment case in nearly ten years. Importantly, this will be the first time President Trump’s nominees, Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, will get a chance to rule on the Constitutional right to keep and bear arms for protection and sport.

It is vital the Court use this opportunity to rein in out of control liberal legislatures and judges who are trying to destroy the Second Amendment rights of Americans.

As a gun owner and avid hunter, I know how important it is for folks to express their rights. Many people I have heard from in Alabama over the years feel the same way. It seems far-left Democrats throughout the nation have lost touch with our founding principles many still hold dear.

Some people might say that this is only a New York issue that the Supreme Court should stay out of. But, when it comes to our Constitutional rights, it only takes an inch for a mile-wide divide to start. It doesn’t make sense that people of New York be held to a different standard than the people of Alabama, New Mexico or Montana.

We must be constantly vigilant against such encroachments. This is a matter of privacy, telling you what you can and cannot carry in your own vehicle, and this is a matter of the sanctity of one of the oldest freedoms we know as Americans.

The Second Amendment enshrines an individual and fundamental right of citizens to protect themselves from violence and tyranny. Courts should block attempts to restrict those rights based on disingenuous arguments like those made by the city of New York. My colleagues and I were proud to call on the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution and protect the rights of American citizens to own firearms.

No matter what, I will continue to be a strong advocate for gun owners throughout the United States, standing up to out-of-touch Democrats and fighting for our rights.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

