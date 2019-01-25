Tributes pour in for Mobile PD Officer Sean Tuder – ‘It was in him from the moment he was put on this Earth’

Mobile Police Department Officer Sean Tuder was laid to rest Friday, as tributes from around Alabama continue to pour in for the young officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Tuder was also an Alabama National Guardsman, and Governor Kay Ivey earlier this week ordered all flags in the state lowered to half-staff.

Perhaps the most moving tribute came from Tuder’s wife, Krissy. In an emotional Facebook post that has gone viral, she describes the “nightmare” she is going through, her husband’s dedication to protecting and serving the people of Alabama and why Tuder’s fellow law enforcement officers need the public’s support.

“Let’s take our hero home and show the nation what it means to be a true patriot and citizen,” she wrote.

Krissy Tuder’s post as follows:



The nightmare that has unfolded in the past few days has been nothing short of surreal. The Mobile Police Department and the 173rd National Guard Infantry Unit have been constant and courageous. They quickly became family when I needed it most. The community, the fundraising, the food all of the generosity is beyond anything I could have ever imagined. I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. If my home wasn’t busy right now I do not think I would be standing upright. You are a welcome and thanked distraction. The next 48 hours will be heavy…I will kiss my husbands forehead for the last time. I will shake hands of people I barely know with a smile on my face because I know that’s what Sean would expect me to do. When they call him a hero I will know they aren’t just saying it…because he is. He never did anything in his life without giving his all. Unfortunately, in this circumstance he had nothing left to give. I know Sean was a smart cop and a fighter and I know without a shadow of a doubt he would have wanted to go out this way. Helping his fellow his brothers. I find comfort in that. People don’t do these jobs for the name or the praise…there is too much bad that goes with it. It was in him from the moment he was put on this Earth and nothing could have ever changed that. When officers were coming in my door over and over again I was asking “Why? Why? Why do you want to do this thankless job? Why do you want to see your wife end up like me?” With tears in their eyes all the answers were the same, “I don’t know.” There is a thousand reasons and no reasons all wrapped in one. It’s a special breed. It’s a courage ordinary people like myself can’t understand. As you line the streets and the grave to honor my husband, remember, they deserve this. They deserve to have people stand up for them and love them every day….not just when there body is lying for show. They need us as much as we need them. They see 10% of the public, 90% of the time and it is our job as citizens to rise up and show them the kindness left in the world. Thank you to his fellow officers, the city, the soldiers. Your hugs mean everything to me and I will need lots of them in the next coming months. Let’s take our hero home and show the nation what it means to be a true patriot and citizen.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson also posted an especially moving message on social media, sharing the note that Tuder wrote to him in the police academy explaining why he wanted to be an officer.

While every officer is going through the Mobile Police Academy, I ask them one simple question, “why do you want to be a Mobile police officer?” This was Officer Sean Tuder’s response to that question. pic.twitter.com/ISz5qBavb1 — Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) January 25, 2019

As Officer Tuder is laid to rest today, Rebecca and I join so many others in praying for his family, the @MobileALPolice, and law enforcement everywhere. May Officer Tuder now rest in the loving arms of God. pic.twitter.com/qpZWaIc2RS — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) January 25, 2019

