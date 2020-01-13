Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa 3 hours ago / Politics
Huntsville City Schools makes progress on desegregation federal consent decree compliance 3 hours ago / News
State Sen. Chris Elliott sponsors bill to ease tax burden on Alabamians in the armed services 4 hours ago / News
AL Dept. of Conservation soliciting requests for gulf coast conservation project funding 4 hours ago / News
I-20/59 bridges to open by January 21 6 hours ago / News
Study details impressive economic impact of Alabama Technology Network 6 hours ago / News
Three Alabama golf courses listed in top 30 of America’s best 7 hours ago / News
Two Bama players named to Freshman All-America Team 7 hours ago / Sports
The Freedom from Religion Foundation should be ignored by Alabama’s local governments 8 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama’s first proton therapy center ready to open 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Pelosi’s finally ready to give up embarrassing impeachment gambit, three killed during Alabama storms, Doug Jones doth protest too much and more … 15 hours ago / Analysis
State Rep. Ball: Marshall opposition to medical marijuana ‘disappointing’; Predicts AG opinion ‘won’t change that many minds’ in legislature 17 hours ago / News
State Sen. Orr: How much is ‘Big Pot’ behind Alabama medical marijuana push? 1 day ago / News
Zellner will highlight UAH MLK commemoration 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: U.S./Iranian relations get tense, Democrats are ready to move on impeachment, Doug Jones seems confused and more on Guerrilla Politics 1 day ago / Analysis
Prosperity and inequality 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of treats for your four-legged friends 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
University of Alabama honors opera director with Blackmon-Moody Award 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
State Sen. Allen defends proposed legislation requiring ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ to be played weekly in Alabama public schools 2 days ago / News
Ivey comments on three Alabamians killed in Saturday severe weather 2 days ago / News
Three Alabama golf courses listed in top 30 of America's best

Golf Advisor recently honored a trio of Alabama courses in its annual list of the best golf courses in the United States.

The publication, which is associated with the Golf Channel, explained, “[We] received more than 153,000 golf course ratings and reviews from our golfer community in 2019, and we’ve compiled the very best courses in the U.S. you can play based on your submissions for this year’s Golfers’ Choice Top 50 courses in the United States you can play.”

All courses selected “must offer regular public access.”

Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores came in at No. 26, while Gunter’s Landing in Guntersville was ranked as the 14th-best.

However, the crown jewel of the Yellowhammer State was FarmLinks at Pursell Farms.

This Sylacauga golf course was featured in the inaugural Yellowhammer Legacy Series.

FarmLinks has been a regular, highly-rated fixture in Golf Advisor’s annual rankings.

Here’s what Golf Advisor wrote about the Alabama courses:

26. Kiva Dunes
Gulf Shores, Ala.
Architect: Jerry Pate
Green fees: $89-111
What they’re saying: “Played this course on vacation to Orange Beach. I am more than pleased with this course. Beautiful layout, fast greens, and some water hazards. I loved it.”

14. Gunter’s Landing
Guntersville, Ala.
Architect: Jimmy Kennamer
Green fees: $45-55 | GOLFPASS members save
What they’re saying: “Course was primo condition, with smooth and fast greens – a LOT of character on this layout. If only I lived closer.”

4. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
Sylacauga, Ala.
Architects: Michael Hurdzan & Dana Fry
Green fees: $81-110
What they’re saying: “This was my first time playing FarmLinks. I loved it. I would play this course every week if I could due to the great conditions, the awesome service and nice touches of the course as well as the spectacular setting and beautiful views.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

'USA': Trump's national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa

President Donald J. Trump famously received a raucous standing ovation when he attended the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s game against LSU in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium this past college football season.

The president on Monday evening again attended a marquee matchup featuring LSU, this time facing Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Just as Trump was greeted during the SEC game in Alabama, national championship game attendees proudly belted out patriotic cheers of “USA-USA-USA” when the president and First Lady Melania Trump took to the field before the Bayou Bengals and Tigers kicked off.

Watch:

FLASHBACK:

If you need a refresher on Trump’s Bama-LSU attendance from November, you can read about Trump’s touchdown in the state here and the game itself here.

RELATED: Tuberville: Reception for Trump at Bryant-Denny ‘brings tears to your eyes’ — ‘I was just ecstatic’

RELATED: Rep. Palmer on Trump in Tuscaloosa: ‘I went to a football game and a Trump rally broke out’

Tide Coach Nick Saban called it “an honor” that the president of the United States attended the matchup.

RELATED: LSU QB on Trump attending Bama game: ‘Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Huntsville City Schools makes progress on desegregation federal consent decree compliance

Progress has been made in Huntsville’s long and complicated quest to desegregate its school system.

Fifty-seven years ago, the City of Huntsville’s school system was put under federal oversight to try and eliminate/prevent segregationist policies affecting the city’s schoolchildren. In 2015 the U.S. Department of Justice and Huntsville agreed to a consent decree that created a pathway to ending the district’s federal intervention.

That pathway was contingent on improving the racial dynamics within six areas of the school system.

In recent days, the school board’s attorney announced a federal judge has acknowledged their progress in one of those areas: transportation.

Judge Madeline Haikala is quoted by WAFF as saying, “Because the Huntsville Board has demonstrated that it has, in good faith, eliminated to the extent practical the vestiges of de jure segregation from its transportation system and is committed to operating its transportation system in a non-discriminatory manner after federal supervision ends, the Court releases the Board from supervision of its transportation system under the 1970 desegregation order.”

The remaining five factors Huntsville must still improve are: student discipline; facilities; faculty and staff distribution; extracurricular activities; and access to course offerings.

Huntsville is one of several dozen school districts around the state under federal decrees to eliminate the effects of segregation in its school system.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

State Sen. Chris Elliott sponsors bill to ease tax burden on Alabamians in the armed services

State Senator Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) has pre-filed a bill for the 2020 legislative session that would allow Alabamians in the armed forces who are serving outside the state the ability to claim an income tax deduction on their Alabama state tax bill.

According to Elliott’s legislation, out of state service members are currently unable to deduct military pay and allowances for the income tax return they file to the State of Alabama.

The bill would also require military members to annually communicate their current place of residence to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

The Alabama Department of Revenue’s website currently reads, “Military personnel who list Alabama as their home of record are required to pay Alabama income tax regardless of where they are assigned or the length of time spent in Alabama. Alabama income tax law does not exempt active-duty military.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

AL Dept. of Conservation soliciting requests for gulf coast conservation project funding

The Alabama Department of Conservation announced Monday that interested parties can begin submitting project proposals they wish to be funded through Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) monies.

GOMESA is a law that dates to George W. Bush’s presidency in 2006. The law allowed big increases in the amount of oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

As part of the law, more than one-third of the revenues produced from Outer Continental Shelf drilling are put into a pool of money. That money is distributed to the coastal regions of the four states with increased drilling on their portion of the coastline: Alabama, Lousiana, Mississippi and Texas.

That revenue, known commonly as GOMESA funds, must be used for “coastal conservation, restoration and hurricane protection,” according to Dept. of the Interior.

Details for how to submit a proposal are available at the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ website.

In 2019 GOMESA funds paid out $28 million that provided for 16 different projects in Alabama according to a statement from Governor Ivey in November.

The entirety of Alabama’s GOMESA-eligible area is represented in the U.S. House by Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01).

“Alabama’s Gulf coast is a gem worth protecting, and the GOMESA funds we have received over the years have been indispensable for coastal restoration and hurricane preparedness,” commented Byrne in December.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

I-20/59 bridges to open by January 21

The I-20/59 bridges through downtown Birmingham will reopen for drivers by January 21, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced Monday in a press release.

Governor Kay Ivey will attend a Dedication Ceremony for the bridges on Friday, January 17. There is a possibility the bridges will open the next day, January 18, but the only firm commitment is by January 21.

Johnson Brothers Construction will receive a $15 million bonus for completing the project three months ahead of the contractual target date of March 21.

The opening of the bridges does not mean the end of construction. Drivers should expect workers present near the bridges for the majority of 2020.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

