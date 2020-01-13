Three Alabama golf courses listed in top 30 of America’s best

Golf Advisor recently honored a trio of Alabama courses in its annual list of the best golf courses in the United States.

The publication, which is associated with the Golf Channel, explained, “[We] received more than 153,000 golf course ratings and reviews from our golfer community in 2019, and we’ve compiled the very best courses in the U.S. you can play based on your submissions for this year’s Golfers’ Choice Top 50 courses in the United States you can play.”

All courses selected “must offer regular public access.”

Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores came in at No. 26, while Gunter’s Landing in Guntersville was ranked as the 14th-best.

However, the crown jewel of the Yellowhammer State was FarmLinks at Pursell Farms.

This Sylacauga golf course was featured in the inaugural Yellowhammer Legacy Series.

FarmLinks has been a regular, highly-rated fixture in Golf Advisor’s annual rankings.

Here’s what Golf Advisor wrote about the Alabama courses:

26. Kiva Dunes

Gulf Shores, Ala.

Architect: Jerry Pate

Green fees: $89-111

What they’re saying: “Played this course on vacation to Orange Beach. I am more than pleased with this course. Beautiful layout, fast greens, and some water hazards. I loved it.” 14. Gunter’s Landing

Guntersville, Ala.

Architect: Jimmy Kennamer

Green fees: $45-55 | GOLFPASS members save

What they’re saying: “Course was primo condition, with smooth and fast greens – a LOT of character on this layout. If only I lived closer.” 4. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms

Sylacauga, Ala.

Architects: Michael Hurdzan & Dana Fry

Green fees: $81-110

What they’re saying: “This was my first time playing FarmLinks. I loved it. I would play this course every week if I could due to the great conditions, the awesome service and nice touches of the course as well as the spectacular setting and beautiful views.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn