This year’s ‘Pastries with Palmer’ dates announced for Alabama’s 6th congressional district

On Wednesday, Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) announced the times for 2019 “Pastries with Palmer” meetings with constituents in his Washington, D.C. office.

“My staff and I are looking forward to welcoming many people from Alabama’s Sixth District to my office this year,” Palmer said in a press release. “We’ve been regularly hosting ‘Pastries with Palmer’ for a few years now and it always offers a unique opportunity to interact with constituents and hear from them about issues important to them.”

Palmer typically hosts “Pastries with Palmer” in his Capitol Hill office on the last Wednesday of every month’s legislative session. Meetings are a relaxed meet-and-greet time for constituents to enjoy fresh pastries and coffee with the congressman and his staff. The tradition started during Palmer’s first term in Congress and has become a favorite regular event among constituents of Alabama’s sixth congressional district.

The current dates and times for “Pastries with Palmer” as follows:

January 30, 9:00 AM February 27, 9:00 AM March 27, 9:00 AM April 11, 9:00 AM May 22, 9:00 AM June 26, 9:00 AM July 25, 9:00 AM September 25, 9:00 AM October 30, 9:00 AM November 20, 9:00 AM December 11, 9:00 AM

Dates and time may vary, so it is recommended to call 202-225-4921 in advance for confirmation.

Palmer is serving as chair of the Republican Policy Committee in the newly convened 116th Congress, making him the House’s fifth highest ranking Republican.

He represents part or all of Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, Blount and Bibb Counties.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn