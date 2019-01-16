Mo Brooks baffled by Pelosi’s ‘shameless’ move to cancel Trump’s State of the Union

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) on Wednesday “suggested” to President Donald Trump that America’s annual State of the Union Address either be canceled and replaced by written remarks or postponed until after Washington, D.C. has ended the current partial government shutdown, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) slammed Pelosi’s “childish, partisan, political stunt.”

In a statement, Brooks said that Pelosi is using the State of the Union Address as both a political bargaining chip and to muffle the president during the southern border crisis and funding negotiations.

Brooks remarked, “House Speaker Pelosi’s letter is a childish, partisan, political stunt that undermines bipartisanship at a time America needs it the most. It is the height of hutzpah for Speaker Pelosi to feign concern for the President’s personal security during the State of the Union Address while callously showing no concern for the thousands of Americans who dies each year because of illegal aliens and America’s porous southern border.”

“Speaker Pelosi’s conduct is nothing more than a radical, hyper-partisan and shameless attempt to appease the Democrat Party’s Socialist base and childishly embarrass the President of the United States,” Brooks continued.

“However unpleasant it may have been for conservative Republicans to listen to President Obama’s radical Socialist ideology, not once in six years did Republican leadership consider canceling President Obama’s State of the Union Address,” Brooks said. “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her radical Socialist base should show the same courtesy and maturity by treating President Trump the same way.”

He added, “It is one thing for Democrats and Republicans to vigorously disagree and advance conflicting beliefs. It is quite another to engage in hyper-partisan political stunts that may be the first in American history. Speaker Pelosi’s hyper-partisan political stunt confirms that Democrats who claimed bipartisanship during elections were simply mouthing the words in order to deceive the voting public and win election. In a word, Speaker Pelosi’s letter is ‘shameless.’”

“In a blow to Speaker Pelosi, a senior Department of Homeland Security official refuted Pelosi’s deceptive claim that security concerns justify her request to postpone or cancel the State of the Union Address. Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats not only never contacted Homeland Security or the Secret Service about this security red herring issue, both security agencies confirm they have been preparing for months and are ‘ready’ to secure the event,” Brooks concluded. Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn