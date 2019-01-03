Gary Palmer ‘eager’ as third term begins

On Thursday, Congressman Gary Palmer was sworn in for his third term representing Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, saying he was “eager” to continue his diligent service.

In a statement after taking the oath of office for the 116th Congress, Palmer said, “It was a great honor and privilege to stand on the House floor for the third time and pledge to support and defend the U.S. Constitution.”

“I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Alabama’s Sixth District in Washington and pursuing sound policies for the good of the country during the 116th Congress. There is much to do over the next two years and I am eager to get back to work,” he added.

Palmer, who is now serving as chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, represents Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, Blount and Bibb counties. Through this important leadership position, he is the fifth highest ranking House Republican.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn