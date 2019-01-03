Sign up for Our Newsletter

Gary Palmer ‘eager’ as third term begins

On Thursday, Congressman Gary Palmer was sworn in for his third term representing Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, saying he was “eager” to continue his diligent service.

In a statement after taking the oath of office for the 116th Congress, Palmer said, “It was a great honor and privilege to stand on the House floor for the third time and pledge to support and defend the U.S. Constitution.”

“I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Alabama’s Sixth District in Washington and pursuing sound policies for the good of the country during the 116th Congress. There is much to do over the next two years and I am eager to get back to work,” he added.

Palmer, who is now serving as chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, represents Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, Blount and Bibb counties. Through this important leadership position, he is the fifth highest ranking House Republican.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Martha Roby pledges to ‘continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians’ in 116th Congress

Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-2) on Thursday was sworn into her fifth term serving Alabama’s Second District in the U.S. House of Representatives, saying she “will continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians.”

In a press release, Roby shared some of her priorities for the 116th Congress.

“I am honored and deeply humbled to represent Alabama’s Second District in Congress and serve as a voice for our shared conservative priorities,” Roby said.

The Republican added, “With every vote I cast, my guiding principle is that Alabama always comes first. From supporting Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base and Fort Rucker to improving veterans’ health care and advancing smart agriculture policy, I will continue to fight for the issues that impact Alabamians.”

Some of the issues that are most important to Alabama’s Second District, and thus priorities for Roby, include properly funding our nation’s military, caring for veterans, fighting for farmers, cracking down on illegal immigration and defending the unborn.

Roby’s fifth term began after she proudly took the following oath:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Roby most recently served on the Appropriations Committee and the Judiciary Committee. Committee assignments outside of leadership positions for the 116th Congress have not yet been made.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mo Brooks sworn in for fifth term in U.S. House of Representatives

Republican Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) was sworn in on Thursday for the fifth time in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Brooks, who was the first Republican elected in the Fifth District in 136 years, participated in an en masse swearing in ceremony in the House Chamber earlier today.

“As the 116th Congress begins its work, I am deeply honored to again have the opportunity to serve the people of Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District,” Brooks stated. “As a Congressman, I have fought hard to defend the foundational principles that have made America the greatest nation in world history. I will continue to fight for those values in the face of stiff and majority-controlling Socialist Democrats in the 116th Congress.”

He added, “In particular, I will work to rein in out-of-control Washington spending, secure America’s borders and elections, defend free-enterprise policies from a strong and dangerous but naïve Socialist agenda, while also promoting strong national security and technological advancement NASA promotes for the benefit of all. The prosperity and freedom of America’s future generations is at stake. I appreciate the trust citizens of the Tennessee Valley have placed in me, and I look forward to a fifth term in the U.S. House.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Airbus to build additional aircraft on US Gulf Coast

Airbus says it will fulfill two new aircraft orders at an expanding manufacturing operation on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The European aircraft maker said Thursday that 120 passenger aircraft ordered by JetBlue Airways and the start-up airline Moxy will be built in a new factory near the company’s existing plant in Mobile, Alabama.

The company says construction on the plant will begin later this month.

JetBlue and Moxy each ordered 60 of the A220-300 aircraft manufactured by Airbus.

The plant will be located beside a factory where Airbus already produces the A320 aircraft in Mobile.

Airbus produced its first airplane on the Alabama coast in 2016.

The new A220 line in Alabama is in addition to one the company is opening in Mirabel, Canada.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama closes shellfish growing areas

Shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties in Alabama have been closed because of possible contamination.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Areas I, II, III, IV, V and VI are closed and includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay and Dauphin Island Bay.

The order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris closed harvesting as of 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 30.

It was issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall.

Officials say harvesting will be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sewell votes for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, Alabama Republicans oppose

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was elected speaker of the House in the 116th Congress’s first official act Thursday, with Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) supporting Pelosi while Alabama’s Republican representatives voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Of the 430 votes cast, Pelosi received 220. Three Democrats voted present, while 12 voted for a Democrat other than Pelosi. No Republicans voted for her speakership bid.

After losing to Pelosi for speaker as expected, McCarthy will serve as the minority leader. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is now the minority whip.

Some of Alabama’s congressional members also began key leadership roles on Thursday.

Sewell is now serving as the chief deputy majority whip, while Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) started his tenure as Republican Policy Committee chair, the fifth highest ranking position in the House GOP Caucus.

Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3) began serving as ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee while Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) kicked off his important service as ranking member of the Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations Subcommittee.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

