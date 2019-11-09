This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
(Note: All times are Central)
Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday that Alabama reported a record number of foster care adoptions, once again.
Alabama reported an all-time record of 731 foster care adoptions in Fiscal Year 2019, surpassing the previous year’s total of 727 foster care adoptions in the state.
“As Alabama sets another positive record, it is a privilege and truly special for me to spend time with adoptive parents and children who now have their forever home,” Ivey said in a press release.
“To our foster families, adoption professionals, the Department of Human Resources, and most importantly, to the families who have chosen to bless many children with a forever and loving home – thank you! By providing a forever home, you are forever changing the life of a child, as well as your own,” she added.
“In FY 2019, 69 percent of children who left foster care, went home to family members or their parent(s). While most children in the state’s foster care system do return to their parents, there are still children seeking an adoptive family,” the press release stated.
Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner Nancy Buckner also celebrated the news, thanking the “partners in the adoption process.”
“We are excited to have set an adoption record for the second consecutive year,” Buckner said. “I am extremely appreciative of our partners in the adoption process without whose help this would not have been possible, especially the adopting parents who have given our foster children forever families.”
As of now, there are 299 children in Alabama’s foster care system that are seeking families.
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.
On Saturday, the sky above Pensacola will be filled with loud jets streaking by. Thousands of people are expected to attend the culmination of the 2019 demonstration season for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
After countless shows across the United States, this one is special. Not only does it mark the end of the season, but three pilots will leave the team following the Saturday show at NAS Pensacola: The “Boss” Capt. Eric Doyle, lead solo pilot Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Hempler and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jeff Mullins will say goodbye.
The pilots will return to the Navy fleet and Mullins to service in the Marine Corps.
Yellowhammer News spoke with Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Hempler on Thursday about what the homecoming airshow means to him.
Hempler said being able to perform a show in the hometown of Naval Aviation is very special. He added that he will miss his time one the team, including his famous sneak pass maneuver, where he streaks over the unsuspecting crowd and a minimum altitude. When asked what he most looks forward to following the season, Hempler said smoking some meat on the grill and watching college football.
Capt. Eric Doyle said being a pilot with the Blue Angels was a dream come true and he will forever miss his time on the demonstration team. Doyle went on to say the show will be like any homecoming, where the pilots get to see friends, fans and former Blue Angel pilots, adding it is a great opportunity to celebrate the Blue Angels.
After performing a rigorous schedule each weekend, the Blue Angeles will take a few weeks off before reporting to training for the 2020 season at NAF El Centro in California.
The 2019 homecoming airshow is open to the public and is free of charge. The show takes place at NAS Pensacola. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and ends around 3:30 p.m. The Blue Angels are scheduled to fly at 2:00 p.m. For more information click here.
Scott Chambers is a news anchor for Yellowhammer News Network and Gulf State News Network
Have you started your drive to Tuscaloosa? You better get after it, as it’s going to be a wild weekend in T-Town!
As all eyes will be on the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and President Donald Trump, I’m here to tell you that if the Crimson Tide win the game against LSU, you will have Norman and Lyle to thank.
Who are Norman and Lyle?
Take a ride with me as we head to Tuscaloosa, and I’ll introduce you to two very important people who are huge keys to Bama’s success.
Watch:
Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.
Governor Kay Ivey on Friday was presented with a plan to improve science/technology/engineering/math (STEM) education across the Yellowhammer State and create a workforce pipeline critical to filling the more than 850,000 STEM-related occupations that will be needed in the state by just 2026.
Alabama is a national leader in STEM fields such as aerospace, biotechnology, biomedicine, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing. However, with that leadership comes an ever-increasing demand for skilled, qualified candidates to fill industry-related jobs.
Hence the importance of the plan, entitled, “Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success.”
“We know that STEM jobs are projected to grow at twice the pace of non-STEM occupations over the next decade,” stated Josh Laney, director of the newly established Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, who worked on the roadmap.
“Thirty-four of Alabama’s 40 in-demand occupations require secondary and postsecondary education in areas such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” he added. “As a state, it is crucial that we come together to prepare our students to succeed in these industries.”
Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success was developed by the governor’s Advisory Council for Excellence in STEM (ACES), a group of 78 leaders from across the state representing a wide swath of STEM-related fields, including K-12 and undergraduate education, as well as industry and community leaders.
The members were appointed by Ivey in early 2019 and tasked with formulating a plan to positively shape STEM education across the state.
The roadmap outlines a series of recommendations aimed at creating a pathway that will provide all Alabama learners with access to high quality STEM educational programming as well as foundational opportunities for entry into the STEM workforce.
“Academically, Alabama’s students have fallen behind in math and science proficiency and significant educator shortages make it difficult to recruit, train and retain well qualified educators equipped in the methods of a modern STEM classroom,” said Ivey.
“This is why I am encouraged by the recommendations included in Alabama’s Roadmap to STEM Success, developed [by] the Governor’s Advisory Council for Excellence in STEM (ACES),” she advised.
Over a six-month period, ACES developed 24 recommendations across six priority areas, including STEM Exploration and Discovery, Numeracy and STEM Fluency, Pre-Service Educator Preparation, In-Service Educator Development, Career Pathways and STEM Coordination Across Alabama.
Dr. Neil Lamb, vice president for educational outreach at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, chaired the council.
“We felt it was important to develop a path that weaves the individual initiatives, resources and expertise already in place across the state into a coordinated STEM education network that will provide a workforce pipeline essential to the future of Alabama’s economy,” he explained.
The roadmap continues to build on the governor’s commitment to strengthening Alabama’s educational opportunities and grow tomorrow’s knowledge-based economy.
Next steps for the plan involve sharing the recommendations with educational leaders and policy makers, with an eye towards implementation.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
A total of 11 Republican U.S. senators on Friday signed onto an open letter urging conservatives to back former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ bid to return to his old Alabama Senate seat.
The group of senators endorsing Sessions, per Politico, is comprised of Sens. Richard Shelby (R-AL), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Pat Roberts (R-KS), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), John Barrasso (R-WY), Roy Blunt (R-MO), John Boozman (R-AR), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Deb Fischer (R-NE).
Barrasso and Blunt are the third and fourth highest ranking leaders, respectively, in the Senate Republican caucus.
The letter was paid for and authorized by Sessions’ campaign.
“Each of us has served in the United States Senate with Jeff Sessions. We have seen him work diligently in the public eye and behind closed doors, when things were both good and bad, under stress and in success,” the senators wrote.
They continued, “We know Jeff’s character and his temperament. We know his commitment to his principles. We know he is a man of his word. And we know he is devoted to serving the people of Alabama.”
“We believe Jeff Sessions has more to offer his country, and we believe the United States Senate will be better with his experience and leadership,” the senators concluded.
Additionally, each senator had a unique quote about Sessions at the bottom of the letter. Many of the quotes referenced a long period of service alongside Sessions.
For example, Roberts, who is retiring after choosing not to seek reelection in 2020, said, “After serving with Sessions for more than 20 years, I believe he is the best candidate for the job.”
Sessions has entered an already-crowded GOP primary field for the Senate seat, with other qualified candidates currently including former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).
Reacting to the group of senators endorsing Sessions, Byrne campaign press secretary Lenze Morris said, “After announcing his campaign from D.C., the swamp machine now rolls out support from establishment politicians. It’s time Jeff comes back to Alabama and realizes things aren’t quite how they once were.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn