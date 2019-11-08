Alabama reaches record number of foster care adoptions in Fiscal Year 2019

Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday that Alabama reported a record number of foster care adoptions, once again.

Alabama reported an all-time record of 731 foster care adoptions in Fiscal Year 2019, surpassing the previous year’s total of 727 foster care adoptions in the state.

“As Alabama sets another positive record, it is a privilege and truly special for me to spend time with adoptive parents and children who now have their forever home,” Ivey said in a press release.

“To our foster families, adoption professionals, the Department of Human Resources, and most importantly, to the families who have chosen to bless many children with a forever and loving home – thank you! By providing a forever home, you are forever changing the life of a child, as well as your own,” she added.

“In FY 2019, 69 percent of children who left foster care, went home to family members or their parent(s). While most children in the state’s foster care system do return to their parents, there are still children seeking an adoptive family,” the press release stated.

Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner Nancy Buckner also celebrated the news, thanking the “partners in the adoption process.”

“We are excited to have set an adoption record for the second consecutive year,” Buckner said. “I am extremely appreciative of our partners in the adoption process without whose help this would not have been possible, especially the adopting parents who have given our foster children forever families.”

As of now, there are 299 children in Alabama’s foster care system that are seeking families.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.