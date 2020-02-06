The utter fecklessness of the American media continues to be exposed

Social media has been an amazing tool for average Americans. With it, you can contact celebrities, politicians and media personalities on a one-on-one basis. They can ignore you, but they can also feel the feedback you deliver.

But social media has been more than just that. It has been illuminating in so many ways. When it comes to the political media, it has all but exposed them for what they really are: liberal hacks with axes to grind.

We always believed this, but now they are showing us exactly who they are. It’s ugly and it’s raw, but it is incredibly real and freeing at the same time.

Because of this, Americans’ trust in the media is at an all-time low.

With that comes a weakening of their power and their ability to control a narrative.

The media tried their best to drag Hillary Clinton over the finish line in 2016. She lost, so they failed.

The media tried to convince us that Trump colluded with the Russians. He didn’t, so they failed.

The media tried to make special counsel Robert Mueller the man who would take down President Donald Trump and lead to his impeachment. He couldn’t, so they failed.

The media tried to utilize our super-special relationship with Ukraine as the catalyst for the removal of the President of the United States while simultaneously spiking the story of Hunter Biden’s absurd Burisma deal. Trump was exonerated, and Biden’s dad has been wounded. So, they failed.

But boy did they try.

On the networks’ night newscasts, viewers were subjected to 1,100 negative minutes on President Donald Trump since September 2019 as Democrats were being pulled towards their failed impeachment.

The booming economy? A whopping 14 minutes.

While Democrats were conducting their impeachment hearings and trial, the networks dumped their soap operas for over 200 hours of boring hearings about Ukraine. Station managers lost revenue on this; they were not happy.

This doesn’t even account for the non-stop impeachment talk on cable news.

What impact did this have? What did all this “scandal” coverage do? Nothing.

No minds were changed. Trump gained a net eight points in his approval polls while the #Resistance picked up U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who cast an irrelevant vote to remove a president that isn’t going anywhere and is now a liberal icon?

This question was pondered by ABC News’ Terry Moran.

ABC News’ Terry Moran: Democrats “spent years trying to drive this president from office…what was the opportunity cost of that?” pic.twitter.com/JJd8HrUPOZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2020

His answer is irrelevant.

The cost is clear. They further destroyed the credibility of their actual base — the American media.

The media is not controlled by the Democrats. The Democrats are controlled by the media.

People will whine about how Trump destroyed norms and erodes credibility in our “institutions.” They have the outcome right but the causation wrong.

Donald Trump is the solution to the problem of an out of control American media. He helped expose their dishonesty. He capitalized on it, but he didn’t cause it.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.