The responses to Congressman Byrne’s comments on illegal aliens, ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s candidacy show you the true Democratic Party

America is at a critical crossroads on the issue of illegal immigration. The president of the United States is about to veto a resolution blocking his emergency declaration on border security. That declaration is headed to the federal court system and will most likely end up before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are trying to out-liberal each other on immigration with Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke entering the race today after telling a fawning MSNBC talking head that he would tear down the existing border wall because “we have walled off their opportunity to legally petition for asylum to cross in urban centers”.

All three branches of the federal government are involved and the stakes in future elections couldn’t be more clear.

Recently in Sand Mountain, a twice-deported illegal alien stands accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. David Ramirez Gonzalez fled the scene of the rape and was found hiding in a closet. Subsequent background checks showed he was here illegally. He was deported in 2008 and again in 2009 for illegal reentry.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) shared the Fox News coverage of a deadly story from California involving an illegal alien.

Yet another preventable crime. There is no good, reasonable argument that can be presented for not securing our borders and addressing the ongoing national security crisis. Especially when crimes like these can be stopped.https://t.co/TUo90jwgVL — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) March 14, 2019

The response to these crimes is always predictable, as can be seen in the replies.

Absolute fear mongoring. What's your problem? — Ace (@DeuceTheTweeter) March 14, 2019

This victim was stalked and murdered. Her murderer’s legal status is not why she was killed.

Outrage over this heinous crime should be met with action to protect women in our state from harassment and violence. #alpolitics — Bri Schimmy (@MrsSchimmy) March 14, 2019

Now do the coast guard guy…..

The pulse shooter….

School shooters….

Church shooters…

Right wing nut jobs……

Tim McVeigh……

US when we murdered Native Americans….

ETC ad nauseam…..

Take all the seats sir and get back to us when you have an actual equivalence — #Individual-1 Is Toast (@MenyaraC) March 14, 2019

We hear that the legal status doesn’t matter and that Americans commit more crimes than illegal aliens. Even if that were true – and it is not – a woman is dead in California and a 12-year-old was raped in Alabama because of our weak laws.

America’s left can continue to pretend they believe in border security, but neither their actions nor words indicate that this is true.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN