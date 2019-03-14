Birmingham Business Alliance names Fred McCallum interim president, CEO

One of Alabama’s most prominent business executives has been named as the Birmingham Business Alliance’s (BBA) interim president and CEO.

The BBA announced that Fred McCallum, who retired as president of AT&T Alabama in 2017, was named to the position Thursday. McCallum is a past chairman of the BBA, as well as a past chairman of the Business Council of Alabama.

“We are proud to have Fred join the BBA in this transitional time,” Nancy Goedecke, 2019 chairwoman of the BBA, said in a statement. “His leadership and prominence in the business community – both local and statewide – will ensure the BBA remains on solid ground during the search for a permanent CEO. We are confident Fred will set a strong example of collaboration and cooperation for the organization moving forward.”

This comes after Brian Hilson last month announced he was stepping down as BBA’s president and CEO effective March 29. Hilson will begin a new economic development role, that has yet to be publicly released but is in the state of Alabama, on May 15.

“I’m excited to return to the work of the BBA and serve its investors and the Birmingham business community in this role,” McCallum said. “My priorities will be to ensure that the BBA remains focused on growing jobs in the Birmingham region and that we are meeting the needs of our investors. This is a transformative time for Birmingham and the BBA, as we recognize our 10th year of helping our region grow.”

