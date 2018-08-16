Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

UAB increases counseling staff due to rise in students seeking mental health help 6 hours ago / News
The media responds to charges that they are all the same and out to get Trump by proving him right 7 hours ago / Uncategorized
What is it with Alabama Democrats’ dumb obsession with debates, town halls? 9 hours ago / Opinion
Officials investigating Brewer High School hazing report 9 hours ago / News
Rep. Robert Aderholt remembers Aretha Franklin, her time recording in Muscle Shoals 10 hours ago / News
You’re not alone, Alabama: South Carolina also has a billion-dollar defunct nuclear site — but it’s worse 11 hours ago / News
Marion Mayor uses tools to prep residents for AlabamaWorks Success Plus Initiative 12 hours ago / Sponsored
Quick-thinking witnesses stop robbery of 74-year-old woman 12 hours ago / News
ALGOP Chair Terry Lathan: ‘If Dr. Bentley truly cares for Alabama, as he says he does, he would consider letting us go’ 12 hours ago / News
Alabama native Tim Cook dines with Trump at Bedminster but the Apple CEO still has his back turned on his home state 13 hours ago / Analysis
Former Governor Robert Bentley deposition filed in court this week 13 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump pulls former CIA Director’s clearance, former Governor Robert Bentley wants us to believe the unbelievable, Trump supporters slammed for something that didn’t happen and more … 14 hours ago / Analysis
Calera kindergarten teacher accused of possessing child porn 14 hours ago / News
Birmingham police: Stun gun used on boy, 13, with handgun 15 hours ago / News
Alabama leaders react after Democratic NY governor says America ‘was never that great’ 15 hours ago / News
Aubie and Big Al team up for a special cause 1 day ago / News
How might Sen. Jones vote on Kavanaugh? Record on lower-court judges offers clues 1 day ago / News
Gov. Ivey awards nearly $2 million worth of grants for transportation safety 1 day ago / News
AL.com is starting to telegraph how Democrats will attempt to use recent coal corruption trial in attacks this election season 1 day ago / Opinion
Strength through peace: Business Council of Alabama announces reunification 1 day ago / News
7 hours ago

The media responds to charges that they are all the same and out to get Trump by proving him right

After President Trump’s election, members of the establishment media determined it was time to reevaluate their performance.

Media decided it was more important “Now More Than Ever” they acknowledge that “Democracy Dies In The Darkness.” They decided their job was to check the most powerful person in the world. By focusing on this, they also acknowledged that they weren’t doing that from 2009-2016. Because they refocused their efforts, their results were that 90-plus percent of their coverage has been negative.

Because of this, the president continues to weaponize a term, invented by Hillary Clinton, and call them out. He does this by calling out “fake news media” as “the enemy of the people.” He’s pretty clear he isn’t talking about all news, although admittedly, he and his supporters are often guilty of calling all news they disagree with “fake news.”

This phrasing has caused the stuck pig to squeal, and the news media continue attacking, going as far as having the poster boy for bias and inappropriate behavior, CNN’s Jim Acosta, storm out of a press briefing in a huff because Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn’t repeat what he wanted her to and calling her “Un-American.”

These people are so inside their bubble that they don’t even understand it.

I laid this out to people in a White House press briefing.

WATCH:

They did not like this.

Their response to criticism of their profession is to go further into their bubble.

Today, over 350+ newspapers came together for a coordinated attack on the president of the United States. They will be egged on by media reporters and liberal politicians as they further damage their brands.

And because of this foolish nonsense, Americans will point to this day when they want to further undermine them and the silly idea that the American media is not a liberally biased arm of the American Democratic Party.

They have further eroded their trust, which Trump has already smartly weaponized to his benefit.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

6 hours ago

UAB increases counseling staff due to rise in students seeking mental health help

After seeing a rise in the number of students seeking mental health support, the University of Alabama at Birmingham is increasing their number of counselors, says a report by ABC 33/40.

UAB joins the ranks of several other nationwide colleges who are currently seeing the same trend.

The school has doubled the number of employed counselors over the last five years and is now set to add an additional counselor to the mix.

According to the report, the UAB counseling center has seen a 114 percent increase for students seeking counseling services over the last half-decade. That rate is somewhat startling, considering UAB’s eight percent increase in enrollment over the same time period.

248
Keep reading 248 WORDS

The report suggests that many of the students are placing a great deal of time in mental health support because seeking assistance is becoming “more normal and has less stigma.”

UAB Grad Student Celina Atkins, who now serves on UAB’s Student Advisory Board for Counseling Service, is highlighted in the report and said, “I was in crisis last spring semester.”

Atkins was hesitant to attend counseling, but after speaking with friends who had experienced counseling before, she decided to go.

The counseling experience resulted in a “tremendous turnaround” for Atkins, she told ABC 33/40.

Asmi Chakraborty, who also serves on the Student Advisory Board for Counseling Service at UAB, said, “People are becoming more normalized to the idea that I can actually go to counseling and seek help and that’s actually a good thing to do early on.”

In the report, Director of UAB Student Counseling Services Dr. Angela Stowe explained the need for such counseling services.

“56 percent of students report experiencing overwhelming anxiety,” said Stowe.

Stowe also mentioned that student depression has increased dramatically within the last twelve months and that many students were feeling hopeless.

Stowe also mentioned that students were thinking and attempting suicide.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for college students so it’s a very serious issue,” Stowe explained in the report.

Stowe attributes the rising cost of college and increased prevalence of homelessness, food and security to the skyrocketing need for counseling across the nation.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller 

Show less
9 hours ago

What is it with Alabama Democrats’ dumb obsession with debates, town halls?

So you’re a Democrat in Alabama, and you want to be elected to high office? You approached your run for office thinking that Doug Jones showed what’s possible for a Democrat in Alabama. Therefore, you determined the time is right to run.

And here you are. You put up your qualifying fee and made it through the primary. It’s you versus a well-funded Republican incumbent in a state outside the Seventh Congressional District, and a handful of other urban minority precincts elects very few Democrats.

It’s a David versus Goliath story. It’s going to require a solid ground game, a fair amount of travel and a campaign message that will sway some Republicans to overlook party labels and mark the ballot for a Democrat.

What’s Walt Maddox’s first significant push? Perhaps it could be the success story of Tuscaloosa and all the things he has accomplished as mayor. Tuscaloosa is still a place people might want to visit – several nice restaurants, an up and coming riverfront, an affluent and diverse population, or yeah – and the University of Alabama and all it has to offer.

It’s a simple message: Do you want Alabama to be more like Tuscaloosa? Vote for me.

428
Keep reading 428 WORDS

Instead, the one big thing – the thing that he has tirelessly played up to the media, the topic about which he made internet videos and the one upon which his off-the-rails, left-of-center allies in the media seem to agree is Gov. Kay Ivey’s refusal to debate him.

In Alabama’s Second Congressional District, there’s a similarly mystifying event taking place in the race between Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) and her Democratic opponent Tabitha Isner.

Unlike Maddox, Isner doesn’t have a public service resume on which to run. She has to make the case in what is now arguably the most conservative congressional district in Alabama that she is a better alternative to the incumbent Roby.

She has to find vulnerabilities in this heavily agricultural congressional district. Whereas Roby’s Republican opponents ran against her for not being Trump-y enough, she might be served by saying Roby is way too much Trump – supporting tariffs and restrictions on labor. Her best shot would be to build a coalition of Democrat-voting Black Belt Democrats in Butler, Conecuh, Bullock and Barbour Counties and win over the handful of pockets of Republican-leaning swing voters in Montgomery, Elmore and Autauga Counties.

The math is very tough. But what does she do instead? She makes Roby’s lack of town hall meetings an issue with bizarre performance art in front of the Bird Dog Monument in Union Springs and posting it on YouTube.

A few of Alabama’s media celebrities have taken the bait. Alabama News Network’s senior political reporter Tim Lenox confronted Roby with the video, who shrugged it off.

“I have a packed August where I’ll be spending a lot of time with my constituents both in public meetings and in private meetings,” Roby said at an appearance earlier this week in Montgomery. “[P]rivate meeting scheduled previously scheduled one-on-one meetings — there’s lots of different ways to communicate with your constituents.”

Doug Jones didn’t win a U.S. Senate seat in 2017 because he hammered Roy Moore for not debating him. He had a big assist from the Democratic Party’s opposition research wing known as the mainstream media. He also did a few other things the Democratic Party of Alabama’s past and present won’t do, and that’s work beyond preserving the status quo – but that’s a subject for another time.

Is it noteworthy that a Republican opponent is reluctant to debate or hold town halls? Sure. Is it something to harp on as if it is the magic ticket to higher office? No, it’s just a dumb obsession.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
9 hours ago

Officials investigating Brewer High School hazing report

A sheriff’s department in Alabama is investigating a report of hazing at a high school earlier this year.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is working with the county school system on an incident involving students at Brewer High School in February.

107
Keep reading 107 WORDS

Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. told WHNT in Huntsville the incident involved the junior varsity baseball team.

Hopkins said the incident happened in a locker room and involved middle school students who played for the junior varsity team.

The students involved were suspended from all summer programs and started the new school year in in-school suspension.

Hopkins says school officials will work with the coaches and team members to provide extra training on bullying.

Sheriff Ana Franklin says investigators are working to determine whether charges should be filed.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
10 hours ago

Rep. Robert Aderholt remembers Aretha Franklin, her time recording in Muscle Shoals

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) is paying tribute to Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” who died on Thursday.

Aderholt posted a video on his Facebook page documenting Franklin’s time recording at the renowned FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, along with these words:

“The music world has lost a legend in Aretha Franklin. While I was just a young child in Haleyville, I had no idea that just a few miles up the road in Muscle Shoals, she was recording some of the world’s most famous songs. She recorded RESPECT in Muscle Shoals on February 14, 1967. And what a Valentine gift it was. Her voice was one of the many that gave richly to the Muscle Shoals Music, and it will never go silent.”

“We consider it an honor that many of her songs were recorded in the 4th District and here in Alabama,” Aderholt’s office said in a statement obtained by Yellowhammer News. “Besides being an honor, it’s just plain cool.”

1

Show less
11 hours ago

You’re not alone, Alabama: South Carolina also has a billion-dollar defunct nuclear site — but it’s worse

The Yellowhammer State and the Palmetto State share many things: heat, southern culture, a love for football.

A more unfortunate commonality between the two, and one receiving lots of attention in both states, is that each has an unfinished nuclear power plant just sitting there, continually making news but not power.

Alabama’s Bellefonte Nuclear Generating Station, which has never generated a single watt of power, has become over the years a (literally) concrete representation of the federal government’s vast ambition coupled with its occasional  – or frequent, depending who you ask – inability to follow through.

297
Keep reading 297 WORDS

Recent developments indicate that the massive power plant could eventually be put to use, but that is still a long way off.

Still, Bellefonte is a case study of taxpayer investment in a dead-end project

In a way, though, Alabamians can be grateful that they themselves weren’t required to fund the dead-end project through increased monthly energy rates, as consumers in South Carolina were.

Back in March 2008, South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) – the South Carolina equivalent of Alabama Power – began the process of applying for authorization to built two new nuclear reactors at its VC Summer site just north of Columbia. The company already operated one reactor at the site.

SCE&G was approved and established contracts for construction. The project was estimated to cost $9.8 billion.

To help with the project’s funding, SCE&G proposed a rate increase, got it approved by the Public Service Commission in May 2008, and construction began later that fall.

Over the years, there were numerous project delays and extra project costs which have, up to the current day, resulted in nine rate increases.

Last July, the project was abandoned after Westinghouse, the company building the reactors, filed for bankruptcy.

As the legislative session winded down this year, the legislature passed a temporary 15 percent rate cut for energy consumers who have paid an estimated $2 billion into the nuclear project fund.

A disaster of nuclear proportions, you could say.

The failure of both Bellefonte and the expansions at VC Summer are disconcerting generally, and downright infuriating for those who were forced to pay into them. Both projects have the potential to succeed, but that will require some kind of co-aligned effort between ambitious big business and government, both of which delivered the failed projects in the first place.

Read about developments on the Bellefonte front here.

Show less