The media responds to charges that they are all the same and out to get Trump by proving him right

After President Trump’s election, members of the establishment media determined it was time to reevaluate their performance.

Media decided it was more important “Now More Than Ever” they acknowledge that “Democracy Dies In The Darkness.” They decided their job was to check the most powerful person in the world. By focusing on this, they also acknowledged that they weren’t doing that from 2009-2016. Because they refocused their efforts, their results were that 90-plus percent of their coverage has been negative.

Because of this, the president continues to weaponize a term, invented by Hillary Clinton, and call them out. He does this by calling out “fake news media” as “the enemy of the people.” He’s pretty clear he isn’t talking about all news, although admittedly, he and his supporters are often guilty of calling all news they disagree with “fake news.”

This phrasing has caused the stuck pig to squeal, and the news media continue attacking, going as far as having the poster boy for bias and inappropriate behavior, CNN’s Jim Acosta, storm out of a press briefing in a huff because Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn’t repeat what he wanted her to and calling her “Un-American.”

These people are so inside their bubble that they don’t even understand it.

I laid this out to people in a White House press briefing.

WATCH:

They did not like this.

Their response to criticism of their profession is to go further into their bubble.

Today, over 350+ newspapers came together for a coordinated attack on the president of the United States. They will be egged on by media reporters and liberal politicians as they further damage their brands.

And because of this foolish nonsense, Americans will point to this day when they want to further undermine them and the silly idea that the American media is not a liberally biased arm of the American Democratic Party.

They have further eroded their trust, which Trump has already smartly weaponized to his benefit.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN