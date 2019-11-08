Ten other GOP U.S. senators join Shelby in endorsing Sessions

A total of 11 Republican U.S. senators on Friday signed onto an open letter urging conservatives to back former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ bid to return to his old Alabama Senate seat.

The group of senators endorsing Sessions, per Politico, is comprised of Sens. Richard Shelby (R-AL), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Pat Roberts (R-KS), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), John Barrasso (R-WY), Roy Blunt (R-MO), John Boozman (R-AR), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Deb Fischer (R-NE).

Barrasso and Blunt are the third and fourth highest ranking leaders, respectively, in the Senate Republican caucus.

The letter was paid for and authorized by Sessions’ campaign.

“Each of us has served in the United States Senate with Jeff Sessions. We have seen him work diligently in the public eye and behind closed doors, when things were both good and bad, under stress and in success,” the senators wrote.

They continued, “We know Jeff’s character and his temperament. We know his commitment to his principles. We know he is a man of his word. And we know he is devoted to serving the people of Alabama.”

“We believe Jeff Sessions has more to offer his country, and we believe the United States Senate will be better with his experience and leadership,” the senators concluded.

Additionally, each senator had a unique quote about Sessions at the bottom of the letter. Many of the quotes referenced a long period of service alongside Sessions.

For example, Roberts, who is retiring after choosing not to seek reelection in 2020, said, “After serving with Sessions for more than 20 years, I believe he is the best candidate for the job.”

Sessions has entered an already-crowded GOP primary field for the Senate seat, with other qualified candidates currently including former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Reacting to the group of senators endorsing Sessions, Byrne campaign press secretary Lenze Morris said, “After announcing his campaign from D.C., the swamp machine now rolls out support from establishment politicians. It’s time Jeff comes back to Alabama and realizes things aren’t quite how they once were.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn