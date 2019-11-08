Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

5 hours ago

Shelby backs Sessions Senate bid, adds decision is ‘up to the people of Alabama’

In a Thursday media gaggle on Capitol Hill, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) was asked about former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions making a run to reclaim his old Senate seat, which is currently held by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Asked by a reporter whether Shelby would endorse Sessions, Shelby responded, “Absolutely. Jeff Sessions is a friend. I worked with him every day up here for 20 years. He’s a man of integrity.”

“Of course, he’ll have to run his own race,” Shelby continued. “And that’s up to the people of Alabama [to decide]. But I believe he’ll be a formidable candidate.”

Watch, via Roll Call, here.

Sessions made his formal campaign announcement on Thursday evening. He will qualify for the GOP primary on Friday, which is the filing deadline.

Other qualified Republican candidates currently include former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Man charged in missing AL woman case caught in Florida

Authorities have arrested the man wanted in the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ stepdaughter.

Jail records show Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in Florida and booked into the Escambia County Jail early Friday.

He’s charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 23.

Blanchard was reported missing the next day.

Her car was later found abandoned in Montgomery, more than 50 miles (90 kilometers) away.

Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

Auburn police this week released images of Yazeed showing him at the gas station while Blanchard was there.

A reward of about $105,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Joe Herman told WSFA-TV that Yazeed was out on bond at the time of Blanchard’s disappearance.

He faces charges of attempted murder and kidnapping in a February case. A judge revoked the bond Thursday.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

2 hours ago

Master plan for Birmingham’s Parkside aims to connect neighborhoods, enhance walkability

Orchestra Partners has joined forces with nationally renowned landscape architect Tom Leader to design a Parkside master plan to enhance walkability and connect the Parkside District to surrounding neighborhoods. This project includes historic preservation and mixed-use redevelopment plans for Powell Avenue Steam Plant and several historic warehouse buildings west of Railroad Park surrounding Good People Brewing.

Orchestra Partners announced the plan Thursday alongside the City of BirminghamAlabama PowerFreshwater Land TrustREV BirminghamUrban Impact and other key city partners. Orchestra Partners is a Birmingham-based community development and real estate management firm.

Connecting neighborhoods, enhancing walkability key components of new Parkside development from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Connectivity and walkability are core principles of our mission to build a better Birmingham,” said Hunter Renfroe, founder and principal of Orchestra Partners. “Partnering with Tom Leader will help us rebuild connections between Birmingham’s central business district and its surrounding neighborhoods by leveraging Railroad Park and the Red Rock Trail System as pathways of connection.”

Tom Leader, founder and principal of California-based TLS Landscape Architecture, was the lead planner and designer behind the development of Railroad Park from 2005 – 2010, a time during which he developed a deep commitment to Birmingham. Over the last decade, Birmingham’s “living room” has formed the core of the Parkside District and received national recognition for its successful efforts to spark the rebirth of downtown Birmingham.

“I’m honored to help build on the momentum created by Railroad Park,” said Leader. “We always hoped and planned that the urban growth surrounding the park could extend this vision of vibrant community gathering and sense of civic optimism. This project is about paying tribute to the Magic City’s past and laying the framework for the future.”

Leader’s comprehensive plan features pedestrian pathways enhanced with retail and entertainment amenities with public spaces anchoring both ends of Parkside District – the blocks surrounding Powell Avenue Steam Plant to the east and the Birmingham Wholesale Warehouse Loop District near Good People Brewing to the west – to enhance connectivity and create a lively entertainment experience.

“This project gives us the opportunity to preserve a group of classic midcentury warehouse buildings in this underutilized historic district on the west end of Railroad Park,” added Renfroe. “Revitalizing these buildings through adaptive reuse will help us preserve a major piece of Birmingham’s history while transforming this district into a critical western anchor point for Parkside.”

On the east end of Parkside, the integral component of the master plan features the redevelopment of Alabama Power’s Powell Avenue Steam Plant, a prominent symbol of growth and energy from Birmingham’s history. Built in 1895, it provided steam and electricity for downtown businesses and connected the city by powering its streetcar system.

In the master plan, Powell Avenue Steam Plant is designed to once again serve as a connection point for Birmingham, forming Parkside’s eastern anchor and using the Rotary Trail to connect with neighborhoods to the east. Railroad Park will continue to be Parkside’s central gathering place while the western blocks will become an anchor point for connections to Titusville and surrounding western neighborhoods.

“For more than a century, Powell Steam Plant played a pivotal role in shaping Birmingham’s growth,” said Tony Smoke, vice president of Birmingham Division for Alabama Power. “Now this historic structure will become a symbol of modern urbanization and economic development, connecting our communities to celebrate the future of Birmingham.”

Other historic warehouse buildings in Parkside recently acquired by Orchestra Partners in conjunction with the master plan include Duffy’s Garage, 112 14th Street South, 1227 1st Avenue South, 113 13th Street South, and 230 2nd Avenue South. Orchestra Partners expects to announce more specific leasing details later this year. (Credited Alabama NewsCenter)

For more information about leasing opportunities, visit Parkside Birmingham.

Parkside Development Project announcement at Alabama Power’s Powell Avenue Steam Plant in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

7 Things: Proof of quid pro quo is lacking, Sessions is in, Tuberville Super PAC brutalizes Sessions and more …

7. Huntsville passes Montgomery, sets targets on Birmingham

  • Montgomery has been knocked down to the third-largest city as Huntsville takes place as the second-largest city in the state. The population in Huntsville is estimated to be 199,808, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
  • While Birmingham is still listed as the largest city in the state, Huntsville is on track to surpass Birmingham within the next five years. Huntsville officials in 2015 predicted that Huntsville would pass Montgomery and become the largest city by 2022.

6. AL(dot)com reporter blames Trump for aggressive Alabama males

  • In another eyebrow-raising tweet, Alabama Media Group’s women and gender reporter Abbey Crain asked readers to recall how Trump’s election led to male students at the University of Alabama behaving inappropriately, tweeting, “Remember when all us girls who went to UA were talking to current UA girls about how guys seemed more aggressive/emboldened post ’16 election?”
  • She continued to add, “Please be safe this weekend. Do not leave your girl alone. Buddy up. Don’t take drinks from strangers, etc.”

5. Baby Trump will be featured in Tuscaloosa

  • The giant inflatable baby Trump balloon will make an appearance in Tuscaloosa while President Donald Trump is also visiting for the Alabama/LSU game.
  • Trace Fayard and Nic Gulas started a GoFundMe campaign that has now raised $5,675, more than $1,000 over the initial goal, and the balloon will be stationed four blocks away from the Bryant-Denny Stadium. The media will surely seek it out and feature it prominently.

4. Kamala Harris is grifting off of Senator Doug Jones

  • Since former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming back to reclaim his Senate seat, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) presidential campaign sent out an email on Wednesday asking for funds for U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) campaign while attacking Sessions’ character.
  • The grift here is impressive by Kamala Harris. Her email specified that the funds would be split down the middle between Harris and Jones and said that Sessions is guilty of “decades of systemic racism and bigotry” while touting Jones as “a great Senator, a strong defender of civil rights, and a fighter for the people of Alabama.”

3. Jeff Sessions has entered the race as Trump readies attacks

  • During his appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he will be campaigning to win back his former U.S. Senate seat that’s currently held by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).
  • In anticipation of his announcement, the New York Times has already reported that President Donald Trump planned to attack Sessions upon entering the already crowded field of candidates. The report stated that Trump notified Sessions “that he would publicly attack him if he ran.”  Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, “The president said he was very much still opposed to Mr. Sessions and would make that clear if he had to.”

2. Tuberville Super PAC has already released an ad against Sessions

  • A Super PAC supporting former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign has released a new video ad that compares Tuberville to former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, mainly outlining what President Donald Trump has said about Sessions.
  • The ad was released on the one-year anniversary of when Sessions resigned as attorney general and the same day he was expected to announce his Senate candidacy; some of the Trump quotes in the video are from when he called Sessions “a disaster” and an “embarrassment to Alabama.”

1. Latest impeachment witness saw no quid pro quo

  • Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent testified to Congress that he was “concerned” about Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to remove an ambassador and Ukrainian foreign policy, but he had no “direct knowledge” of a quid pro quo with Ukraine. He additionally confirmed that “nobody in the Ukrainian Government became aware of a hold on military aid” until a month after the much-ballyhooed July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • Kent also informed House members that he had previously tried to raise concerns and look into Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine, but was told not to due to Beau Biden’s poor health.

 

4 hours ago

Children with gender dysphoria need love and compassion, not gender reassignment

A recent case in the Texas courts became a catalyst for loud debate regarding the intersection of parental rights and appropriate treatment for gender dysphoria in children. A 7-year-old child of divorced parents, born male, is believed by his mother to be transgender and that his desire to be female should be affirmed. The father denies the claim that the child consistently asserts a female identity and says that the types of treatment the mother would approve for him are not in the child’s best interest.

An initial ruling granted sole conservatorship to the mother, giving her full control of the type of medical and mental health treatment the child would receive. A later court ruling turned that on its head by granting joint custody to the parents, creating a situation wherein they must agree about the best care for the child.

Transgender activism is the newest and most aggressively pursued cause of cultural progressives.

A term we rarely heard a decade ago is now in the headlines every day, whether it relates to public restrooms, women’s sports or child custody cases like the one in Texas. But multiple things have been conflated in the debate in a way that clouds careful examination of the moral, ethical and public health questions at hand.

The first hurdle is understanding the nature of gender dysphoria. This type of inner conflict regarding personal gender identity has long been recognized by mental health experts as a mental disorder and was listed in the DSM (the diagnostic manual which defines all mental health conditions) as “Gender Identity Disorder.” However, with the release of DSM-5 in 2013, it was renamed “Gender Dysphoria” to destigmatize the condition.

Why is this significant? Because the cultural progressives of the American Psychiatric Association decided that a total disconnect between one’s obvious biologically-determined sex and one’s psychological recognition and acceptance of that same gender is not an anomaly in need of correction. They wanted to move the mental health and medical communities away from seeing this as a tragic mental health disorder, and toward seeing it as an alternative way of being, that can and should simply be affirmed in many cases. The American Academy of Pediatrics has lurched quickly forward with its views and recommendations on the issue, as well.

But reason and science are stubborn things, and as yet, they refuse to get on the bus with the APA and the AAP for this journey.

Let me pause here to say this: my heart breaks for individuals who suffer, and for parents whose children suffer with gender dysphoria.

It is often accompanied by other mental health struggles like depression and anxiety, and I can only imagine the desperate desire a parent would feel to alleviate that psychological pain for their child. So those of us who observe and comment on this issue must do so with compassion. To approach it with the harshness or dismissiveness that often characterizes our culture wars is wrong.

But just as we would never look a person whose mental health condition predisposed him or her to some other sort of delusion — divorced from observable reality — and affirm that delusion, we must not cave to the cultural pressure to similarly harm those who suffer from gender dysphoria.

This is especially true where vulnerable children are concerned. We do not serve them or love them well to simply affirm that which is not true, encouraged by a desire to create a new cultural reality.

While the American Academy of Pediatrics has pushed its membership toward more affirming treatment, individual pediatricians are all over the board in how they approach gender identity issues in their young patients. But most agree on this much: there is little to no research that meets the normal threshold for establishing what appropriate treatment should be. And because the vast majority (some studies suggest more than 80%) of children who present with gender dysphoria see their symptoms resolve by adolescence, it casts tremendous doubt on whether medical intervention with inherent risks — like puberty suppressing hormones — would ever be appropriate.

So whether or not you have a moral objection to affirming transgenderism, it should give everyone on all sides of this debate great concern that children who are experiencing a mental health crisis might have their burden compounded by agenda-driven medical intervention which may have lasting negative effects on their bone density, their reproductive health, and even their mental health.

Even those who see no moral conflict in transgenderism should care enough about children to refuse to make them guinea pigs or pawns in a cultural battle where the data doesn’t support the treatment.

The scarce research that we do have tells us that the psycho-social problems of transgenderism do not disappear with affirmation, even when that affirmation goes all the way to sex-reassignment surgery. Can’t we at least give children the time they need to see where their symptoms do or do not lead, and give medical and mental health research the time it needs to formulate treatment recommendations based on good science, rather than cultural agenda?

For these reasons, I think the most recent ruling in the Texas case is wise. Empowering both parents reduces the chance of the child being subjected to treatment that is not fully supported by adequate research.

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, alabamapolicy.org.

5 hours ago

Bradley Byrne: Jeff Sessions entry in U.S. Senate race ‘as pleasing to Doug Jones’ as Roy Moore’s entry

For the first time in a long time, perhaps decades, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions finds himself on the other end of attacks from Alabama’s Republican politicians.

Sessions, who has not faced a serious threat from a political rival since his 1996 race with then-State Sen. Roger Bedford, the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate, announced his entrance into the 2020 race for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), one of Sessions’ opponents in that contest, did not receive the news favorably. Byrne told Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” he anticipated problems for Sessions, Alabama’s former U.S. senator.

“Let me quote President Donald Trump about Jeff Sessions a few weeks ago – quote, ‘Jeff Sessions is an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama,’” Byrne said. “That is what you should expect with regard to Jeff Sessions for the next four months. That’s what he should expect. I don’t think that is going to be well for him. I think he is going to have a hard time with that.”

“[J]eff is just going to have to deal with this problem that he has got with the president,” Byrne added. “He either can or he can’t. … We have a forum in Greenville, Alabama, with all the candidates the Monday night before Thanksgiving, and I welcome him to that forum.”

According to Byrne, Sessions will be an easy target for his likely Democratic opponent, incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

“[T]hey’re going to use Jeff as a whipping tool against the president,” he said. “I don’t know if you saw the reaction of Doug Jones. He’s gleeful because Jeff Sessions getting in the race is the only good news Doug Jones has had in a while – only good news he has had since Roy Moore got in the race. Jeff Sessions is as pleasing to Doug Jones as Roy Moore was to get into it. Doug wants chaos. Doug wants Jeff Sessions and Roy Moore to come in here and upset the applecart. I just don’t think that is going to work. This is Jeff’s decision. If he wants to come in here and do a favor for Doug Jones, it’s his business.”

According to Byrne, Jones sees Sessions as “someone he can easily beat” given Sessions was susceptible to attacks from a third party supporting Jones but disguised as a conservative group. That third party, says Byrne, would play the attacks from Trump to discourage voters from voting for Sessions as the Republican nominee in a general election.

“I think Doug is being kind of shrewd about that,” he added. “I think Jeff is one of the weaker candidates against Doug as a result of his fight with the president.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

