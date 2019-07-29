Ted Hosp named VP of Governmental Affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama announced Monday that Ted Hosp will serve as vice president of Governmental Affairs.
Hosp’s promotion comes upon the retirement of Robin Stone, longtime BCBS vice president of Governmental Affairs and a widely respected member of Alabama’s governmental affairs community.
Clay Loftin, one of the state’s rising stars in the lobbying world, will continue to serve as BCBS manager of Governmental Affairs, deputizing Hosp.
Before taking on the new role, Hosp served as executive director of Governmental Affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. He was once with the Maynard, Cooper and Gale law firm, where he chaired the firm’s Governmental and Regulatory Affairs practice group.
Hosp, a graduate of Brown University, received his law degree from Fordham University.
Hosp currently chairs the Alabama Access to Justice Commission, established by the state Supreme Court in 2007. Additionally, he serves on the Alabama State Bar Committee on Volunteer Lawyers Programs and on the board of the Middle District of Alabama Federal Defender’s Program. Hosp has also served on the boards of the Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program and the Montgomery Bar Volunteer Lawyers Program.
State Sen. Chambliss takes himself out of contention to replace Roby in AL-02
Popular State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) on Monday announced that he will not seek Alabama’s Second Congressional District seat being vacated by the retirement of U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in 2020.
Chambliss on Sunday told Yellowhammer News he was in “serious discussions” with his family about the race and that he was “definitely interested.”
In a post on his state senate campaign webpage, however, he announced the end result of his considerations.
As has been reported, I have spent the last several days carefully considering a run for the Second Congressional District of Alabama. I am blessed with a supportive family that understands both the privilege and the cost of public service and they pledged all of their efforts to the task. Supporters, colleagues, and other stakeholders were equally encouraging. I am grateful to those who took my calls and made time for me during the weekend and evenings.
A clear path to victory was developed over the weekend, but the thought that kept returning to me is that my calling at this time is to continue working to solve the problems that we face in Alabama. I believe that the best place for me to do that is in the Alabama State Senate.
Although I have been fortunate to be a part of significant progress in the State Legislature, I would be leaving several critical issues mid-stream. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for Congress.
Thank you to those that have contacted me. I very much appreciate the encouragement, prayer and support as we have considered this possibility. It is an honor and privilege to serve you in the Alabama Senate. My focus will remain in Alabama and working hard to make this great state all that she can be!
Thank you for allowing me to represent you in Montgomery!
Crowell releases first ad, encouraged by polling in Montgomery’s mayoral race
MONTGOMERY — General Ed Crowell (Ret.) on Monday released the first video ad in his campaign to be Montgomery’s next mayor.
In the ad, Crowell highlights his desire to fix Montgomery’s education crisis and reduce crime in Alabama’s capital city. The video specifically mentions that he will push for increasing teacher pay and prioritize workforce development training, along with putting more police officers on the street and emphasizing “community and neighborhood policing.”
The theme of the ad is Crowell’s military record and his passion for service.
“General Ed Crowell’s service took him all over the world, but his heart was always in Montgomery,” the ad begins. “And now, he’s running for mayor.”
In a statement announcing the video’s release, Crowell said, “It’s time to come together and work to make Montgomery the best city it can possibly be. Our community deserves someone who is going to lead—and that person is me. I’m ready to serve. My career as an Air Force General has taught me that we must fight for what we believe in, and I believe in Montgomery. So, I’m going to fight for it.”
“I’m committed to Montgomery,” he added. “As Mayor I’m going to fight every day for what makes our city great: the people. I will host the most transparent and accountable administration our city has ever had. We will work every day to make our city better than the day before. I look forward to earning every vote I receive on August 27th.”
The video release came the same day that Yellowhammer News was told by sources familiar that Crowell’s campaign is confident in their internal polling, especially related to their message testing and Crowell’s biography performance.
A survey conducted a few weeks ago by Montgomery’s John Anzalone, one of the nation’s preeminent pollsters, showed that 31% of respondents were “very likely” to vote for Crowell after hearing his biography, while a whopping 75% were “somewhat likely.”
However, Crowell definitely has work yet to do to bring his base polling number up to match his biography’s appeal.
His campaign hopes ads like this first one will help accomplish this as the August 27 mayoral election draws near.
If no candidate gets over 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held.
Polling has widely shown Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed leading the field, however his numbers have not really improved since the beginning of his campaign, leading many observers to believe the right candidate in a hypothetical runoff could beat him.
In addition to Crowell and Reed, the competitive mayoral field includes former Congressman Artur Davis, popular Montgomery attorney JC Love, local FOX-affiliate WCOV owner David Woods and Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean.
There is a famous saying that goes like this, “The definition of insanity is repeating the same actions over and over again and expecting different results.”
The media and their Democrats don’t believe this.
In 2016, we were told Hillary Clinton had the presidency locked up and she was in the process of running up the score in a way that would send the Republican Party and Donald Trump to the house. She then uncorked a major gaffe by referring to a large portion of the American public as “deplorables.”
It was a clever way of calling people she disagreed with “racists,” but old Crooked Hillary couldn’t even do that right.
This is an old strategy, and if you can name a Republican candidate, I can find a Democrat somewhere calling them racist.
This is not just about Donald Trump, Baltimore, Elijah Cummings and Rev. Al Sharpton.
.@TheRevAl has spent his life fighting for what's right and working to improve our nation, even in the face of hate. It's shameful, yet unsurprising that Trump would continue to attack those who have done so much for our country.
They used this old trick on Republicans they claim they love now, including George H. W. Bush, John McCain, George W. Bush, Mitt Romney. They truly believe that calling everyone they disagree with a racist is an effective political strategy and for a while, it was.
Again, this isn’t about Trump. It is just the latest attempt, and Trump just doesn’t care.
Every time Trump is criticized as “racist” for a criticism that he would level at any other political enemy, Americans roll their eyes and move on.
Every time a Jussie Smollett-like hoax is uncovered, Americans roll their eyes and move on.
Every time we are told another long-held American tradition is racist, Americans roll their eyes and move on.
Democrats have been exposed. A recent poll shows that 32% of Democrats think even criticizing black politicians is racist.
Almost every person reading this has been called a racist.
Those days are over.
The overuse of this weapon has rendered it useless.
Huntsville’s Dynetics acquiring largest electron beam welding system in western hemisphere
North Alabama will soon be “the U.S. leader in advanced electron beam welding for aerospace, defense and commercial sectors,” thanks to Huntsville-based Dynetics.
Dynetics Technical Solutions (DTS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dynetics, Inc., last week signed an agreement with Pro-Beam, a global leader in the electron beam and laser technology sector, to acquire the largest electron beam welding system in the western hemisphere.
The 22 feet long, 22 feet wide and 22 feet high system will be capable of supporting government and commercial programs at both the unclassified and classified levels.
This is expected to be a major boost for multiple manufacturing sectors in the Yellowhammer State.
“This unique welding facility will establish north Alabama as the U.S. leader in advanced electron beam welding for aerospace, defense and commercial sectors. We are proud to partner with Pro-Beam and our customers to bring this revolutionary capability to bear on programs of national importance,” Steve Cook, DTS president, said in a statement.
Rod Mourad, president of Pro-Beam USA, said the company based in Germany is happy to work with Dynetics.
“Pro-Beam is extremely pleased to partner with Dynetics, and excited to be part of this great project that will provide the largest and most modern electron beam welding system for the U.S. market,” he emphasized.
“This installation will provide Dynetics with electron beam welding capabilities of large structures that are essential for the U.S. market needs,” Mourad added.
Dynetics has also completed acceptance of a smaller system from Pro-Beam. This 20 feet long, 7 feet wide and 7 feet sister system will be operational in October.
The larger system will be delivered from Germany and installed in 2020. Both systems will be located at the company’s Huntsville headquarters.
