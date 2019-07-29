Ted Hosp named VP of Governmental Affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama announced Monday that Ted Hosp will serve as vice president of Governmental Affairs.

Hosp’s promotion comes upon the retirement of Robin Stone, longtime BCBS vice president of Governmental Affairs and a widely respected member of Alabama’s governmental affairs community.

Clay Loftin, one of the state’s rising stars in the lobbying world, will continue to serve as BCBS manager of Governmental Affairs, deputizing Hosp.

Before taking on the new role, Hosp served as executive director of Governmental Affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. He was once with the Maynard, Cooper and Gale law firm, where he chaired the firm’s Governmental and Regulatory Affairs practice group.

Hosp, a graduate of Brown University, received his law degree from Fordham University.

Hosp currently chairs the Alabama Access to Justice Commission, established by the state Supreme Court in 2007. Additionally, he serves on the Alabama State Bar Committee on Volunteer Lawyers Programs and on the board of the Middle District of Alabama Federal Defender’s Program. Hosp has also served on the boards of the Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program and the Montgomery Bar Volunteer Lawyers Program.

