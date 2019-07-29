State Sen. Chambliss takes himself out of contention to replace Roby in AL-02

Popular State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) on Monday announced that he will not seek Alabama’s Second Congressional District seat being vacated by the retirement of U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in 2020.

Chambliss on Sunday told Yellowhammer News he was in “serious discussions” with his family about the race and that he was “definitely interested.”

In a post on his state senate campaign webpage, however, he announced the end result of his considerations.

Chambliss’ full statement as follows:



As has been reported, I have spent the last several days carefully considering a run for the Second Congressional District of Alabama. I am blessed with a supportive family that understands both the privilege and the cost of public service and they pledged all of their efforts to the task. Supporters, colleagues, and other stakeholders were equally encouraging. I am grateful to those who took my calls and made time for me during the weekend and evenings. A clear path to victory was developed over the weekend, but the thought that kept returning to me is that my calling at this time is to continue working to solve the problems that we face in Alabama. I believe that the best place for me to do that is in the Alabama State Senate. Although I have been fortunate to be a part of significant progress in the State Legislature, I would be leaving several critical issues mid-stream. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for Congress. Thank you to those that have contacted me. I very much appreciate the encouragement, prayer and support as we have considered this possibility. It is an honor and privilege to serve you in the Alabama Senate. My focus will remain in Alabama and working hard to make this great state all that she can be! Thank you for allowing me to represent you in Montgomery!

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn