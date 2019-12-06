Tagovailoa on injury recovery odds: ‘Bible says walk by faith and not by sight’

University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa held a press conference on Thursday in Tuscaloosa, answering a wide range of questions on topics such as being injured last month against Mississippi State; his decision making process related to whether he will leave for the NFL Draft or not; and what his recovery prospects look like.

After beginning the press conference with a seeming impersonation of Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, Tagovailoa began answering questions, many similar to ones he addressed earlier this week on whether he will opt to enter the NFL Draft or come back to UA for his senior season.

He described the immediate moments after he injured his right hip — when he was still down lying on the field. The QB called the injury “traumatic” and explained that since he was also concussed, it was essentially a blur other than remembering he was in significant pain.

Tagovailoa was soon thereafter asked what it is like now, not knowing whether he will truly be able to recover from the injury after surgery — or play football at or near the level he is accustomed to.

The Hawaii native, who has never been shy to speak about his deep faith in God, gave a very frank answer.

“I firmly believe in the Bible, and the Bible says you walk by faith and not by sight. So, that’s pretty much what I’m holding onto — just trusting the good Lord. He’s the best doctor for me and what I believe in,” Tagovailoa said. “I feel this is something that is bigger than me.”

He also expressed his confidence in the many medical professionals and athletic training staff helping him throughout the process.

Dr. Lyle Cain, Bama’s team orthopedic surgeon from Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, has previously said that Tagovailoa’s “prognosis is excellent” after the surgery, which the doctor called “successful.”

“[W]e expect him to make a full recovery,” Cain added.

Tagovailoa on Thursday added, “I feel like I’ll still be able to come back 100% and be able to play to the capability that I’m able to play at.”

He concluded the press conference by noting he is now probably facing “the biggest decision” of his life when it comes to staying at UA or leaving.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn