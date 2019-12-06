Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama task force on veterans suicide holds ‘productive and encouraging’ inaugural meeting 11 mins ago / News
Ivey orders flags lowered to half staff in honor of Pearl Harbor 40 mins ago / News
Auburn business school rated second-best in country for minority students 1 hour ago / News
Alabama’s Randy Owen supporting Tuberville in Senate race 2 hours ago / Politics
Are there dental access issues in Alabama? 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Bradley Byrne: Jeff Sessions ‘doesn’t own this seat’ — ‘The seat belongs to the people of the state of Alabama’ 3 hours ago / News
U.S. Navy set to christen Austal’s Alabama-built USS Mobile — ‘Marvel of engineering’ 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Pelosi pretends she has to do impeachment, Alabama could get transgender bathrooms, Trump could endorse Sessions and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Doug Jones on Trump impeachment inquiry: ‘Not a witch hunt … not a hoax, it’s not fake news’ 5 hours ago / News
Tagovailoa on injury recovery odds: ‘Bible says walk by faith and not by sight’ 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Tuberville campaign offering plastic straws as stocking stuffers — ‘Can you believe Democrats won’t even say Merry Christmas?’ 19 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Rogers: ‘Nancy Pelosi has fully surrendered all control of the House to the Socialist horde’ 19 hours ago / Politics
Alabama Power, C Spire announce broadband partnership coming to Birmingham area 20 hours ago / News
Merrill: Shelby used ‘power and his clout’ to protect Sessions from Trump; ‘Would not surprise me’ if Trump endorsed Sessions 20 hours ago / News
$62.3 million to be invested in bringing broadband to Alabama’s rural areas 21 hours ago / News
Pete Buttigieg’s silly grievance tour in Alabama is a joke 21 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama’s innovative reform to Medicaid is paying dividends 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Ivey invites Alabamians to join as she lights Alabama’s official Christmas tree 24 hours ago / News
Merry and bright: How Regions’ headquarters building lights became a holiday tradition 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
You’re invited! 1 day ago / Sponsored
6 hours ago

Tagovailoa on injury recovery odds: ‘Bible says walk by faith and not by sight’

University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa held a press conference on Thursday in Tuscaloosa, answering a wide range of questions on topics such as being injured last month against Mississippi State; his decision making process related to whether he will leave for the NFL Draft or not; and what his recovery prospects look like.

After beginning the press conference with a seeming impersonation of Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, Tagovailoa began answering questions, many similar to ones he addressed earlier this week on whether he will opt to enter the NFL Draft or come back to UA for his senior season.

He described the immediate moments after he injured his right hip — when he was still down lying on the field. The QB called the injury “traumatic” and explained that since he was also concussed, it was essentially a blur other than remembering he was in significant pain.

Tagovailoa was soon thereafter asked what it is like now, not knowing whether he will truly be able to recover from the injury after surgery — or play football at or near the level he is accustomed to.

The Hawaii native, who has never been shy to speak about his deep faith in God, gave a very frank answer.

“I firmly believe in the Bible, and the Bible says you walk by faith and not by sight. So, that’s pretty much what I’m holding onto — just trusting the good Lord. He’s the best doctor for me and what I believe in,” Tagovailoa said. “I feel this is something that is bigger than me.”

He also expressed his confidence in the many medical professionals and athletic training staff helping him throughout the process.

Dr. Lyle Cain, Bama’s team orthopedic surgeon from Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, has previously said that Tagovailoa’s “prognosis is excellent” after the surgery, which the doctor called “successful.”

“[W]e expect him to make a full recovery,” Cain added.

Tagovailoa on Thursday added, “I feel like I’ll still be able to come back 100% and be able to play to the capability that I’m able to play at.”

He concluded the press conference by noting he is now probably facing “the biggest decision” of his life when it comes to staying at UA or leaving.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

11 mins ago

Alabama task force on veterans suicide holds ‘productive and encouraging’ inaugural meeting

Wednesday saw the first meeting of the Alabama Task Force on Veterans Suicide. The organizational meeting saw testimony from subject matter experts and was complimented as impactful by its chairperson.

The task force originates from a resolution sponsored by State Rep. Neil Rafferty (D-Birmingham). The goal of the task force is to investigate what is causing the elevated rate of suicide among Alabama’s veterans and figure out how to prevent more vets from taking their own lives.

According to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, “In 2016, the veteran suicide rate in Alabama was 60 percent higher than the rate for civilians and nine percent higher than other southern states.”

249
Keep reading 249 WORDS

The members of the task force were appointed by the governor, speaker of the Alabama House, minority leader of the Alabama House, president of the Senate, Alabama Senate minority leader, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health, state health officer and commissioner of the Department of Human Resources.

The task force has two years before it must present a report on its findings to the state legislature.

“This first workshop was productive and encouraging.” Paulette Risher, task force chair said. “Participants gained a better understanding of each member’s background and why they are willing to serve in this important work.”

Two experts on veterans’ mental health, Dr. Joe Currier and Dr. Karl Hammer, presented at the meeting to establish a gound level vocabulary and level of knowledge among the participants.

Currier, according to the ADVA, “discussed suicide fundamentals such as terms used for those contemplating suicide. He also highlighted the risk factors and red flags for suicide.”

Hammer “discussed Operation Deep Dive, a four-year research study that examines the potential causes involved in suicides among military veterans.”

“My sensing is that every person in attendance, many veterans themselves, are fully committed to helping Alabama demonstrate our genuine concern and commitment to our citizens who have worn, or are wearing the cloth of the nation,” Risher stated. “It is such an honor to help guide this effort. This is clearly work of the head and the heart.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
40 mins ago

Ivey orders flags lowered to half staff in honor of Pearl Harbor

Governor Kay Ivey has issued a directive saying the flags at all Alabama government facilities should be flown at half staff on Saturday, December 7 in remembrance of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Ivey said in her directive, “At the request of President Trump, I am directing flags to be displayed at half-staff on Saturday, December 7, 2019, to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor, on December 7, 1941.”

60
Keep reading 60 WORDS

Saturday, Dec. 7, marks the 78th anniversary of Japanese fighter planes bombing the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The attack destroyed much of the United States Pacific Fleet and is estimated to have killed more than 2,400 Americans.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
1 hour ago

Auburn business school rated second-best in country for minority students

The Princeton Review recently rated Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business as the second-best college in the nation for minority students.

According to the Princeton Review’s website, their rankings are calculated “based on school reported data and student surveys. School data include: percent of students and faculty from underrepresented minority groups. Student answers to survey questions on: assessment of resources for minority students, how supportive the culture is of minority students, and whether fellow students are ethnically and racially diverse.”

“Students have a voice in these rankings, and the results reflect our continued efforts to provide our students a transformational learning experience that offers an outstanding return on their investment,” said Stan Harris, associate dean of graduate and international programs.

169
Keep reading 169 WORDS

The Princeton Review does not publish an overall list ranking the best on-campus full-time MBA programs, but they did designate Auburn as one of their “Best Business Schools.”

Additionally, the company rated Auburn’s online MBA program as the 19th-best in the nation.

“We recommend Auburn and the Harbert College of Business as an excellent choice for a student aspiring to earn an MBA,” said Rob Franek, Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief.

The data for the rankings are based on the 2018-2019 school year.

“Auburn University is committed to enrolling the best and brightest students. The graduate programs in the Harbert College of Business partner with central campus units to create an environment that is welcoming for all,” Jim Parrish, executive director of full-time and online graduate programs stated. “While there is still work to do, we are grateful to be recognized for offering high-tech support services that are attractive to a diverse student body.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama’s Randy Owen supporting Tuberville in Senate race

Randy Owen, the band Alabama’s famed lead singer, held a campaign event for former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville on Thursday evening in Fort Payne.

In an audio clip of the event obtained by Yellowhammer News, Owen explained to the crowd that he held a similar event for now-Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) back when he first decided to run for office in the 1996 cycle. Aderholt, of course, went on to win that race and has since been reelected 11 times.

Owen, speaking to Tuberville, said, “It’s great to have you here.”

The Musicians Hall of Fame member expressed his hope that Tuberville finds similar initial success as Aderholt and that the 2020 cycle is the first time Tuberville is elected to the U.S. Senate.

105
Keep reading 105 WORDS

“We thank you, and God bless you,” Owen concluded.

Listen:

Owen, a Fort Payne native, has recently been battling serious health issues, so much so that Alabama postponed the final portion of its 50th anniversary tour. He is a member of several halls of fame, including the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Alabama Business Hall of Fame.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Are there dental access issues in Alabama?

Do we have any issues to be concerned about regarding access to dental care in Alabama? Everyone has a dentist who can see them on short notice if they need, right? Wrong.

If you live in Birmingham or in one of the larger cities in Alabama, you might not have a problem being seen on short notice – particularly if you have dental insurance or out of pocket cash for treatment, but if you live in smaller towns or rural areas in our state, you might not be so lucky.

664
Keep reading 664 WORDS

Alabama currently has only one county without a dentist: Greene County. However, about 80% of all the dentists practicing in Alabama practice in the 13 most urban counties. The other 20% practice in the 54 non-urban counties of Alabama; many of these smaller counties only have between one and three dentists. This translates to about one dentist for every 1,800 people in the urban areas, versus one dentist for every 4,100 people in the non-urban areas – a big difference.

This is the subject of a paper Dr. Stuart Lockwood and I are developing and hope to publish with the Lister Hill Center for Health Policy in the next few months. Dr. Lockwood and I are both former State Dental Directors with the Alabama Department of Public Health. We both have examined the teeth of thousands of children in Alabama to assess the state of dental decay and to make referrals to local dentists. We have seen many with excellent dental care and many without any need for treatment. However, we have also seen evidence of neglected dental needs in many children. An even larger concern we have seen is the lack of access afforded to low-income adults with no dental insurance and no public dental coverage in Alabama. We will cover that connected subject perhaps in another post.

Dr. Lockwood and I have been engaged in studying the underlying issues for our widening gap between urban and non-urban areas concerning dental care access for many years. We developed a partnership between the UAB School of Dentistry and the Alabama Dental Association to develop a strategy to correct the disparities we found in the more rural areas of the state.

Through this partnership, we wrote and were awarded a grant to do several things in this area. One was to take the available data on dental practices in Alabama and with the help of the UAB School of Public Health develop a GIS map detailing where all dentists’ practices are located in Alabama. The grant also allowed for rotation experiences in rural areas for dental students as a way to allow them to see dental practice life in these areas. We also provided significant financial awards to a few graduating dentists who agreed to practice in a rural area and also agreed to see a certain percentage of Medicaid patients for a specified number of years. Graduating dental students can have very significant school debt, and this was designed to assist them with that debt and help them establish a practice. The grants were planned to help “plant” dental offices in nine rural areas needing a dentist. Nine such practices came about through this grant program and they have successfully continued in those areas to this day.

I’ve worked with Dr. Lockwood and the state dental association on language presented to the state legislature and the Governor’s office for consideration of a similar state-based financial incentive program for new dentists willing to locate in a rural area. We hoped this would also encourage young dentists to choose a smaller town or rural area in which to practice. While all our legislators were favorable to the concept, funding has not been significant just yet. We continue pursuing this possibility.

Another issue regarding distribution of dentists involves the current ages of dentists in rural areas. We will discuss these findings in some detail in our upcoming paper.

So – to answer the question, “Is it easy to find a dentist to see you on short notice anywhere in Alabama?” – no. However, many of us are engaged in this concern and working towards positive solutions for all Alabamians. We hope to be able to answer my question in the affirmative in the near future!

Dr. Conan Davis recently retired from his position as Assistant Dean for Community Collaborations and Public Health at the UAB School of Dentistry. He continues to research the inequities in access to dental care across Alabama.

Show less