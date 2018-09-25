Suspected illegal immigrant arrested for DUI in Mobile

Suspected illegal immigrant Jose Pascual was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon in Mobile.

He was arrested and placed in the Mobile County jail after being charged. NBC 15 reported that jail records indicate U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a hold on Pascual, which means the agency will be notified before he is released from local custody on the DUI charge.

While this is the standard operating procedure between local law enforcement agencies and ICE around the nation, some cities with left-leaning mayors have decided not to cooperate, with Mayor Randall Woodfin’s Birmingham even being “more broad” in their noncompliance than a mere sanctuary city.

Pascual will likely be taken into federal custody after he leaves county jail, but if the alleged crime had occurred in Birmingham under the local police department’s jurisdiction, that would very likely not be the case.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn