Ride to honor fallen Tuscaloosa PD's Dornell Cousette scheduled for Sunday
Support pours in after Ivey announces cancer diagnosis — 'No step too high for a high-stepper'
This weekend's comprehensive college football TV schedule
Wildfire burns about 500 acres in parched Alabama
Ivey to undergo outpatient procedure with 'very high rate of success' after cancer discovered early
On this day in Alabama history: Alabama legislature ratified the 19th Amendment
Canfield elected chair of Alabama Commission on Artificial Intelligence, Waggoner vice-chair
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling open to Tennessee River toll bridge — If that moves freight, freight companies, truckers 'would just be thrilled to do it'
Patriot Flag to be displayed in Mobile on Thursday to honor fallen American heroes
Byrne applauds Trump administration for rescinding WOTUS rule; Says Mobile Baykeeper 'absolutely wrong' about environmental threat
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment at Jefferson County Courthouse
Rogers' report from Washington: President Trump is right — The 'America First' agenda works
State Rep. Steve Clouse: Prison reform, CHIP top issues for general fund; 'Not this year' on Medicaid expansion
History made at Montgomery Zoo after pygmy hippo gives birth to twins
7 Things: White House gun control ideas circulating, Space Command hopes for Alabama, Pelosi throws water on liberals' impeachment hopes and more …
Workforce development, infrastructure priorities for Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba
Nick Saban named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame 2020 induction class
'Clean Home Alabama' initiative launched to help maintain 'Alabama the Beautiful'
Episode 5: Alabama State Rep. Mike Ball
Gone but not forgotten: Bryant-Denny Stadium goes blue for slain Tuscaloosa PD officer
3 hours ago

Support pours in after Ivey announces cancer diagnosis — ‘No step too high for a high-stepper’

Reaction poured in from around Alabama on Thursday afternoon after Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will undergo an outpatient procedure on Friday, soon to be followed by radiation treatments, after the early discovery of lung cancer.

Elected officials and politicians from across the Yellowhammer State — and the nation — offered heartfelt words of support and prayer for Ivey.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) tweeted, “Throughout her career, Kay Ivey has proven herself to be a strong and determined woman who will confront any obstacle placed in her path. The courage and tenacity she has shown in the past will serve her well in the challenge that lies ahead.”

“Throughout her treatment, Gov. Ivey will carry with her the prayers, thoughts, and well-wishes of millions of Alabamians, and those of my family and I will certainly be among them,” he concluded.

Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh (R-AL) stated, “My family and I are praying for Governor Ivey to beat this cancer. She is a strong, resilient leader who I know will take that same approach to her recovery.”

Secretary of State John Merrill (R-AL) said in a tweet, “Cindy and I would like to express our concern and offer our thoughts and prayers to Gov. Ivey as she prepares to battle cancer! She is a true leader and a proven winner who has been successful in many fights before! I’m confident that she will prevail in this one as well!”

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) tweeted, “Please join me in praying for [Governor Ivey]’s speedy recovery. Her leadership is unparalleled and I look forward to continuing to work with her for the people of Alabama.”

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) tweeted to Ivey, “Riley, Margaret, George, & I will be praying for you during this time. I’m thankful to call you a friend & grateful for your leadership.”

State Auditor Jim Zeigler (R-AL) stated, “As a cancer survivor myself from 2001, I know that early detection, treatment, and prayer can work. I am confident Gov. Ivey will have the best treatment available, and we have wonderful cancer programs in Alabama. Kay Ivey is one tough lady, and I am confident that the cancer will be the loser in this fight.”

Thursday’s news certainly transcended politics.

“Sending well wishes to [Governor Ivey] for a speedy and full recovery!” U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) tweeted.

State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) even invoked a classic Ivey line to express his support for the governor and optimism for her full recovery.

Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also extended to Ivey, “Prayers for strength and healing.”

In a statement, Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan said, “Governor Ivey’s announcement that she will be undergoing outpatient radiation for a malignant spot on her lung is met with great concern, but we are confident that the Steel Magnolia of Alabama will recuperate quickly.”

“We hope it is a great comfort to her that millions of Alabamians will lift her name up to the Lord’s ear during this time. We also should take this opportunity to be reminded of so many who have walked this challenging path. We believe Governor Ivey will tackle this moment with the tenacity, faith and grace she does with everything,” she concluded.

State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) tweeted, “My whole family and I are going to add her to our prayers immediately, but Governor Ivey is made of equal parts grit and grace. This small malignancy her doctor found will be no match for her.”

Governor Phil Bryant (R-MS) tweeted, “Deborah and I offer our prayers of support for [Governor Ivey]. Kay is a dear friend and one of the finest leaders in America. Her strength and faith will bring her through this challenge. Godspeed Kay.”

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) said in a tweet, “When it comes to fighting for what matters, Governor Ivey has proven time and time again that she is a tenacious warrior, and that same steely will and determination will be in full evidence as she begins her radiation treatments.”

“I know that all of the members of the Alabama House join me in asking for God’s healing hands to embrace our governor throughout her treatment and recovery,” he added.

This article may be updated as more reaction comes in.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Ride to honor fallen Tuscaloosa PD’s Dornell Cousette scheduled for Sunday

The Tuscaloosa chapter of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club plans to sponsor a motorcycle ride to honor Tuscaloosa Police Department Investigator Dornell Cousette, who lost his life in the line of duty Monday night.

The ride, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, will begin at Veterans Park in University Mall, include a pass by the Tuscaloosa Police Department and conclude back at Veterans Park.

Registration for the event will be held from noon until 1:00 pm, followed by a safety briefing before the ride begins.

Donations can be made on that day by those who decide to ride and even those who are not taking part in the ride. All donations made will go to Cousette’s family.

Donations can be made to the Cousette family through PayPal at @paypal.me/ttownpunishers.

According to a press release, the Punishers Motorcycle Club is “a brotherhood of law enforcement officers, court officers, correctional officers, and other justice system professionals; EMS, Firefighters, Military and like-minded individuals.”

On Wednesday night, to honor Cousette, the University of Alabama lit Bryant-Denny Stadium in blue.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

4 hours ago

This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule

For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.

(Note: All times are Central)

5 hours ago

Wildfire burns about 500 acres in parched Alabama

A wildfire has burned about 500 acres of land in rural eastern Alabama, and there’s a statewide threat of additional blazes.

The Alabama Forestry Commission has spent two days fighting a large wildfire around Alpine in Talladega County.

The fire has already consumed about 500 acres, but the agency says no people or homes are in immediate danger.

About 120 fires have burned more than 1,000 acres of land in the state in the last week.

The state has issued a fire danger advisory for all 67 counties because of dry weather conditions.

Nearly half the state is currently abnormally dry, with severe droughts in Shelby County near Birmingham and Dale and Henry counties in southeastern Alabama.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

6 hours ago

Ivey to undergo outpatient procedure with ‘very high rate of success’ after cancer discovered early

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that she will undergo an outpatient procedure at UAB on Friday after a recent routine exam revealed she had a spot on her lung.

After more testing, “a tiny, isolated malignancy” was confirmed, meaning the spot was indicative of cancer.

The procedure and subsequent radiation treatments are not expected to interfere with her duties as governor, Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey said “this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.”

She added that the procedure “has a very high rate of success” and expressed great confidence in Alabama being “home to some of the world’s leading physicians.”

The governor welcomes prayers and support from around the state.

Ivey’s full statement as follows: 

Throughout my life, I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me.

One of the highest honors you have given me is serving as your governor.

Because I always shoot straight with you, I want to share a recent challenge that has been placed in front of me.

Within the past few weeks, during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual. Additional tests confirmed that this was, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy.

The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.

The better news is Alabama is home to some of the world’s leading physicians. My team of doctors have assured me this treatment has a very high rate of success and will have a minimal impact on my schedule.

Tomorrow morning, I will travel to UAB for an outpatient procedure, which will allow me to soon begin a series of specialized radiation treatments. None of this will prevent me from continuing to serve as your governor and doing the work you elected me to do.

Naturally, I welcome your prayers and your support. Just as so many others who have been affected by cancer, I am confident of God’s plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early.

May God continue to bless each of you and the great state of Alabama.

Update 2:30 p.m.:

The governor also released a video message to the public.

Update 2:58 p.m.:

Dr. William P. Saliski, Jr. D.O. with the Montgomery Pulmonary Consultants provided Yellowhammer News with the following statement regarding Ivey:

“Governor Kay Ivey was referred to me to review an abnormal spot on her lung. A biopsy was performed and pathology results revealed a small, isolated malignancy. Upon consultation with our cancer team and reviewing all options available, Governor Ivey determined that these minimal radiation treatments are her preference. Governor Ivey has opted for the least invasive treatment which has an excellent cure rate. I expect her to make a full recovery.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: Alabama legislature ratified the 19th Amendment

Sept. 19, 1953

The fight for the right for women to vote officially ended in 1920 when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In Alabama, there was an active suffragist movement, led by the Alabama Equal Suffrage Association, but opposition by some Alabama groups resulted in the legislature not taking up the amendment, and after Tennessee signed on the issue was moot. Thirty-three years later, the legislature decided to “record its approval of extending the right of suffrage to women” and officially ratified the 19th Amendment. Although the Alabama Equal Suffrage Association dissolved in 1920, many of its leaders and members joined the newly founded League of Women Voters, which remains active today in Alabama elections.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama or Landmarks of Dekalb County.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

