This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
A wildfire has burned about 500 acres of land in rural eastern Alabama, and there’s a statewide threat of additional blazes.
The Alabama Forestry Commission has spent two days fighting a large wildfire around Alpine in Talladega County.
The fire has already consumed about 500 acres, but the agency says no people or homes are in immediate danger.
About 120 fires have burned more than 1,000 acres of land in the state in the last week.
The state has issued a fire danger advisory for all 67 counties because of dry weather conditions.
Nearly half the state is currently abnormally dry, with severe droughts in Shelby County near Birmingham and Dale and Henry counties in southeastern Alabama.
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)
Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.
Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that she will undergo an outpatient procedure at UAB on Friday after a recent routine exam revealed she had a spot on her lung.
After more testing, “a tiny, isolated malignancy” was confirmed, meaning the spot was indicative of cancer.
The procedure and subsequent radiation treatments are not expected to interfere with her duties as governor, Ivey said in a statement.
Ivey said “this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.”
She added that the procedure “has a very high rate of success” and expressed great confidence in Alabama being “home to some of the world’s leading physicians.”
The governor welcomes prayers and support from around the state.
Ivey’s full statement as follows:
Throughout my life, I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me.
One of the highest honors you have given me is serving as your governor.
Because I always shoot straight with you, I want to share a recent challenge that has been placed in front of me.
Within the past few weeks, during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual. Additional tests confirmed that this was, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy.
The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.
The better news is Alabama is home to some of the world’s leading physicians. My team of doctors have assured me this treatment has a very high rate of success and will have a minimal impact on my schedule.
Tomorrow morning, I will travel to UAB for an outpatient procedure, which will allow me to soon begin a series of specialized radiation treatments. None of this will prevent me from continuing to serve as your governor and doing the work you elected me to do.
Naturally, I welcome your prayers and your support. Just as so many others who have been affected by cancer, I am confident of God’s plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early.
May God continue to bless each of you and the great state of Alabama.
Update 2:30 p.m.:
The governor also released a video message to the public.
Update 2:58 p.m.:
Dr. William P. Saliski, Jr. D.O. with the Montgomery Pulmonary Consultants provided Yellowhammer News with the following statement regarding Ivey:
“Governor Kay Ivey was referred to me to review an abnormal spot on her lung. A biopsy was performed and pathology results revealed a small, isolated malignancy. Upon consultation with our cancer team and reviewing all options available, Governor Ivey determined that these minimal radiation treatments are her preference. Governor Ivey has opted for the least invasive treatment which has an excellent cure rate. I expect her to make a full recovery.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Sept. 19, 1953
The fight for the right for women to vote officially ended in 1920 when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In Alabama, there was an active suffragist movement, led by the Alabama Equal Suffrage Association, but opposition by some Alabama groups resulted in the legislature not taking up the amendment, and after Tennessee signed on the issue was moot. Thirty-three years later, the legislature decided to “record its approval of extending the right of suffrage to women” and officially ratified the 19th Amendment. Although the Alabama Equal Suffrage Association dissolved in 1920, many of its leaders and members joined the newly founded League of Women Voters, which remains active today in Alabama elections.
Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama or Landmarks of Dekalb County.
(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)
The Alabama Commission on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Associated Technologies recently held its inaugural meeting, at which commission members elected Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield as chairman and State Senator Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) as vice-chairman.
The commission plans to schedule additional meetings over the next seven months, with all meetings being open to the public.
The members will deliver a report in May to Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, recommending strategies and policies on how AI and other emerging technologies will be of benefit to the Yellowhammer State’s economy.
In a statement on Thursday, Canfield explained the importance of the commission’s work.
“Artificial intelligence is a powerful, disruptive technology that has the potential to forever change the way we live our lives and how businesses across Alabama operate,” he emphasized.
“It’s critical that we understand how AI will bring about these sweeping changes, and this Commission will help us develop insights into what the future has in store for Alabama’s citizens and businesses,” Canfield concluded.
Waggoner spearheaded the legislative resolution that formed the commission. His leadership has been, and continues to be instrumental, in this process. The powerful chair of the Senate Rules Committee identified the goal of Alabama being on the cutting edge of AI research and job creation in the technology sector.
“We want Alabama to be a leader in AI research, innovation, technology start-ups, and technology jobs,” Waggoner stated. We believe that we are competitive with other states.”
He continued, “The Commission will look at how Alabama is positioned and ready for the opportunities of tomorrow. Those are some of the issues and questions this Commission is going to answer. We will meet with key business groups and different industry sectors to understand the impact of AI and automation on their industries.”
According to Waggoner, the commission will also examine how schools and universities can develop AI-educational programs, and investigate what privacy safeguards might be needed to protect consumers.
“We want Alabama’s education system in a place where we can equip students with AI-relevant skills through engineering and technology classes and apprenticeship programs,” he added. “As we promote innovation and educational readiness, we must also protect the privacy rights of citizens, and examine whether existing state laws are effective in regulating these emerging technologies. There’s a lot of work ahead.”
The commission will be divided up into five sub-committees, focused on the following:
- state regulations, government oversight, and potential legislative action;
- education and workforce development;
- healthcare and medical services;
- future and evolving industries, economic development, and research;
- ethics, privacy and security.
The subcommittees will begin their work in mid-October.
State Senator Dan Roberts (R-Mountain Brook) was appointed to the commission by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston). Roberts came away from the body’s initial meeting impressed at the experience and expertise of its membership.
“Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning are very complex subjects. Thankfully, I think we have some of the finest minds in our state working on this project. The sub committees that have been established will allow every person on the commission to hone in on their particular areas of expertise,” Roberts outlined.
The 25 members of the commission are as follows:
Greg Canfield – Secretary of Commerce (chairman)
Marty Redden – Acting secretary of the Alabama Office of Information Technology
Ivey’s appointees:
1. Dr. Hari Narayanan— Auburn
2. Dr. Gerry Dozier— Auburn
3. Dr. Jeff Carver – UA (Tuscaloosa)
4. Dr. Curt Carver – UAB
5. Dr. Alec Yasinac – USA
6. Dr. John Beck – UAH
7. Dr. James Cimino – UAB
8. Melvin Evans – Hand Arendall
9. Jim McLane – NaphCare
10. Jacob Kosoff – Regions Bank
Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth’s appointees:
Joshua Jones – StrategyWise
Dr. Vicki Karolewics – Wallace State Community College
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon’s appointees:
Rep. Kirk Hatcher
Rep. Craig Lipscomb
Marsh’ appointees:
Sen. Jabo Waggoner (Vice-chair)
Sen. Dan Roberts
Non-Voting members appointed by the governor:
J. Michael Hardin – Provost & vice president at Samford University
John Brandt – Southern Company
Leonard Tillman – Balch & Bingham
Mike Rowell – Senior VP & CIO at ALFA Insurance
James Mizell – Senior account executive at Microsoft
Jason Asbury – NXTsoft
Dr. Syed Raza – Jefferson State Community College
An Alabama CEO, also a commission member, said artificial intelligence is on the cusp of transforming every industry.
“Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing every industry, and it is incredibly important for us as a state to think strategically about what that means to our economy,” advised Joshua Jones, CEO of Birmingham-based StrategyWise, an AI and data science consulting firm.
He concluded, “I applaud Senator Waggoner and Secretary Canfield for leading Alabama to be one of the first states to really address these opportunities and changing dynamics systematically. It sends a message to the rest of the U.S. that Alabama is serious about investing in our future, and we’re growing our tech-based ecosystem. For companies that want to leverage all that AI has to offer, we’re going to be prepared with a trained workforce, accommodating public policy, and a strong tech infrastructure.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
For decades, traffic headed west from Huntsville and other points toward the Shoals has relied upon the Captain William J. Hudson “Steamboat Bill” Memorial Bridges to cross the Tennessee River into Decatur. Once traffic crosses that bridge, it either heads south on U.S. Highway 31 toward Hartselle and Cullman, or it makes a hard-right 90-degree turn on to U.S. Highway Alternate 72 and heads toward Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia and Sheffield.
As the manufacturing base in northern Alabama expands, freight traffic is expected to increase at that intersection and make the turn west even more precarious for commuters and commercial traffic.
During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling discussed that spot and possible solutions for the future, which could include a tolling component.
“If you were to go now and sit in the Doubletree Hotel, which is where you’re talking about there where you make that turn to go to the Shoals, and just look at the amount of freight that comes in out of Memphis — Memphis is the distribution hub for America,” Bowling said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And that freight that comes out of Memphis, straight down [U.S. Highway Alternate] 72, and then it makes its way across our bridge and goes various routes from there — into Huntsville, Madison, Athens, gets on [Interstate] 65, has different directions it can go from there. But whenever we start producing a thousand cars a day, we have 4,000 employees plus the tiered suppliers who will be there. The amount of freight that will come in to take care of that I believe is going to double.”
Bowling noted the situation at the Hyundai facility near Montgomery as a sign of what is to come and commended Gov. Kay Ivey for the commitment to widen the existing Interstate 565 that connects Decatur and Huntsville.
“We visited the Hyundai facility manufacturing a thousand cars a day just south of Montgomery — just-in-time deliveries: batteries, tires, things of that nature — they receive a truck a minute,” he continued. “You think widening [Interstate] 565 is important? Heck yeah, it’s important. We’re thankful Gov. Ivey is going to get that done for us in the Spring of 2020.”
The Decatur mayor said the completion of a nearby overpass for Alabama Highway 20 remains his current top priority. Once that is completed, Bowling said exploring the possibility of an alternate route over the Tennessee River would be appropriate.
“We’re working on an overpass on [Alabama] Highway 20 where Apple Lane Farms is,” he said. “That’s Decatur, and that’s a build grant that we received for $14 million from the Federal Highway Department. We’re very thankful for that. A lot of people made that happen. Once that project gets going, then we’ll start working on the other. But we want to be sure we do everything to make sure that project gets going first.”
As for the possibility of using tolls to finance a new bridge, Bowling said he expected that those moving freight would be “thrilled” if it expedited transit and that if it would improve commuter traffic on existing structures, it could be a possibility.
“If that moves freight, I would believe that the freight companies, the truckers would just be thrilled to do it,” Bowling explained. “If we were to take the trucks off of the [U.S.] Highway 31 bridges, I believe that our commuter traffic — it would be a lot easier to make that commute. And so, we’ll see what we can do. We’ll come up with a traffic plan. We’ll do traffic counts. Things to prove it out.”
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.