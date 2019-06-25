Study reveals Gadsden to be top small city for pharmacists
A new AdvisorSmith study released Tuesday shows Gadsden, AL, to be the top small city for pharmacists.
Ranked #2 in the overall study of 308 cities, Gadsden beat out fellow Alabama cities including Florence (#7), Dothan (#27), Anniston (#31) and Birmingham (#42).
According to the study, which analyzed cities based upon pharmacist salaries, the cost of living, and the availability of jobs for pharmacists, Gadsden “hosts 24% more jobs for pharmacists on a per-capita basis compared with the U.S. average.”
The report also highlighted the average annual salary for pharmacists in Gadsden, which is $148,970, approximately 20% higher than the national average. The city also has a cost of living of 19% below the average.
Trailing Gadsden in the best small cities for pharmacists are as follows:
Danville, IL
Bloomsburg, PA
Florence, AL
Beckley, WV
Rocky Mount, NC
Hammond, LA
Jonesboro, AR
Hattiesburg, MS
Carbondale, IL
AG Steve Marshall cracks down on robocalls in Alabama
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday that his office has stopped a Huntsville-based real estate investment company from soliciting business through allegedly improper and misleading robocalls.
Marshall’s announcement came as part of Operation Call It Quits, a federal-state coordinated effort to stop illegal robocalls through 87 separate enforcement actions in 17 states, including Alabama.
On May 28, the Consumer Interest Division of the Alabama attorney general’s office sent a notice of intent to file a lawsuit against King’s Property Solutions LLC for civil violations of the Alabama Telemarketing Act, the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act and the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule.
Rather than fighting the attorney general’s civil enforcement, the company subsequently agreed to stop the robocalls and reform its business practices, according to Marshall’s office. On June 16, the company reportedly signed an Assurance of Discontinuance with the attorney general’s office, spelling out the explicit terms by which it is to comply with state and federal laws regarding telephone solicitations.
Unlike many robocalls, these came from an actual company conducting business in the Yellowhammer State, rather than unknown scammers trying to trick consumers out of money or personal information.
The attorney general’s office alleged that these robocalls were in violation of federal and state law because many of the recipients were on the National Do Not Call Registry, the company had failed to get a license from the state for commercial telephone solicitations and the messages contained misleading elements.
Marshall’s office was able to discover the situation and act because over 80 Alabama consumers filed complaints that they had received one of three recorded messages from King’s Property Solutions offering to buy their homes. The calls had a tone of familiarity and implied that they were meant for the particular consumers or the consumers’ particular neighborhoods, when in fact they were random robocalls made statewide.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was notified because many of the consumers had registered their numbers with the Do Not Call List. The FTC shared the information with the Alabama attorney general’s office, which investigated the alleged violations, traced the calls to King’s Property Solutions and then moved to stop the robocalls.
In a statement, Marshall urged the public to exercise vigilance and caution. Consumers often face more menacing robocalls in other situations from scammers who have spoofed their numbers to make it appear the calls are local, attempting to steal money or personal information that can be sold on the illegal market.
“These days it is almost impossible to escape persistent and annoying robocalls that interrupt our lives, but there are important precautions you should take to protect yourselves,” Marshall said.
“A first step is to register for the Do Not Call List, but this only stops legitimate telemarketers who are following the law,” he outlined. “If you receive a robocall, do not speak or push any buttons that may let the caller know they have reached a live person and received a response. Instead, hang up and report the call.”
Marshall is also working with a bipartisan group of 39 state attorneys general to stop or reduce annoying and harmful robocalls. This coalition is focused on the technology that major telecommunications companies are pursuing to combat illegal robocalls.
2019 Yellowhammer ‘News Shapers’ series continues with its rural broadband edition
Join the Yellowhammer News team Thursday, July 18 for a “Yellowhammer News Shapers” event in Guntersville.
Entitled “Connecting Alabama’s Rural Communities,” the event will feature an evening networking reception followed by a live forum on broadband expansion in the Yellowhammer State.
Confirmed forum panelists already include State Senator Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville), Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative’s Fred Johnson and ADECA’s Maureen Neighbors.
Areas of focus will include recent adjustments to the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Act; requirements and responsibilities of providers; public/private partnerships and community preparedness; and economic development initiatives.
‘Open for business’: Publication names three Alabama projects as top national award winners
Trade & Industry Development, a leading national publication dedicated to site selection for businesses, has named three Alabama projects as winners of its top 2019 economic development awards.
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday released a statement highlighting the inclusion of the Yellowhammer State projects among a total of 30 across America claiming the magazine’s 2019 Corporate Impact/Community Impact (CiCi) Awards.
The Alabama projects selected by Trade & Industry Development were as follows:
• Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA’s $1.6 billion auto assembly plant in Huntsville. Now under construction, the facility will create up to 4,000 jobs and strengthen Alabama’s position in the global auto industry.
• Facebook’s $750 billion data center in Huntsville. The social media giant’s facility will create 100 high-paying jobs and provide a boost to Alabama’s recruitment efforts in the technology sector.
• Amazon’s fulfillment center in Bessemer. The project, valued at $325 million, will create 1,500 jobs and provide a scholarship program for workers at Amazon’s first Alabama fulfillment center.
The Mazda Toyota and Facebook projects both received the publication’s Corporate Impact Award, while the Amazon project claimed a Community Impact Award, according to an announcement from Trade & Industry Development.
“Great companies from around the world recognize that Alabama is the ideal destination to carry out their growth plans because of the many advantages we can offer them,” Ivey remarked.
“Alabama is open for business, and we plan to keep pursuing economic development projects that lift families and communities,” she added.
This is the 14th consecutive year that Trade & Industry Development has honored projects around the country that promise — through extensive capital investment or significant community impact — to help shape the local communities in which they are located.
The publication said the Corporate Investment winners have all pledged large economic development investments, while the Community Impact winners promise to have a transformational effect on the communities where they are locating.
The three CiCi Awards follow an active year for Alabama’s economic development team, with companies announcing new facilities and expansion projects totaling $8.7 billion in new capital investment, a new annual record for the state.
These 2018 projects will create an anticipated 17,026 jobs across the Yellowhammer State and inject economic vitality into many communities.
“Our economic development team’s primary mission is to spur the creation of jobs and opportunities all across Alabama by strategically concentrating our recruitment efforts on high-performing companies with strong growth prospects,” Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said.
“While the team is always proud to win awards for its efforts, it does not mean that we plan to slow our efforts even for a second,” he concluded.
Earlier this month, Area Development selected Alabama for its Gold Shovel Award, its top economic development honor for exemplary 2018 economic development success. The publication also selected the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing project as one of its “Deals of the Year” nationally.
Merrill officially running for Senate — ‘It’s time for us to stand up’
MONTGOMERY — In front of approximately 150 cheering friends, family and supporters on the south steps of the Alabama State Capitol, Secretary of State John Merrill on Tuesday officially declared his Republican candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
The event was certainly the most widely attended campaign announcement of the cycle thus far, and Merrill — well known as a tenacious campaigner and tireless worker — brings authentic energy to an extremely competitive primary field of Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.
Merrill, 55, came out of the gates playing offense, releasing a video to coincide with his announcement that took small shots at his leading competitors.
At his event, Merrill was joined by many prominent grassroots activists from across the state, along with some well known political faces, including Alabama House Rules Committee Chairman Mike Jones (R-Andalusia), State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) and former State Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartselle).
Merrill emphasized that although all of the other GOP candidates in the race have certain positives, he would not be running if he thought any of them could do a better job as Alabama’s next U.S. senator.
He explained that people started coming to him in January asking him to consider a run.
Over the course of this year since then, Merrill has heard from many different people wanting a consensus candidate that can unite the Alabama Republican Party and defeat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020. According to Merrill, he is running to be that candidate that is a unifying force among conservatives.
He said he met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in February right before the State of the Union and has also visited with Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) regarding the race. Both senior senators, according to Merrill, emphasized that their priority is to see a Republican nominee that can defeat Jones, help advance President Donald Trump’s agenda and keep the Republicans in the Senate majority.
Merrill said he has looked up to Shelby for a long time since he was an intern in the nation’s capital in 1984.
“I will continue to rely on him (Shelby) for guidance and counsel because of his experience and the things he’s done,” Merrill commented on his plans if elected. “But we’re always going to put Alabama first, and we’re always going to do everything we can to make America great.”
He said he has had the general desire to be a U.S. senator for a long time, going back to his college days.
An interesting talking point Merrill stressed was on fixing the immigration and border security “fiasco” in America. He slammed Democrats and Republicans alike for not solving the problem before now, saying that members of both parties just want to keep the situation in crisis to use as political red meat and a campaign “cash cow.”
Merrill said that agriculture is Alabama’s number one industry, and people in the state need a legal immigration system that allows migrant workers to properly enter the country and contribute to the American economy. He said that he wants anyone who wants to immigrate to the United States to be able to but that all immigrants must do so “the right way” — through legal channels.
“We have to have someone go to Washington, D.C. who’s willing to support the president and help the president build the wall to stop the immigration fiasco that’s currently ongoing in our nation,” Merrill remarked.
He also spoke more about how Jones is better suited to represent California, New York or Illinois than Alabama, saying Jones’ values and priorities simply do not match the clear majority of his constituents.
“It’s time for us to stand up … Alabama needs someone who will stand up to socialists AOC, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, and I’ll do that, just like I did when I defeated the ACLU and liberal special interests,” Merrill said.
“I can tell you this, the people behind me and the people in the 67 counties of this state … do not want a liberal socialist representing them in Washington, D.C.,” he added of Jones.
The secretary of state also reminded people of his work to ensure all eligible Alabamians have their right to vote safeguarded, reiterating his tagline of, “Easy to vote, hard to cheat.”
Merrill, responding to a question from The Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman, ended any speculation that he will resign from his current office to run for the Senate. He explained that the secretary of state office’s job duties do not present a conflict of interest in running for a statewide office at the same time. It should also be noted that the secretary of state is an elected position and no one called for Merrill to resign when he was running for reelection in 2018 while overseeing that election cycle.
He branded himself as a “proven” choice, citing his tenure in the state House from 2010-2014 and as secretary of state as being marked with pro-jobs conservative reforms, including streamlining business filings to become same-day electronic filings now.
Merrill, a former SGA president at the University of Alabama who represented Tuscaloosa in the House, threw in a big, “Roll Tide” during his speech.
He continued, “Now, let me say this in deference to my friends from Lee County, whom I have many: I want you to know I can say, ‘War Eagle.'”
As a native of Wedowee, Merrill said ensuring rural Alabamians are equally represented in the Senate will be a key priority of his.
Watch the entire event:
Mo Brooks on 2020 U.S. Senate race: ‘I have faith in the intellect of the Alabama voter’ — ‘One wild card’ is D.C. special interests
With the recent entries of Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore into the contests for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), who was once rumored to be a candidate in that contest, pledged his faith in Alabama voters when it comes to determining the nominee.
Brooks has already given his support to State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). Despite all the controversies that seem to follow Moore into the race, Brooks said he was not concerned about Moore’s entry into the race.
“Roy Moore has every right to run,” he said. “I have faith in the intellect of the Alabama voter and I pray they will do the right thing. The one wild card we have to worry about is when Washington, D.C. special interests, whether they be Mitch McConnell-establishment Republican-types or others, they come in and they try to deceive the Alabama voter by running false ads without time or resources to adequately rebut those false ads. That’s my concern.”
“In this instance, Roy Moore is a very well-known quantity,” Brooks continued. “I do not know any attack that can be launched last-second that has not already been attacked. And he’ll either win or lose based on his own merits. I’m not at all troubled by his decision to enter the race. I will emphasize: We have a lot of good people.”
Brooks also spoke favorably of all of Moore’s opponents, Secretary of State John Merrill, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and Mooney.
“I’m quite pleased with the overall quality of the candidates that are running as Republicans in this Senate race,” Brooks added.