2 hours ago

Steve Marshall takes lead in national court fight to protect religious liberty, preserve historic monuments

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall led a group of 13 states in filing an amicus brief this week to the U.S. Supreme Court to support the City of Pensacola’s right to maintain a historic cross in a downtown public park.

“At issue is the right of the City of Pensacola to keep a public landmark in a city park,” said Marshall in statement released from his office on Friday. “The landmark in this case is a simple Latin cross erected in a corner of Bayview Park by the citizens of Pensacola as the nation was preparing to enter the Second World War.”

Marshall filed the Amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in the case Amanda Konrat’yev v. City of Pensacola, Florida, which supported Pensacola’s appeal of a September 7, 2018 federal appeals court ruling ordering the city to remove the cross from Bayview Park.

“For 77 years, the cross has served as a backdrop for community events and memorial services honoring veterans,” Marshall added. “Given the history and significance of this beloved local landmark, it defies reason that Pensacolans should be forced to remove it because its presence is now perceived to conflict with the Constitution’s prohibition of the establishment of religion. This distorted view of the law, which has unfortunately been upheld by two federal courts, is a serious challenge to the public’s ability to retain historic religious symbols on thousands of monuments and memorials on public property across America. The impact of this question travels far beyond Pensacola. I was in our Nation’s Capital a few weeks ago and noticed thousands of crosses lining the hills of Arlington overlooking Washington, D.C. Should they now be ripped out of the ground because they can also be viewed as religious symbols? Even members of the federal appeals court panel that ruled against the City’s ability to display the cross have called into question the legal precedent used to challenge such displays.”

Other states joining Alabama in the filing were Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

The Alabama-led amicus brief can be read here.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

5 hours ago

Ivey campaign: ‘Maddox gives Soros plenty of reasons to #Believe in his liberal agenda’

Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday issued a statement explaining why George Soros would funnel money into the state for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox, playing off of his “#Believe” slogan in the process.

“George Soros’ recent $200,000 bet on Walt Maddox has raised eyebrows in Alabama, but it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to folks who are familiar with Walt Maddox’s liberal record,” the governor’s campaign said.

The Soros family has given millions and millions of dollars to fund pro-abortion causes.

“And Walt Maddox has repeatedly made it clear he shares Soros’ extreme stance on abortion,” Ivey’s campaign commented.

The Ivey campaign then outlined examples of what they view as Maddox’s pro-abortion stance.

  • When asked by a 95.3 radio listener as to whether he is pro-life or pro-choice, Walt Maddox replied, “It’s a very complicated subject.”
  • Maddox, along with Planned Parenthood and other out-of-state liberal groups, opposes “Amendment Two” – a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that acknowledges the sanctity of unborn life.
  • In response to a question from an Alabama Policy Institute/Yellowhammer News Survey regarding whether he supports taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood, Walt Maddox said: “Under the law of the land a woman has a right to choose up until the point of fetal viability…As a governor sworn to uphold the federal and state constitutions and the laws of Alabama, I will faithfully execute Alabama’s laws within the constitutional limits defined by the Supreme Court.”

The governor’s campaign commented, “If these answers sound familiar, it’s because it’s nearly identical to another one of Soros’ financial recipients: ‘I will defend Planned Parenthood. I will defend Roe v. Wade, and I will defend women’s rights to make their own health care decisions.’ – Hillary Clinton.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

 ’Always bald, sometimes loud’: Ainsworth releases new political ad that shares his views on important issues while poking fun at himself

Always bald, sometimes loud. With midterms just weeks away and campaigns around the state heating up, Will Ainsworth took a funny, and memorable approach to his latest campaign ad, ‘Shouts.’

Released this week, the ad pokes fun at Ainsworth’s bald head and loud voice while simultaneously highlighting the issues he wants to focus on as Alabama’s Lt. Governor, growing existing Alabama businesses, 21st century jobs and expanding voluntary pre-k programs.

Ainsworth said he and his team wanted to do something light-hearted and creative that also informs voters on where he stands.   “We know people are tired of all the cookie cutter ads they see during every election cycle, so we took a different approach that lets voters learn a bit about who I am as a person,” Ainsworth said.

A former youth minister, Ainsworth knows a laugh can go a long way when it comes to effectively communicating a message you want others to hear.
“There are just so many negative ads and last-minute attacks on politics today. I thought it would be fun to remind everyone that campaigning is also about positive messages and personality. It’s okay to laugh at yourself sometimes.” Ainsworth said

While the ad is humorous, Will Ainsworth will take his job as Lt. Governor seriously.

A small business owner and recent member of Alabama House of Representatives, Ainsworth has the skills to lead Alabama into a continued era of success. During his time in the state house he strongly advocated for tax cuts and polices that supported small business growth statewide.

Ainsworth truly cares about making a difference and will work to make sure every Alabamian has what they need to achieve success.

Paid for by Friends of Will Ainsworth, 7520 Browns Valley Road, Guntersville, AL 35976

6 hours ago

Let’s be serious, George Soros isn’t donating money to Governor Kay Ivey

FINALLY! The Alabama Gubernatorial race is heating up!

Democratic candidate for governor Walt Maddox has started hitting Governor Kay Ivey over an alleged health situation with no evidence she actually has one. The person who they are using to concoct this scheme is a disgruntled former state employee who has known Maddox for 25 years and, despite their protestation, the whole thing was planned out with Walt Maddox.

Boring.

Now we are moving on to pretending Ivey is a George Soros-supported candidate.

Yes, Ivey took money from a political action committee (PAC) that Soros has donated to. Yes, you can make the argument, if you need to, that Maddox and Ivey are both supported by the liberal billionaire. But does it actually make sense?

No.

After Yellowhammer News reported George Soros donated $200,000 to Tuscaloosa PACs this week, PACs that have given Mayor Walt Maddox $600k+ overall this cycle. Maddox’s defenders accurately pointed out that those PACs gave Ivey money as well.

There are some issues with the premise of these points.

Our PAC laws are pathetic. They are nothing more than organization created by political operatives to “wash” money from political operators like George Soros so candidates can create plausible deniability of the source of their funding.

It works like this: Consider a PAC to be a pool. George Soros or conservative contributor Sheldon Adelson walk up to the pool and dump in a pitcher of water. After this, the PAC operator walks to the other side of the pool and takes a dixie cup of water out for himself and then takes a tumbler full of water and hands it to a political candidate. The candidate then drinks the water. Who can say that water is from Soros or Adelson? No one can say it wasn’t.

In reality, there is little we can do about this stuff, every law that is passed creates another incentive for a loophole to be created. It’s not right and surely isn’t good, but it is obviously a reality in Alabama and elsewhere.

The fact is PAC funding is a mess, the pass-through process is a joke, but the idea that Soros is giving Ivey money is a comical deflection that no one with any scruples would try to make, so people are.

Soros is a liberal, a hardcore European coastal elite liberal’s liberal. Business Insider describes him this way, in a piece that is pro-Soros:

Soros, who is worth $25 billion, has been at the center of conspiracy theories since he first rose to the top echelons of hedge fund managers in the 1990s. But he really attracted attention in 2004, when he gave money to groups that sought to block President George W. Bush’s reelection bid. His entry into politics, coupled with Soros’ choice to repeatedly speak out against the Iraq War, set off a long-lasting string of conspiracy theories alleging that Soros tried to influence politics with nefarious intent.

“George Soros first found himself in the crosshairs of the conservative propaganda machine when he publicly expressed opposition to the march to war in Iraq,” said Michael Vachon, a spokesman for Soros Fund Management. Since then, Soros has continued to donate large sums of money to organizations that support democratic reform in the US and throughout the world. Some saw that as a sign of scheming secretive plots.

Right-leaning sites like Breitbart and The Washington Times have often claimed that Soros paid protesters at the Women’s March and the March for Science. In reality, Soros has been giving money to progressive groups since long before Trump’s election. In 2017, some of them decided to participate in protests.

Whatever you think of PACs, and you should be thinking about this if you care about campaign fundraising, and whatever you think of Soros, Governor Ivey’s response to the idea that he is funding here is perfect, “Bottom line is [if] George Soros puts $200 [thousand] in Alabama elections, for sure it’s not for conservatives like I am.”

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

8 hours ago

Modern day “Goldilocks” finds stranger’s home “just right” with amenities

An Alabama woman says a man broke into her house and made himself breakfast, took a bath, and washed his clothes.

Mary Royster tells WAAY-TV she came home Tuesday and found a strange man who wouldn’t leave — he told her he was waiting for his clothes to dry.

Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Love is now back at the Limestone County jail on a charge of burglary.

He had been released just last week after serving time for another burglary.

Royster says “every drawer” in her house had been searched through, and Love made himself scrambled eggs, took a bath, shaved and brushed his teeth.

Royster says finding the man in her home was scary, but he wasn’t violent and she can laugh about it now.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

9 hours ago

Alabama sets new record for number of jobs, number of people employed

Alabama has once again broken employment and job records during Governor Kay Ivey’s tenure.

According to data released on Friday, wage and salary employment in September reached a new record high, as did the number of people counted as working, for the fifth month in a row.

“Not only are we experiencing record high employment, this month we’ve also broken another record – our economy is currently supporting the most number of jobs in history!” Ivey said in a statement. “September’s job count of 2,048,000 bypasses the previous record of 2,045,800, which was set in December 2007.”

Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington stressed that the state’s booming economy has been over-performing experts’ expectations.

“In January, economists predicted that Alabama would see job growth of 27,000 in 2018. I’m pleased to say that, year-to-date, we’ve already seen job growth of 47,000, surpassing that prediction by 20,000 jobs, and we still have three months left to grow,” Washington said.

Wage and salary employment increased in September by 9,100, and, over the year, wage and salary employment increased by 26,800.

Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted September unemployment rate is 4.1 percent. This rate represents 2,117,027 people working, which is also a record high. In August, 2,112,099 people were counted as employed, and 2,082,085 were counted as employed in September of last year.

“This is the fifth month in a row that we’ve announced that more people are working in Alabama than ever before. Alabama’s businesses are hiring, Alabamians are working, and wages are rising,” Ivey added.

Average weekly earnings increased over the year by $53.82. Manufacturing weekly earnings increased by $27.18 over the year, and construction weekly earnings were up $55.08 over the year.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

