Ivey campaign: ‘Maddox gives Soros plenty of reasons to #Believe in his liberal agenda’
Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday issued a statement explaining why George Soros would funnel money into the state for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox, playing off of his “#Believe” slogan in the process.
“George Soros’ recent $200,000 bet on Walt Maddox has raised eyebrows in Alabama, but it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to folks who are familiar with Walt Maddox’s liberal record,” the governor’s campaign said.
The Soros family has given millions and millions of dollars to fund pro-abortion causes.
“And Walt Maddox has repeatedly made it clear he shares Soros’ extreme stance on abortion,” Ivey’s campaign commented.
The Ivey campaign then outlined examples of what they view as Maddox’s pro-abortion stance.
- When asked by a 95.3 radio listener as to whether he is pro-life or pro-choice, Walt Maddox replied, “It’s a very complicated subject.”
- Maddox, along with Planned Parenthood and other out-of-state liberal groups, opposes “Amendment Two” – a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that acknowledges the sanctity of unborn life.
- In response to a question from an Alabama Policy Institute/Yellowhammer News Survey regarding whether he supports taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood, Walt Maddox said: “Under the law of the land a woman has a right to choose up until the point of fetal viability…As a governor sworn to uphold the federal and state constitutions and the laws of Alabama, I will faithfully execute Alabama’s laws within the constitutional limits defined by the Supreme Court.”
The governor’s campaign commented, “If these answers sound familiar, it’s because it’s nearly identical to another one of Soros’ financial recipients: ‘I will defend Planned Parenthood. I will defend Roe v. Wade, and I will defend women’s rights to make their own health care decisions.’ – Hillary Clinton.”
