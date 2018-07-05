Subscription Preferences:

Mobile, Montgomery are among top 50 cities losing most population to migration 39 mins ago / News
Second tropical depression of 2018 forms in Atlantic Ocean 1 hour ago / News
Shelby County v. Holder: What did it do? 2 hours ago / Analysis
Suing about Global Warming 3 hours ago / Opinion
How Christians should submit to the government’s law 5 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Dog left in parked car at Trussville Walmart seven hours dies 6 hours ago / News
Steve Marshall resumes campaign for Attorney General 6 hours ago / Sponsored
Woman’s body found at Russellville landfill 7 hours ago / News
Man found in Oak Mountain State Park lake after apparent drowning 8 hours ago / News
Mostly black fraternity in Tuscaloosa says business violated civil rights 9 hours ago / News
Former Northport Mayor Rose resigns council position 10 hours ago / News
Alabama aims to turn Supreme Court ruling on online sales into revenue 1 day ago / News
Alabama takes first place with most fast food restaurants per capita 1 day ago / Opinion
Reflecting on Independence Day and its meaning 1 day ago / Opinion
Five years since Shelby County v. Holder: Alabama’s elected officials reiterate arguments about voting rights 1 day ago / News
What does freedom mean to me? 1 day ago / Opinion
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Celebrating our independence 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Clay County ranked ‘nicest’ county in Alabama 2 days ago / Opinion
6 hours ago

Steve Marshall resumes campaign for Attorney General

To the people of Alabama,

In the week following Bridgette’s passing, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support my family has received. Bridgette was a precious wife, mother, daughter, and friend. She was the brightest light in my life and in so many others.

As we move forward, I am choosing to honor Bridgette’s memory in all that I do. Right now, that means getting back to work and continuing to serve the people of Alabama.

It’s been an honor to be your Attorney General and I am committed to finishing strong in this race. I pledge to keep my campaign focused solely on the issues at hand.

With this perspective, I look forward to my final days on the campaign trail before the run-off and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the people of our state. Each and every one of you plays an important role in this chapter of my life because together, we are Alabama Strong.

Your Attorney General,

Steve Marshall

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)

39 mins ago

Mobile, Montgomery are among top 50 cities losing most population to migration

Two of Alabama’s four largest cities are getting smaller, according to a report by the financial news publication 24/7 Wall Street.

The report, which utilized data published by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program, ranks Mobile and Montgomery 39th and 27th respectively on a list of 50 American cities seeing the largest net depopulation due to migration.

Mobile saw 8,517 of its citizens leave between 2010 and 2017.

The state capital of Montgomery had 10,317 people leave during the same period.

Number 1 on the list is the Chicago metropolitan area, which saw a net decline of 296,320 people between 2010 and 2017.

Read the full report here.

1 hour ago

Second tropical depression of 2018 forms in Atlantic Ocean

The second tropical depression of the 2018 hurricane season has formed over the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the depression formed Thursday morning.

Center forecasters say it is likely to fizzle before becoming a threat to land.

The 11 a.m. advisory from the hurricane center says the storm has sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and is about 1,300 miles (2,090 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles.

Subtropical Storm Alberto became the first named storm of the 2018 season.

It formed in May, just before the June 1 start of hurricane season.

It dumped heavy rain on the southeastern United States.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Shelby County v. Holder: What did it do?

Five years ago last Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declared in Shelby County, Alabama v. Holder that the Section 4 formula of the Voting Rights Act is unconstitutional, due to its disparate treatment of states on a basis of old data.

The court’s opinion made clear that Section 5 of the Act – which required those states and jurisdictions outlined by Section 4 to obtain ‘preclearance’ via federal approval before altering voting laws – is constitutional, while the Section 4 formula informing which jurisdictions require preclearance is not.

That decision functionally ended preclearance, resulting in fierce pushback from Democrats. Now, states are able to pass and enforce new voting measures, such as photo ID and voter role purgation measures, without a stamp of federal approval, a reality which many believe has prompted more voter suppression.

What the Voting Rights Act did

Following many years of voter suppression, Congress took action to counteract racial discrimination at the polls by passing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The act outlawed racial discrimination in voting, particularly its manifestation as literacy tests, which had been used to disenfranchise African-Americans and other minorities.

The most important provisions, defined by Sections 4 and 5, required jurisdictions in which less than 50 percent of persons of voting age were registered to vote on November 1, 1964, or less than 50 percent of persons of voting age voted in the presidential election of November 1964, to be cleared by the Department of Justice before enacting any new voting laws.

Based upon the Section 4 formula, all of Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Virginia became subject to preclearance requirements. Parts of North Carolina, Hawaii, Arizona, and Idaho also became subject.

The Act required Congress to reauthorize Section 4 and 5 in five years, which it did in 1970.

The Section 4 formula was then expanded, which subjected jurisdictions in Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Wyoming to preclearance.

The formula was expanded again in its 1975 reauthorization to include parts of California, Florida, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, and South Dakota.

In 1982, Congress extended the 1975 coverage formula for 25 years, and then did so again in 2006.

Shelby County challenges the law: The arguments

The central challenge presented before the court by Shelby County’s chief counsel Bert Rein was that the Section 4 formula reauthorized by Congress in 2006 was a grossly outdated mechanism by which to infringe upon state and jurisdictional sovereignty.

Not primarily the passage of 40 years but the demonstrable improvements in minority voter registration and turnout, Rein argued, rendered the formula irrational.

The dissenting opinion is summed up by Justice Stephen Breyer’s rhetorical question to Rein, who agreed during the oral argument that the formula as defined in 1965 achieved its aims of diminishing discrimination.

“It’s an old disease, it’s gotten a lot better, a lot better, but it’s still there,” Justice Breyer said of discrimination. “So if you had a remedy that really helped it work, but it wasn’t totally over, wouldn’t you keep that remedy?”

That remedy, the dissent argued, ought to remain in place because it worked and because Congress authorized it.

Ultimately, the Court decided to strike down the formula, though it allowed for Congress to develop a new one based upon the current realities in states rather than the historical realities.

“When taking such extraordinary steps as subjecting state legislation to preclearance in Washington and applying that regime only to some disfavored states, Congress must ensure that the legislation it passes speaks to current conditions,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in his opinion announcement.

“The coverage formula, unchanged for 40 years plainly does not do so and therefore we have no choice but to find that it violates the constitution,” he said.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

3 hours ago

Suing about Global Warming

Federal judge William Alsup recently dismissed a lawsuit by Oakland and San Francisco against oil companies for costs related to global warming. The decision is wise, regardless of whether global warming threatens humanity’s future.

The lawsuit sought billions for the cities’ future costs from the use of fossil fuels, specifically infrastructure to protect against rising sea levels. Neither Oakland nor San Francisco sought damages incurred to date.

I do not wish to dwell on legal details of the case, like what constitutes a public nuisance. I see the suit as using litigation to do what has not been done legislatively. Congress failed to pass “cap and trade” for greenhouse gases in 2010. President Obama enacted regulations and signed the Paris Climate accord, but President Trump has largely undone these acts.

Environmental groups noted that Judge Alsup “accepted” global warming science. Such a claim is disingenuous. All parties to the suit accepted that the burning of fossil fuels produces carbon dioxide, which is a greenhouse gas. The relevant questions – how much warming will occur, whether the associated climate changes pose a dire threat, and what to do to stop or adjust to climate change – offer plenty of scope for debate.

Lawsuits constitute a poor way to address global warming, for three reasons. First, oil companies have merely supplied fossil fuels we demanded. Judge Alsup’s ruling states, “Our industrial revolution and the development of our modern world has literally been fueled by oil and coal. … All of us have benefitted.” All of us are responsible, including Oakland and San Francisco, with gas-powered city vehicles and climate controlled city offices.

And we will all be affected if we curtail the use of fossil fuels. If we hope to stabilize atmospheric carbon dioxide at levels environmentalists recommend, all nations must stop using fossil fuels within the next 30 years or so. I am not advocating this, but the math of atmospheric carbon dioxide is clear.

Halting the use of fossil fuels would profoundly change life, which is a second argument against global warming litigation. If we wish to restructure society by banning fossil fuels, we should have to act through our elected representatives. Judge Alsup recognized that the judiciary should defer to the political branches of government on such decisions.

This leads to the third reason against litigation, that government suing corporations does not seem to advance citizen interests. Governments should be able to sue to recover losses due to negligent acts, like if a driver crashes a tractor-trailer into city hall. Lawsuits involving government policies are problematic.

Take the first major case of legislation through litigation, the 1998 tobacco settlement. States sued to recover Medicaid costs for smoking-related illnesses. Research clearly linked smoking to cancer and other illnesses, making a much stronger factual base for claims than in California’s oil lawsuit. Yet when we establish Medicaid, we should realize that our actions as citizens affect the cost. If we are unwilling to pay for the resulting costs through taxes, we should not create the program.

The nearly $250 billion tobacco settlement has seemingly just augmented states’ revenues. Relatively little has been spent on smoking cessation programs, and smokers received no compensation. Lawyers received billions in fees, although they clearly earned generous fees for devising a legal strategy compelling tobacco companies to settle.

Perhaps states and cities anticipate a more lucrative settlement with big oil. The tobacco settlement netted about $10 billion per year; global warming might plausibly yield $100 billion a year. Oil companies, though, will need to continue selling oil to pay such a settlement, which is bad news if fossil fuel use must end to avert a global warming catastrophe.

The California case is likely just one skirmish in a longer legal fight, as suits by other states are ongoing. Judge Alsup’s opinion suggests that higher courts would have thrown out a ruling allowing Oakland’s suit to proceed. If he’s right, Congress will (rightly) have to act, which is appropriate if we are going to totally reshape our economy.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

5 hours ago

How Christians should submit to the government’s law


Read the transcript:

JEFF SESSIONS CITES ROMANS, CALLING BELIEVERS TO OBEY GOVERNMENT — DOES HE HAVE A POINT?

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, recently, Jeff Sessions was asked to come and address the Southern Baptist Convention. When he did, he quoted the apostle Paul, Roman 13:1-7, which overall instructs Christians to submit to the government. This really opened up Pandora’s box with critics of Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions saying that is the same scripture that certain individuals used to justify things like the Nazi regime.

Harry, let me ask you a question: if you were living back in the 1700’s during the American Revolution, no doubt, there were probably times where you had certain people saying that those living in this new country of America — which was still under the king’s rule — should be submitting to the king of England and not engaging in a revolution.

DR. REEDER: We just celebrated our July the Fourth holidays. Were the Christians who participated in the Revolution — the Christian patriots — were they sinning against God? And, by the way, many of the Tories were actually believers in America that quoted this and said, “We can’t rebel against the king.”

PAUL AND PETER AGREE ON THIS POINT IN MIRRORED WRITINGS

Peter, almost verbatim, says the same thing when he’s writing in 1 Peter 2:13-17. In fact, he even goes on to say that we are to be subject to every human institution and to those in authority, as Paul does, and to those who are ruling over us, for the governing authorities are established over us by a sovereign God and they are there, called to be ministers of God.

One of the things that is being stated in this is that government is an act of God post-fall that has been given as a blessing of common grace to punish evil, restrain evil and to promote what is good and that is the role of the government. The government is not the church and, by the way, the church is not the government. The government has an intersection with the church and the church speaks to the government and its members participate in the government.

THE GOVERNMENT IS GOD-GIVEN TO KEEP ORDER AFTER THE FALL OF MAN

And how is it that Christians live their lives? Well, we who have been transferred from the kingdom of darkness into the kingdom of life, we who are sojourners and exiles as we fulfill our mission to be ambassadors for Christ, we see ourselves answering to the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, but that does not promote anarchy in our life — that promotes order in our life and that our call is to be in subjection to every human institution.

Are there exceptions? Absolutely, but don’t start with the qualifiers; start with the principle. The principle is, before I was a Christian, it’s all about me and I do what I want for myself. Now that I’m a Christian, it’s all about Jesus and I do what He wants and He tells me. The direction of my life is to be submissive. Churches are submissive to one another, Christians are submissive to one another, members are submissive to elders, I’m submissive to my employer, I’m submissive to the civil magistrate — that is the direction that we are called to live.

THERE ARE CASES WHERE LAWS ARE NOT JUST

Are there qualifiers? Absolutely. Notice the text does not say that every law is just or that every governing authority is just but it simply says that it’s there by God’s sovereign appointment. My initial response is to be in submission.

Are there times in the Bible that my submission is to be forfeited because of the government’s law — the law itself? When they told John and Peter they couldn’t preach in the name of Jesus, well, now we got a conflict. King Jesus says go and preach the Gospel and they just passed a law on me that I can’t preach the Gospel. And so, what did they say? “We must obey God rather than man.” Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego would not bow down to the king’s image and commit idolatry, but they were still submissive — they willingly took their punishment.

THE REVOLUTIONARY WAR HAD BELIEVERS UNITED UNDER THEIR LOCAL GOVERNMENT, NOT INDIVIDUAL CHAOS

Concerning the Revolution, you’ll notice it was not a collection of guerilla and it was not an act of vigilantism. They established a government in America which they were submissive to, which then informed the government that was exercising tyranny against them that this government in America would not submit to that government. In other words, the Christians were obedient to the governing authority in America which declared to the tyrannical government that was attempting to coerce and control through the mechanism of taxation without representation that they would not do it.

Therefore, it was not an act of individual revolution; they were submissive to the government that had been established in the colonies that then said to the government that would control them, “We no longer will allow you to oppress and take away people’s God-given inalienable rights.”

The same thing would be true in a Nazi Germany. Yes, did Hitler quote this text to try to control Christians? Yes, but Christians could say, “Yes, we will be in submission to the government but, when you exercise your laws, if your laws cause us to transgress the law of God, then we must obey God rather than man.”

IN NAZI GERMANY, THE LAWS WERE UNJUST AND THIS VERSE WOULD NOT HAVE APPLIED

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, I remember in the book “The Hiding Place,” Corrie Ten Boom wrote where she was challenged by a Nazi officer quoting this verse saying you are to obey the governing authorities. In that kind of situation, would it be proper for a Christian like Corrie Ten Boom to perhaps take an officer like that to Colossians 4 where it says, “Masters, grant to your slaves justice and fairness, knowing that you, too, have a Master in Heaven whom you have to answer.”

DR. REEDER: That’s moving from the civil government to the civil relationships in society but the principle would be the same. What I would say is go back to the Romans 13, “You’re a minister of God,” God called you to imprison people just because they are made in the image of God and reside in a certain ethnicity?

For Corrie Ten Boom, when they come and said, “Do you have any Jews in your house?” is it okay for her to say no? Absolutely it was okay because the whole question was, “Do you have Jews in your house that we can imprison and exterminate?” and that answer is no. She also realizes that here is a law that stands against the law of God, “You shalt not murder.”

WE MAY BE CALLED TO CIVILLY DISOBEY AND SUFFER CONSEQUENCES IN OUR WORLD TODAY

At the moment, my country is guilty of allowing the murder of unborn infants. If they ever get to the point that they tell me, “You have to pay for it. You have to participate in it directly,” then I tell them, “No, I will not,” and I’ll have to be ready to take the punishment for it. In fact, I am called of God not to obey an unjust law. I actually have a moral duty before God to disobey that law in the context of being submissive to governing authorities.

When Sessions quotes that text, that text is rightly quoted but its right application always realizes that, if that governing authority has an unjust law, then Christians, in submission to that authority, are under obligation to the Lord, the Giver of the supremacy of the Ten Commandments and the Law of God that we cannot disobey the commandments of God within a nation. Yet we don’t do that in terms of personal rebellion; we do that under authority and, ultimately, under the authority of Christ, Who is our King, in which our citizenship ultimately lies.

WE HAVE BEEN LEFT A LEGACY OF OBEDIENT CHRISTIANS TO FOLLOW

When Peter wrote his text that’s parallel to Paul’s text, it’s interesting that he also adds directly, “Honor the king,” and the king at that time is a lascivious, immoral, ungodly, unconscionably evil person, Nero, who in just a few years is going to kill the man that’s writing this “Honor the king and honor the emperor,” Peter, and will also decree the death of Paul who also said the governing authorities are to be obeyed and who, in their submission, went to death for King Jesus because of their faithfulness to the call of Christ to spread the Gospel of His Kingdom throughout the world. Of course, history is full of those who have followed their steps of martyrdom.

The rule of believers is you move from the rule of self and the kingdom of darkness into the kingdom of Christ and now the rule of Christ in our life and it’s manifested in our submission to God-ordained authorities, always declaring the supremacy of our obedience to Christ. If those rulers take upon themselves the authority to tell us to disobey Christ, then we must obey God rather than man.

COMING UP TOMORROW: LEADERSHIP BLOOMING IN ARMED FORCES

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, on tomorrow’s edition of “Today in Perspective,” I want to take you to a blog by Chris Bollinger. In this blog, he notes that there are certain members of a certain branch of our military who share a unique quality.

DR. REEDER: And are being called upon in a disproportionate measure for leadership in our country and there may be a reason why this is happening that we can explore tomorrow.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

 

