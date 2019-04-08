Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

State’s leaders positioning Alabama at forefront of national security space race 2 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Still no collusion, Alabama’s upcoming abortion fight, broken prison could lead to a federal takeover and more on Guerrilla Politics … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Birmingham District Brewing Co. is an Alabama Maker giving a stout nod to history 8 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Doug Jones fundraising off of Matt Gaetz Alabama Senate rumors 9 hours ago / Politics
On a wing and a prayer: Alabama Gold Wing Association motorcycle riders on trip of a lifetime 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Hangout Music Fest — ‘A powerful economic engine’ 13 hours ago / Sponsored
HudsonAlpha Genomic Services Lab joins Discovery Life Sciences to form HudsonAlpha Discovery 13 hours ago / News
Central AlabamaWorks event links teens with career opportunities 14 hours ago / News
North Alabama’s Tennessee Valley Authority gets new president and CEO 15 hours ago / News
Why the rise in socialism? 17 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama cyclists gear up for annual Dam Ride to beat multiple sclerosis 1 day ago / News
Fed’s report condemning Alabama prisons: State vows action 1 day ago / News
Tommy Tuberville announces U.S. Senate bid 1 day ago / News
New Ideal Lofts under construction in downtown Birmingham 1 day ago / News
Roby: Alabamians still need disaster recovery assistance – Congress must deliver 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Commerce creating specialist post to assist rural Alabama on projects 2 days ago / News
Steve Barnett mentors turkey hunt before retirement 2 days ago / Outdoors
The Insider: Episode Three 2 days ago / Podcasts
Birmingham’s Glenwood opens Avondale campus to assist children with autism, mental health concerns 2 days ago / News
2018 state auditor candidate Elliott Lipinsky arrested on three felony charges 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

State’s leaders positioning Alabama at forefront of national security space race

When Vice President Mike Pence gathered the National Space Council last month to announce the Trump Administration’s goal of a lunar mission within five years, it was no coincidence the meeting took place in Alabama.

Home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Arsenal and countless manufacturers and suppliers to the aerospace industry, Alabama will serve a vital role as the nation sharpens its focus on space.

“Alabama has such a rich history in space and tremendous capabilities here,” Tory Bruno recently told Yellowhammer News. “There is a very good reason why the vice president chose to have the council meeting here and to talk so much about Marshall.”

As CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA), Bruno leads a company which has made a large investment in Alabama and bolsters America’s national security space missions from its plant in Decatur.

Bruno and Governor Kay Ivey are both members of the National Space Council’s Users’ Advisory Group (UAG), and both serve on the council’s Economic Development and Industrial Base Subcommittee.

“Decatur is the biggest rocket factory in the western hemisphere,” Bruno said of his company’s Alabama plant. “And new industry is coming here all the time. What Governor Ivey does for us in our subcommittee is she helps the team understand and connect those tremendous resources that Alabama brings to this problem. It is about her saying, ‘here is your path to success, this is what can be done and what can’t be done’ and that just naturally makes Alabama the center of that conversation.”

A large part of the conversation for the UAG involves national security space priorities. In fact, its charter specifically charges the group with providing advice and recommendations on that critical area of America’s space program.

Missions similar to last month’s launch of a high-priority national security satellite will see more emphasis. That particular mission — powered by a ULA rocket — enhanced the ability of U.S. forces to communicate anywhere in the world.

“The United States is uniquely dependent upon and advantaged by space for how we conduct war and how we keep the peace,” explained Bruno. “And so we are going to have to now contend with the fact that other nations have developed the capabilities to take that away from us – to either dazzle, disable or destroy our vital assets in orbit.”

For a nation asserting itself in space to protect its global interests, and a rocket builder looking to do its part, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) has proven to be a tireless advocate, according to Bruno.

“Anyone who has the voice that Senator Shelby has is great to have in a place, where he really appreciates your team and what you do for the country,” he stated. “He has been to our factory many times; he understands what we do; he understands the reliability that we bring to the critical missions that we perform for the country.”

Congressman Mo Brooks’ (AL-5) reappointment to the influential Science, Space and Technology Committee, which has jurisdiction over all NASA programs, has improved Alabama’s position even more.

Brooks is now the second most senior Republican on the committee.

Upon his reappointment to the committee earlier this year, Brooks highlighted the economic impact of the industry on the state.

“According to NASA, Marshall Space Flight Center is directly or indirectly responsible for more than 24,500 Tennessee Valley jobs that contribute roughly $82 million in state and local taxes.” Brooks said. “Some of the most committed engineers, scientists, and technology professionals in the nation reside in the Tennessee Valley and play an essential role in the advancement of space exploration and discovery.”

And, as Bruno explained, the quality of jobs created by the aerospace industry has a multiplying effect across the region. He says industry estimates are that every aerospace job results in ten more jobs throughout the community.

Bruno’s company, ULA, has calculated its annual economic impact to the state at approximately $285 million.

He also sees ULA’s economic impact on the state increasing.

That’s because of the Air Force’s award to ULA to develop the cutting-edge Vulcan rocket needed for American national security space missions.

The award, under the Launch Services Agreement, elevates the importance of ULA’s Alabama operation even higher.

“It’s a big shot in the arm, an increase in our confidence to know that we’re developing the right rocket that the national security community and the Air Force want to carry out the mission,” said Bruno. “They tell us that unambiguously when they make the award to us. And so we have plowed ahead. We have invested heavily in the Decatur factory bringing it all up to state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques.”

The Vulcan rocket will afford Alabamians the opportunity to leave an indelible mark on America’s national security effort for years to come.

“Vulcan is really purpose built for that set of missions that are going to be needed for national security space in the future,” Bruno said.

He added that Vulcan represents a “giant leap up in performance.”

For rocket enthusiasts, Bruno offered some interesting insight.

As part of its strategy to lower risk and increase chances of success on its first flight, the company has already started bringing major parts of Vulcan into its Atlas program.

Vulcan’s payload faring, solid rocket boosters, avionics and computer systems will all fly on Atlas, first. Only the Blue Origin BE-4 engines will be new when Vulcan launches.

“When Vulcan flies for the first time, it’s not really flying for the first time,” he said.

And, yet, ‘Made in Alabama’ can appropriately be affixed to Vulcan when it gets called into service.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

8 hours ago

VIDEO: Still no collusion, Alabama’s upcoming abortion fight, broken prison could lead to a federal takeover and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Even though there is no collusion, will Democrats in Congress continue hammering this narrative that something happened?

— Will Alabama pass the nation’s strongest pro-life bill?

— Can the state ever fix its prison system or will the federal government come in and take it over?

89
Keep reading 89 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by the Alabama Policy Institute’s J. Pepper Bryars to discuss a new abortion bill in the legislature and the chances of new legislation to offset the recently passed gas tax’s impact on citizens.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” aimed at legislators over the failure to have a clear and clean vote on a lottery.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
8 hours ago

Birmingham District Brewing Co. is an Alabama Maker giving a stout nod to history

Cale Sellers knows Birmingham owes its existence to geology – the stuff beneath the dirt needed to produce steel – and Birmingham District Brewing Company pays homage to that rich history.

No, there isn’t dirt or coal in the beer, but Sellers hopes the brewery’s blue-collar approach to producing it is appreciated in each sip.

Sellers and his father-in-law started homebrewing, and three years later, the Sellers decided to open a brewery in Birmingham along with head brewer James Sumpter. Birmingham District Brewing is in the new The Battery development on Second Avenue South, one block south from the Rotary Trail.

239
Keep reading 239 WORDS

Sellers’ passion for geology and Birmingham’s history as a steel city inspired Birmingham District Brewery.

“This whole idea was rooted in geology to basically help show and honor the Birmingham history, the steel history,” he said.

For head brewer and Louisiana native Sumpter, bringing a sense of place to the beer is nothing new.

Sumpter learned his craft at Abita Brewing Company before joining the team at Birmingham District Brewing Company. The brewery’s offerings quickly grew from five beers at its opening in November to eight beers and a rotation of seasonals.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone that came in had a beer that they could drink,” Sumpter said.

Part of Birmingham’s mining and railroad history included having a place to gather for cold suds and to unwind after a hard day of work. In that vein, the taproom is not just for tasting but a venue for live music and a good atmosphere to take a break.

“If you haven’t made it out, come see us. We would love to meet everyone that comes in and walks through the door,” Sellers said.

Birmingham District Brewing Company

The Product: Craft beer in a variety of styles.

Take Home: A growler of Bird in a Cage kolsch.

2201 Second Ave. S. Suite 102, Birmingham, AL 35233

Taproom hours: Monday-Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, noon to midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

https://www.birminghamdistrictbrewing.com/

Birmingham District Brewing Company is on FacebookInstagramTwitter and Snapchat.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
9 hours ago

Doug Jones fundraising off of Matt Gaetz Alabama Senate rumors

Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-AL) campaign is fundraising off of the possibility that Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) might move across the state line into Alabama and challenge him for his Senate seat in 2020.

On Sunday, the Jones campaign tweeted, “Now they’re talking about an out-of-state right-wing opponent moving to Alabama to challenge Doug. We don’t need another divider in Washington. Help Doug today:”

222
Keep reading 222 WORDS

This came after a report surfaced that Gaetz had mentioned that very possibility to colleagues in Washington, D.C.

Alabama law only requires that someone reside in the state for one-day before filing candidacy for congressional races.

Gaetz has since told a Florida publication, “No,” when asked if he would run for the Senate in Alabama.

Episode three of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “The Insider” and Yellowhammer News’ Friday edition of Rumors and Rumblings advised that national Democrats were excited about the potential of a Gaetz bid, as it would significantly increase Jones’ re-election chances.

Jones has raised more money from outside of Alabama than he has in the state in total and even raised more from overseas last reporting period than he did in the Yellowhammer State.

He has also previously claimed, “I’m not worried about who’s running in my race in 2020.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville are the only announced Republican Senate candidates thus far.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
10 hours ago

On a wing and a prayer: Alabama Gold Wing Association motorcycle riders on trip of a lifetime

There’s nothing like riding the highway, the sun on your face, the wind at your back … just you and your buddies:

“Get your motor runnin’
Head out on the highway
Lookin’ for adventure
And whatever comes our way …” – Steppenwolf, “Born to be Wild,” 1967

More than 100 members of the Alabama Gold Wing Association, including cyclists from other Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) chapters, are taking the ride of a lifetime.

On March 25, the Gold Wing motorcycle enthusiasts met in Wilmington, North Carolina, for the annual GWRRA cross-country tour. Some Gold Wingers came from as far away as Iowa, New Mexico, New York and Quebec, Ontario, to join in the 2,776-mile trek from Wilmington to Chula Vista, California.

757
Keep reading 757 WORDS

Ten years ago, GWRRA’s four original bikers rode from Wilmington to Phoenix in only four days.

“We’re on our “40 to Phoenix’ trip,” paralleling I-40 from Wilmington, North Carolina, all the way from Arizona and into Phoenix,” said longtime Alabama Gold Wing member Danny Baker. “We’ll take 10 days, though.”

During the journey, club members will sleep in eight states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

Dave Whortman, a rider from Elizabethton, Tennessee, said the trip is part of his “bucket list.”

“There’s a lot of camaraderie in the club,” said Whortman, who retired from Edward Jones Investments after 35 years of service. “One of the items on my list was to do some type of long-distance trip on my Gold Wing. I was reading about last year’s trip in the GWRRA magazine and I thought, that’s my ‘in.’ I knew that people in GWRRA are good, nice people, and I knew I’d be with others in the event that I would have a break down or whatever.

“I get to see this beautiful country of ours, one day at a time,” the former investments counselor said. Before leaving the Volunteer State, Whortman had a complete tune-up on his Gold Wing motorcycle to make sure it could handle the mileage.

‘Heavy metal thunder’

Riding about 5,552 miles on a cross-country motorcycle tour isn’t for the faint of heart. Indeed, Whortman agreed that stamina, endurance, sheer guts and determination are required.

“It’s fun, but you need to be mentally and physically prepared,” he said, with a laugh.

On March 28, the motorcyclists spent a grueling eight hours on the road, logging 410 miles on the first leg of their journey, on the way to Conway, Arkansas. The only stops: breakfast, lunch and breaks for “a quick snack, Coke or coffee” on the road. Most of the bikers pull heavy-duty, air-ride trailers loaded with soft drinks, bottled water and high-carbohydrate snacks for brief road stops.

“The longest day we had was last Thursday, when we left from Barber Motorsports in Leeds to ride to Conway, Arkansas,” Baker said. After the long drive, club members wound down with a barbecue cookout at a Day’s Inn, where many stayed up until the wee hours of the morning, talking about the trip.

“It’s been a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime kinda thing for me,” Baker said, recalling his excitement at reaching snowy Moriarty, New Mexico, on March 31. “I had on my winter Thermosuit. I was prepared for the cold.”

Riders converged in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 3 for a tour of GWRRA International Headquarters. GWRRA has more than 72,000 U.S., Canadian and international members, with more than 800 chapters that foster safe, enjoyable riding. Alabama has 14 GWRRA chapters.

After a day of sightseeing, club members rested at a Days Inn. On April 4, they were “hugging the road” to Chula Vista, with plans to enjoy a beach weekend.

Baker plans to “dip his toes in the Pacific Ocean” and fill a couple of bottles with sand and salt water.

“I’m going to make a little memorial for my Dad,” said Baker, 68. “He saw the Pacific Ocean, but never got in.”

They visited Mexico on April 5, with more beach time planned for April 6. Finally, on April 7, riders will begin the journey home to their families.

Safety on highways and byways

“This ride is a dream come true for many of us,” said Baker, a member of the Hueytown chapter of GWRRA for more than 30 years. He bought his first Honda Gold Wing in 1986.

He enjoys helping teach the community to ride safely. GWRRA has more than 72,000 U.S., Canadian and international members, with more than 800 chapters that foster safe, enjoyable riding. Alabama has 14 GWRRA chapters.

“We promote a positive image of cycling,” said Baker, GWRRA’s state officer for membership enhancement. “I’ve rode pretty steadily since 1985. It’s therapeutic. You become almost one with the road.”

Baker has devoted much of his spare time through GWRRA in helping educate people about the importance of motorcycle safety. The GWRRA’s rider education program, Riding Safely and Sharing the Road, helps keep motorcycle riders and drivers cognizant about possible road hazards.

Baker, who sports bright, neon yellow and green clothing while motorcycling, shares safety tips with his riding buddies. To prevent traffic congestion, the bikers are riding in groups of seven, leaving at staggered times.

“Every morning before we leave, we have a little discussion on how we’re going to ride safely during the day, based on any route we want to take or anything we’d like to stop and see,” Baker said. “I say a prayer before I get on my motorcycle.”

“We look out for each other,” he added. “We have a good time together, being safe and enjoying good company while riding. I wouldn’t trade this experience for the world.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
13 hours ago

Hangout Music Fest — ‘A powerful economic engine’

A study published recently shows the Hangout Music Fest on Alabama’s Gulf Coast has a massive impact on the region’s economy every year. The study by Auburn economics professor Dr. Keivan Deravi outlines how the three-day, premier entertainment event generates a $45 million annual economic impact on the area.

231
Keep reading 231 WORDS

The festival which takes place in Gulf Shores supports nearly 600 jobs and attracts more than 44,000 fans from all over the world.

Hangout Fest serves as the perfect window through which others can see all the amenities of Alabama’s beautiful Gulf Coast. Media coverage has created 14 million viewers across the globe and 29 million social media impressions. In fact, 80 percent of all visitors come from outside the state, providing an extra boost to Alabama’s economy.

Nowhere is the Hangout Festival’s impact felt more than right here at home.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, spoke about the importance of Hangout Fest to the state’s economy.

“While the Hangout Music Fest has long been a premier, star-studded entertainment event that brings energy to Alabama’s Gulf Coast every summer, it has also become a powerful economic engine in its own right,” Canfield said. “Fans come from from all over the world, and the ripple effects from their spending represent a significant contribution to the local economy.”

The cumulative total of the festival’s economic impact since 2010 is now $290 million.

With that kind of revenue associated with the event, it is no wonder that Hangout Fest attracts a high-end clientele seeking to take advantage of premium amenities. Luxury suites, a private reception and personalized concierge services are only some of Hangout Fest’s select offerings.

For more information on Hangout Music Fest visit HangoutMusicFest.com.

Show less