Air Force launches high-priority national security satellite atop Alabama-made ULA rocket

The ability of U.S. forces to communicate anywhere in the world got stronger last night, and Alabamians did their part to make it happen.

The U.S. Air Force sent into space one of its WGS satellites on top of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket made at the company’s Decatur facility.

The ULA Delta IV launched the 10th Air Force mission for the WGS program.

“We are very proud to deliver this critical asset to orbit in support of the U.S. and Allied warfighters deployed around the world defending our national security,” said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. “Thank you to the entire ULA team and mission partners for their outstanding teamwork and dedication to mission success.”

The satellite powered into space on Friday evening will strengthen one of the military’s most vital space-based communications networks. The Air Force called it “the backbone of the U.S. military’s global satellite communications.”

The 218-foot tall Delta IV rocket has served these type of high-priority national security missions since entering service in 2002.

After facing a mere two hour launch window, Delta IV lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida with more than 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

This is the second-to-last launch of the “single-stick” Delta IV while ULA will continue to employ its Delta IV Heavy rocket. The Delta IV Heavy powered last year’s historic Parker Solar Probe launch.

ULA has maintained 100 percent mission success with this, the company’s 133rd launch.

WATCH LAUNCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Go to Can’t Miss Alabama for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Shamrock Shindig at Iron City

Show off your green at the 7th annual Shamrock Shindig at Iron City Friday, March 15, from 7 to 11 p.m. With live music by The Divines, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, balloon drop, and a chance to win $1,000, the Shamrock Shindig is sure to continue the tradition of providing a night of spectacular entertainment.

The proceeds will go The Arc of Central Alabama’s mission of serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the State of Alabama.

Tickets are $35.

St. Patrick’s Day at Five Points South

Great St. Patrick’s Day events are underway through Sunday, March 17, at Five Points South. Enjoy Birmingham’s biggest celebrations of the holiday at the Irish Flag Raising and The Great Birmingham Irish Toast, the annual dinner and parade.

Visit the website for the details.

Follow the event on Facebook.

St. Patrick’s Day at Corbin Farms Winery

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Corbin Farms Winery Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festivities include green wine and Irish food. Reservations are not required.

To learn more, call 205-685-0655.

Corbin Farms Winery is at 800 County Road 87 in Calera.

Birmingham Hammerfest

Sixteen professional cycling teams will race through the streets of Birmingham St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Birmingham Hammerfest. Amateurs can test their skills with professional cyclers March 16-17 in the Lakeview district downtown. Children can show off their decorative St. Patrick’s Day bicycles and tricycles. Enjoy a dog parade, contests and more. Food trucks, restaurants and bars can be found in the Lakeview District.

Register here or contact info@alabamasportscouncil.com.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

More than 250,000 azaleas are in bloom on 65 acres of Bellingrath Gardens through Sunday, March 31. Visit bellingrath.org for peak bloom times. Follow this link for ticket information. Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore. Call 251-973-2217 or 800-247-8420.

Stay current on FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube and Pinterest.

Shen Yun

Travel back to ancient Shen Yun 2019 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex March 16-17. Explore the Chinese spiritual heritage through art, dance and music. Enjoy storytelling, beautiful costumes, state-of-the-art backdrop technology and more. Tickets start at $80. Children younger than 4 are not admitted. Showtimes are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Call 205-458-8400 for tickets.

Pepper Place Winter Farmers Market

Through Saturday, April 6, you will find your favorite local veggies, meats and cheeses, bread, pastries, granola, hot coffee, chai tea, salsa and pasta at the 20th Indoor Winter Farmers Market. See local artisans offering soap, handmade aprons, scarves and clothing.

For more information visit www.pepperplacemarket.com.

Birmingham Museum of Art

“Embodying Faith: Imagining Jesus through the Ages” is underway through Sunday, April 21, at the Birmingham Museum of Art. The religious art on exhibit served many purposes, from embellishing altars and aiding in private devotion, to educating the faithful and acting as propaganda either for or against the church during the Protestant Reformation. This winter’s exhibition in the Arrington Gallery traces how artists imagined Jesus through examples drawn primarily from the Birmingham Museum of Art’s own collection. Included are prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, quilts, flags and books spanning more than 500 years.

Follow this link to learn more.

SWAC Men and Women

It is time for the 2019 SWAC Basketball Tournament presented by the Southwestern Athletic Conference at Bill Harris Arena at the Crossplex in Birmingham March 15-16. Session 1 for the Women’s Semifinals is Friday at noon and Session 2 at 6 p.m. Session 1 for the Men’s Semifinals is Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Session 2 is at 8:30 p.m. The Women’s Finals are Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Men’s Finals are Saturday at 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets at www.swac.org.

Festival of Tulips

The third annual Festival of Tulips is underway through March 16 at American Village. Choose from a field of more than 100,000 tulips. Tulips and bulbs are $1.50 each. “Big Red,” “Foxtrot,” “Yumi no Murasaki,” “Flair,” “Orange Squared” and “Gentle Giants” are in bloom, with many other buds to come. Cameras are welcome.

For inclement weather, visit the website.

The American Village is at 3727 Alabama Highway 119 in Montevallo.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

NCAA Division I track and field championship shows Birmingham’s potential as sports host

Beth Monson sounded a four-fingered whistle as her daughter Alicia Monson rounded the track Friday night at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The mother of the Wisconsin junior said she tried to remain calm as Alicia competed in the women’s 5,000 meters.

But that didn’t last, especially as Alicia advanced through the lead pack on her way to overtaking the leader in the final lap to win the race.

“I was really cool coming into it, but, when she starts running, I swear I’m out there with her,” the Amery, Wisconsin, resident said. “Any parent is feeling the same way for their kid, whether they win or are just here participating. It’s all the same. It’s just a little sweeter when you win.”

For two days, parents, friends, teammates and fans rooted for athletes as they competed in the 2019 NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships. For the record, the Southeastern Conference dominated with the women of Arkansas and the men of Florida winning national titles, the second consecutive indoor national crown for the Gator men.

But even before the first shot was put, the first race was run or the first hurdle was cleared, metro Birmingham was already a huge winner.

“That’s a big event for us, obviously,” said David Galbaugh, the vice president of sports sales and marketing at the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We’ve had a great relationship with the NCAA for a while now with their winter championships. We’ve also hosted this event before, but we hosted across all divisions – Divisions I, II and III.

“It’s the premier athletes in terms of indoor track and field that come to your town over the span of this week, so it’s great for us, and it’s great for economic impact,” he continued. “It is significant.”

The estimated economic impact of the championships was nearly $5.4 million. It was livestreamed via ESPN3.

But the impact spanned a greater time than the presence of the top track and field teams in town last week.

“Whatever division we have that year … since it’s Division I this year … we’re going to see more Division I programs coming during the regular season to get acclimated to the track,” said Preston Kirk, the marketing and development manager at CrossPlex. “Next year when we have Division II national championships, we’re going to see a lot of Division II programs coming.”

That pattern was evident last year when CrossPlex was the site of the 2018 Division III national championships.

“It’s not the fact that they’re all coming during the week of the national championship,” Kirk said. “They’re all coming during the regular season because they now know where the national championship is each year.”

Taunita Stephenson, the director of Birmingham CrossPlex, chimed in.

“As we’re having meets leading up to this, then those teams will say, ‘Hey, that’s a good meet for us to hop in because the national championship will be there,’” she said.

Kirk said there is a trickledown effect that goes all the way into high school and club events.

“They want to come and compete where the national championship is,” he said. “When we have a Division I national championship that year, people want to come and compete. No matter if you’re in college, high school or club. They want to come compete where the national championship is that year.”

Faye Oates is commissioner of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office of sports and entertainment. She said last week’s championships demonstrate what the city of Birmingham can do with the right support.

That support, she said, comes from the corporate community, government and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“It is truly a partnership,” she said. “That’s what this DI national championship is. Everybody’s involved to make it happen. As we build this resume, it allows us to go out and recruit more events, and we can show we’ve done lots and lots of comprehensive events.”

Oates said Birmingham has only scratched the surface of its potential to host sports events.

“It’s a teeny, teeny tiny scratch,” she said. “We’ve got a long way to go and I think a lot of that is in our own head. The World Games is a great example. When that was talked about, it was said, ‘Birmingham can’t do that.’

“Here we are two years out,” Oates continued, pointing toward the 2021 World Games coming to Birmingham. “So, it’s a teeny, teeny tiny scratch, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

The demonization of Dr. John Christy

John Archibald wrote on AL.com on February 5, 2019, that University of Alabama Huntsville Professor Dr. John Christy was recently appointed to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Science Advisory Board, which advises the federal agency on issues of science and the environment.

The appointment was an opportunity for Alabama’s own Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, Archibald, to weigh in on Dr. Christy and his appointment.

Archibald wrote that Dr. Christy’s appointment was:

“…a big win for those who favor a do-nothing approach for the changing planet.”
“…a huge triumph to those who hold humankind guiltless and powerless to affect the climate.”
“…a big political victory for those who believe all humanity need to do in the face of global scientific consensus and pressure to reduce greenhouse gases is to do what it has always done. Just say eff it and drive on.”
“… a smashing success for those who believe our best hope comes with our heads in the sands, listening to the 3 percent of climate scientists who say man is not to blame, instead of the 97 percent, as NASA points out, agree that climate-warming trends of the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”
“Most Alabamians will call it a big ol’ win, because worrying about preserving life on the ball costs money and the super-rich from getting super richer.”

Archibald rebuts Dr. Christy’s work by citing a single study performed by the Brookings Institute, which finds that Alabama will suffer the fifth highest economic cost in the country from climate change, and Birmingham is projected to suffer the 15th worst climate-related loss of metro areas.

Archibald’s synopsis of the Brookings study is, “Alabama and much of the South is the red hot center of the resistance to action on climate change, and the molten core of the consequence in the U.S. The findings are just…Karmic.”

He further writes, “I know what you are saying. I can hear you. You’re saying these pointy heads at Brookings are just more of those lefty conspirators who passed through Berkley on their way to meet George Soros for a passionfruit daiquiri on his private yacht. The website MediaBiasfactcheck.com labels Brookings left center but its factual rating as very high.” So there you are.

I was surprised to find that I know one of the study authors, Dr. David Victor, who did pass through Stanford on his way to teach at UC – San Diego. David is a very bright, thoughtful professor who knows more about fossil fuels than I ever hope to. In discussions with David, we have agreed our opinions on climate change differ. He didn’t call me names, nor accuse me of ruining the world. I can’t think of a single reason to call him names.

But, Archibald indicts Dr. Christy as the leader of climate skeptics who believes that humanity should do nothing in the face of scientific consensus to reduce greenhouse gases, have their heads in the sand on climate issues, and just say forget it and drive on by. Archibald implies Dr. Christy doesn’t care about the human race or the environment and has sold his soul for sound bites. He is a demon. He is the devil.

That is not the John Christy I know and respect. He is the distinguished professor of Atmospheric Science and director of the Earth System Science Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He has been the Alabama State Climatologist since 2000. He was awarded the NASA Medal for Exceptional Achievement in 1991 for his team’s global temperature data set. He was awarded a Special Award by The American Meteorological Society for developing a global precise record of the earth’s temperature from operating polar satellites and was appointed a fellow of the American Meteorological Society in 2002. He served as lead author for the U.N. reports by the IPCC Panel on Climate Change. He holds M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Atmospheric Sciences from the University of Illinois and an M.A. in Mathematics from Cal State – Fresno. He was a missionary in Kenya and has shared stories with me about the suffering in third world countries because of the lack of access to affordable energy sources. He has served as mission-pastor in South Dakota where he taught college math. He is a loving father and grandfather.

Yes, Mr. Archibald, Dr. Christy knows a little about climate science, and he is a decent, caring and compassionate man. Do you know as much about climate science? Have you done as much for your fellow man? Yet, you feel empowered to demonize him solely because you hold a different opinion on climate change? Pulitzer Prize winners should be cut from better cloth.

I hope John Archibald and everyone else will have a good month.

Gary Smith is president and CEO of PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, which is headquartered in Andalusia, Ala. PowerSouth is a generation and transmission (G&T) electric cooperative that serves the wholesale power needs of 20 distribution members — 16 electric cooperatives and four municipal electric systems — in Alabama and northwest Florida.

Advisory board gets crash course in chronic wasting disease: ‘Alabama does not have CWD’

The Alabama Conservation Advisory Board received a crash course in chronic wasting disease (CWD) at the Board’s first meeting of 2019 last weekend in Montgomery.

Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Assistant Director Fred Harders explained the severity of the disease and why WFF has done everything possible to keep it out of Alabama.

“The first point I want to make is that Alabama does not have CWD, contrary to what you might have read, heard from a buddy or whatever,” Harders said. “We do not have chronic wasting disease.”

Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture and Industries, started sampling deer in 2002. To date, more than 8,000 deer from around the state have been sampled and no CWD has been detected.

“Since Mississippi and Tennessee have found CWD, the Division is intensifying its sampling effort,” Harders said. “About 1,500 deer a year will be sampled with an emphasis around those areas near Mississippi and Tennessee.”

Harders said rumors about new theories that blame CWD on a bacterium are circulating on social media. These rumors also include that a CWD-detection kit will be available to the public and that a couple of years from now a vaccine will be available for all captive and wild deer and other members of the deer family, cervids.

Harders noted that while these theories may sound good, “The vast majority of scientists and researchers who have been working on this disease and continue to work on this disease don’t accept those theories.”

CWD is a fatal neurological disease, called transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (TSE), that affects the deer family and causes lesions on the brain. As the disease progresses, the affected animal will develop holes in the brain and eventually die. Infected animals may not show symptoms for two years.

The first case of CWD was discovered in Colorado in 1967. Over the next 30 years, the disease spread very slowly, only taking in a 15- to 20-county region on the CO, NE and WY borders.

Then, in the late 90s, CWD was detected in Saskatchewan. That incident was traced to live elk from South Dakota that were transported to Canada.

Human movement of live cervids or infected carcasses has contributed to the exponential spread of the disease over the past decade.

CWD continues to spread and now has been found in 26 states and three Canadian provinces. Harders said South Korea and Norway also have detected CWD. South Korea’s CWD-positive animals can be traced back to the live transport of deer from infected areas.

Harders said the disease is spread by bodily fluids – saliva, urine and feces. The infectious agent, called a prion, can survive outside the animal’s body. It can be in the soil and can be taken up by nearby plants through their root systems.

Harders explained that a prion, which cannot be destroyed by cooking, is a misfolded protein.

“Proteins are the molecular machines of our bodies,” he said. “They do just about everything.”

Although no case has been confirmed where CWD has been transmitted to humans from the consumption of venison from an infected animal, Harders pointed out, “The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) doesn’t recommend eating venison from infected deer. And to be careful when you’re gutting that deer or handling any parts.”

Alabama has long had regulations that banned the importation of live deer. The regulations were amended to prohibit the importation of deer carcasses. Visit www.outdooralabama.com/cwd for regulations about importing deer parts from out-of-state.

“That is why we’ve had officers monitoring the highways and giving tickets to people who were bringing field-dressed deer in from out-of-state,” Harders said. “The officers asked why the hunters brought those deer in, and they responded they didn’t think it was a big deal. Now you know why it’s such a big deal.

“That’s why we have the campaign ‘Don’t Bring it Home.’ We don’t have it. We don’t want it.”

Harders also cautioned hunters who travel out-of-state and harvest a member of the deer family only to find out later that the animal had CWD. That venison should not be thrown out by the individual, but rather a WFF official or enforcement officer who will ensure its proper disposal should be contacted,

Despite the CWD threat, Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship said we’re blessed to live in a great state that offers hunting for deer and turkey and great fishing in both freshwater and saltwater.

“We really have a sportsman’s paradise here,” Blankenship said. “We’ve done a lot of work the past year on CWD, trying to keep it out of our state and being able to mitigate it or contain it in the unfortunate circumstance that it does show up here.

“We’re not trying to scare anybody or to unduly concern people about consuming deer or hunting deer. We just felt it was important for us to provide that information as to why it is so important to keep CWD out of our state.”

Blankenship noted that problems surfaced with the Outdoor Alabama app during deer season. Blankenship said the Department has worked with the app developer to correct the glitches.

“They assure us this is fixed now,” he said. “For turkey season and for Snapper Check, it should work for reporting your harvest. We appreciate you reporting the deer, turkeys and snapper. It really gives us valuable information to use when we make management decisions, and it is required by rule.”

Blankenship also encouraged anyone interested in the outdoors to visit outdooralabama.com and sign up for the Department’s emails. Subscribers have the option to receive all communication from DCNR or they can check certain categories, like hunting, freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing or wildlife.

Concerning saltwater fishing, the Board approved several changes to the regulations proposed by Marine Resources.

One change was new hook requirements for certain saltwater species to be consistent with federal regulations. Anglers fishing for, retaining, possessing or landing Gulf reef fish species must use non-stainless circle hooks when using natural bait. Anglers fishing for, retaining, possessing or landing sharks must use non-offset, non-stainless circle hooks when using natural bait.

The minimum size for cobia (ling) was raised from 33 to 36 inches fork length, measured from the fork (middle) of the tail to the tip of the snout, to match the size limit set by NOAA Fisheries in federal waters.

A minimum size limit for shortfin mako sharks was established. Males must be 71 inches fork length and females, 83 inches fork length. Visit https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/atlantic-highly-migratory-species/atlantic-highly-migratory-species-fishery-compliance-guides for information on shark identification and compliance.

A table listing regulated reef fish species was added to allow anglers to identify which species are included in management plans.

Shrimping regulations were updated to prevent the use of any form of trawling, not just for shrimp, in nursery or permanently closed areas.

Once the regulations become effective, the outdooralabama.com saltwater regulations page will be updated and the full text will be available at www.alabamaadministrativecode.state.al.us/docs/con_/220-3.pdf.

The next Conservation Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton Hotel, in Gulf Shores on May 4.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Ivey, Ainsworth leading on technology’s role in education, jobs of tomorrow

Governor Kay Ivey and Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth are using their respective positions to put Alabama students in prime position to compete in the evolving modern workforce.

Friday, Ainsworth joined Google, State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) and leaders from the local school board at an event in Talladega County, celebrating the launch of Google’s Rolling Study Halls program – an upstart initiative that brings Wi-Fi to students with long commutes in 16 rural communities across America.

Through this revolutionary program, Google provides each school district with Wi-Fi, computers and onboard educators for the school buses. The initiative, which was launched at Talladega County’s Munford Middle School at the beginning of the fall 2018 semester, helps students nationwide reclaim more than 1.5 million hours of learning time that would otherwise be lost during long bus commutes.

“Innovative programs like the Google Wi-Fi school buses are allowing us to provide our public school students with the 21st Century educations that they will need to compete in the global economy,” Ainsworth said in a statement. “Preparing the students of today for the workforce of tomorrow will ensure that Alabama’s economy remains strong and our state’s employment rates continue to set records well into the future.”

According to American Enterprise Institute (AEI), one out of every four U.S. students today are educated in schools defined as rural, which means that more than 10 million students may not have reliable access to an internet connection at home for schoolwork. In partnership with the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN), Google is working closely with districts to start closing that homework gap for thousands of students across the country.

“Talladega County is proud to help lead the country in finding innovative ways to make sure students everywhere have the tools they need to succeed at the highest levels. Google’s Rolling Study Halls is something we know will benefit the students of Munford, and help them create the next big thing right here in Alabama,” McClendon added.

This comes after Ainsworth recently helped highlight another cutting-edge educational program that is set to take-off in the state: Curriculum Associates’ i-Ready.

‘Today’s students need an education and experiences that will prepare them for the jobs of the future’

On the same day as the Google event, Ivey encouraged young women in Alabama high schools to take advantage of an opportunity to explore their aptitude for cybersecurity and computer science by trying to solve the challenges of the 2019 “Girls Go CyberStart” program.

“Technology is transforming every sector of Alabama’s workforce, and today’s students need an education and experiences that will prepare them for the jobs of the future,” the governor said in a statement. “These CyberStart competitions are fun ways for young women and men to explore and learn about the high-tech, high-impact field of cybersecurity.”

Participating students – and their teachers – do not need knowledge or experience in information technology or cybersecurity to participate. All that is required is a computer and an Internet connection. The program is free for schools and students.

Students will also have the opportunity to win cash prizes for themselves and their schools. In Alabama, at least 10 high school girls will each get $500 scholarships to help them pay for college.

Participants use the CyberStart Game, an online series of challenges that allow students to act as cyber protection agents to solve cybersecurity-related puzzles and explore exciting, relevant topics such as cryptography and digital forensics. Yellowhammer State high schools where at least five girls in the Girls Go CyberStart Program master six or more of the challenges will win access to the full CyberStart Game for their entire school, extending the competition to both male and female students for the remainder of the school year.

Last year, the SANS Institute piloted Girls Go CyberStart, which was designed to inspire the next generation of cybersecurity professionals while identifying talented youth. The 2018 program provided the opportunity for 6,650 young women in 16 states to discover and demonstrate their aptitude for cybersecurity.

NBC News recently published an in-depth analysis of the 2018 Girls Go CyberStart program’s success. The analysis concluded with a quote from one of the young women who participated: “Right now, I’d say I’ve gone from pretty much zero interest in cybersecurity to really being pulled in that direction. And I’d love to play the game again if it happens again next year.”

One teacher wrote a particularly telling note that read, “Before I recruited girls to be a part of this wonderful program, I struggled to get girls to realize they could be computer scientists. I had girls actually saying they were too stupid to do this until I said, ‘Just try it.’ Some of my girls found out they were good at puzzles, some found out they liked programming. I now have girls asking our counselor about computer science degrees at our local community college.”

Another teacher wrote, “I would love to keep CyberStart in my classroom because it is presented in a fun, interactive environment that encourages students to problem-solve, code, and learn how computer science works. As the game progresses, students visibly develop the drive to solve that next challenge, and then the next. The motivation to research, collaborate, and ‘try-fail-try-fail-try and try and get it’ is a skill set that will serve them in whatever career they pursue. And won’t it be great if that career is cybersecurity?”

Both male and female college students also have the opportunity to play CyberStart this year. The college program, called Cyber FastTrack, is a pipeline to $2.5 million in scholarships for advanced cybersecurity education as well as internships and jobs in the field.

Ivey has made computer science education and workforce development cornerstones of her administration’s policy.

The governor’s 2019 State of the State Address special guest was Arrington Harper, a Jefferson County senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts who plans to double major in computer science and linguistics.

Additionally, a large focus of Ivey’s signature education initiative, “Strong Start, Strong Finish,” is improving and expanding computer science in the state’s public middle and high schools.

Excerpt of Ivey’s State of the State as follows:

As we anticipate the rising demand of the computer science field, we are continuing our efforts to enhance computer science education in Alabama.

Last year, I signed legislation establishing the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. We also secured additional funding to create the Alabama Math and Science Teacher Education Program, which provides a better pathway to certify future computer science teachers.

Today in Alabama, women and minorities make up well over half of the population. Yet, they are underrepresented in the STEM professions.

Tonight, I am pleased to have with us a young woman who is the face of changing this disparity, specifically in the area of computer science. Arrington Harper is currently a senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham.

In her ninth-grade year, she had her very first computer science class.

Since then, Arrington has excelled. She is a recipient of the Aspirations in Computer Science Award for Alabama. She is an advocate for computer science education and girls in computer science. She wants to use her passion to help address the gender and race gaps that exist in computer science education. Arrington has spoken to numerous groups of parents and educators and was invited by the National Center for Women in IT to share her experiences at large. She plans to major in computer science in college.

Arrington represents my vision for education in our state. It was in a classroom where she discovered her niche, and through the guidance of her dedicated teachers and her own hard work, this young lady is headed into a very promising future. Arrington, could you please stand to be recognized?

Equipping our students with the proper skills and education to fill high-demand jobs is essential to ensure their strong finish.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

