Newest Stories

State Sen. Elliott: Consider reopening empty 700-bed Riley-era facility in Perry County before spending $900 million on prisons 20 mins ago / News
State Sen. Waggoner: Bed tax to finance Medicaid expansion ‘a rumor,’ ‘May be a possibility’ 2 hours ago / News
Merrill in Capitol Hill testimony: Alabama absentee voting fraud happens ‘frequently,’ prosecutors letting it slide 14 hours ago / News
California Senator Dianne Feinstein joins the fray against Alabama aerospace companies 14 hours ago / News
Brooks: Climate scientists should admit humanity doesn’t know nearly as much about climate change as it claims 17 hours ago / National Politics
Woodfin wants to rename Birmingham’s CrossPlex after convicted felon Larry Langford 19 hours ago / News
Diner alert: Worker at a Panera restaurant in Montgomery had hepatitis A 22 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump mulling signing a deal or declaring national emergency, Senate Democrats say no collusion, $900 million prison deal and more … 24 hours ago / Analysis
Trump praises ‘hard working’ Shelby over border security deal 2 days ago / National Politics
Taxation without representation — Clearing up the confusion between cities and counties caused by exterritorial jurisdictions 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Kay Ivey: An Alabama solution to rebuilding the Alabama Corrections System 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Why don’t people trust the media? (Alabama Mexican restaurant edition) 2 days ago / Opinion
Alabama named most financially friendly state for seniors 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
Alabama getting new area code for parts of state 2 days ago / News
Ivey admin. seeking to build three new men’s prisons; estimated cost of $900m 2 days ago / News
A Story Worth Sharing: Alabama’s Red Tail Scholarship Foundation takes flight to help African-American students soar to new heights 2 days ago / Sponsored
Judge: Alabama has been ‘indifferent’ to isolated inmates 2 days ago / News
7 Things: Trump vs. Beto O’Rourke, anti-gas tax Alabama Republican changes his mind, US Steel credits Trump as they bring jobs to Alabama and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Conservative Alabama Policy Institute proposes gas tax plan with caveats 2 days ago / News
Shelby leads negotiators to reach agreement ‘in principle’ to avert another government shutdown 2 days ago / National Politics
State Sen. Waggoner: Bed tax to finance Medicaid expansion ‘a rumor,’ ‘May be a possibility’

Over the last week and a half, State Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) has spoken out about the possibility of the state of Alabama expanding Medicaid rolls, which is an idea up until this point that most Republican lawmakers have vehemently opposed.

In remarks to ABC 33/40 earlier this month, Waggoner said the legislature was going to take a “closer look” at the issue this year.  In an appearance on Alabama Public Television last Friday, Waggoner clarified his remarks by saying that was not an endorsement of the policy.

In an appearance Wednesday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Waggoner acknowledged a bed tax had been mentioned as a means to help finance Medicaid expansion, a move that could mean federal dollars coming into the state to prop up the state’s ailing hospitals.

“That’s a rumor in Montgomery,” Waggoner said on “The Dale Jackson Show.” “That may be a possibility. That’s part of the research and the study that I’m talking about. I’ve never ever waffled on my opinion about Medicaid. I’m just saying let’s sit down like grown men and women and look at it and see if we can prevent these rural hospitals from closing.”

The Vestavia Hills Republican said he was not sure whether or not it was an actual possibility.

“I don’t know if it is a possibility – that’s part of the studying we sought out from day one,” he said. “It’s just something we need to look at. I don’t know if that’s a good option or not.”

“All I’m saying is grown men and women need to sit down and look at it and see what we can do to prevent the closing of rural hospitals,” he added. “All sick people in Alabama do not live close to a hospital. And I don’t feel like they need to travel to Mobile or Huntsville or Tuscaloosa. We need to keep some of these rural hospitals open.”

Host Dale Jackson pressed Waggoner on other options, to which Waggoner replied there might be no other options but that it was something for policymakers to explore.

“It may be the only option,” Waggoner replied. “It’s not probably a good option. We’re going to rely primarily on Medicaid. It may not be a good option. Medicaid is eating up our general fund the way it is now. It may not be a good option. My comments are let’s see if there is any other options.”

“[I] don’t know if a bed tax is an option or not,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

State Sen. Elliott: Consider reopening empty 700-bed Riley-era facility in Perry County before spending $900 million on prisons

Earlier this week, Gov. Kay Ivey unveiled her plan to address the problems facing the state’s prison system, which has been threatened with a takeover by the federal government after a federal judge made a ruling mandating the state make improvements.

Ivey’s plan could cost $900 million according to some estimates and require the construction of three new men’s prisons to replace existing facilities.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday to promote his proposal to do away with municipality police and planning jurisdictions, State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Fairhope) suggested the state take a look at reviving an existing prison facility in Perry County built during Gov. Bob Riley’s administration and is currently vacant.

“The Riley administration did something similar to this, and there is a 700-bed facility in Perry County right now sitting empty,” Elliott said. “I’m not sure the governor is wrong on this. I haven’t seen the details of the plans. It was just announced yesterday. But I would think the first step might be using existing facilities that we have in this state to do just that prior to entering into an agreement like this.”

Another alternative the Baldwin County Republican lawmaker suggested was to house some inmates at county jails and compensate the sheriffs of those respective counties for the housing.

“And I’ll also submit, and I am a former county commissioner – sometimes I go back to these roots – but I also say that we have a lot of empty jail beds in this state, hundred of empty jail beds in this state right now,” he added. “And they are located in our county jails. If the Department of Corrections were willing to pay the sheriffs a minimum daily rate of $30 a day to house a prisoner, I think a lot of our county jails would be willing to take those prisoners on and say, ‘You can put 50 of them here. You can park them here for a couple of months.'”

“That’s fine,” Elliott continued. “If you need to move, if this is at the end of their sentence, and you want to put them back in Madison County, or put them in the Limestone facility, or put them in Etowah County, as they assimilated back into their daily life, closer to their families for the last year of the sentence, or something like that. I think there are some nice, easy ways to solving that problem as opposed to riding into an $800-to-900-million plan.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Merrill in Capitol Hill testimony: Alabama absentee voting fraud happens ‘frequently,’ prosecutors letting it slide

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill testified in front of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee Wednesday, warning against “federal overreach” and advising that absentee voting fraud occurs in the state “frequently” but is seldom prosecuted in local jurisdictions.

Merrill was invited by committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers (AL-3) to lend his expertise on an election security panel and advise on the merits of H.R 1. This legislation championed by the leftwing of the national Democratic Party, entitled the “For the People Act,” proposes a massive overhaul of the federal election and campaign finance systems. H.R. 1 has the support of Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) in the Yellowhammer State.

In his opening statement, Merrill warned that the Democrat-backed legislation is an attempt at “federal overreach” on the rights of states and localities to administer their own elections.

“[T]here are some serious concerns and issues with H.R. 1 in our opinion,” he cautioned.

Merrill outlined, “Number one: significant federal overreach has been indicated through the introduction of this legislation. And it appears to provide certain things that need to be done but the lack of resources in order to be able to do those effectively. There’s strictly underfunded or unfunded mandates. Number two: there are many prescriptive requirements that have been indicated that states that would accept these funds would face significant difficulty in enacting those new programs without the resources necessary to do that… Number three: the amount of time that the states have to meet the requirements is not something that is going to be able to be met…”

He added that H.R. 1, if it was to pass against all odds, would not be able to be adhered to on the timeline mandated by the legislation because the federal government and most state agencies across the nation “move at the speed of government.”

In his first question during this panel hearing, Rogers asked Merrill if there is anything in H.R. 1 that he would find helpful to securing elections in Alabama.

“No, congressman,” Merrill answered.

The Alabama secretary of state recommended that Congress alter the bill to allocate election security funding to the states that included guidelines but not mandates so states and localities could decide how to best utilize their resources in their unique situations.

Responding to a later question by a Democrat on the committee, Merrill warned that election laws can only help so much when local prosecutors are not willing to charge violators.

Merrill said that since he became secretary of state four years and 25 days ago, 874 unique instances of alleged voter fraud have been reported to his office.

Out of the 870 of these cases that have been investigated fully already, six have resulted in convictions, with three elections being overturned, according to Merrill. However, this does not mean that only six of 870 cases were found to have violated the law.

“I think it’s important to know that we have a number of prosecutors in our state that are not really interested in advancing investigations into voter fraud because they think the penalties are too stiff,” he advised.

In a follow-up, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) asked Merrill if he was suggesting that there has been “much more voter fraud” in Alabama than has been prosecuted.

“Yes, sir,” the secretary of state responded. “We have some – I actually have two instances that I can share with you just briefly: one, 119 absentee ballot applications were mailed to one location and nobody lives in that home. In another jurisdiction, 109 absentee ballot applications were mailed to the mayoral candidate’s mother’s home. And neither one of those have been prosecuted yet.”

Cleaver asked, “Were there many more such cases?”

“Oh, yes, sir. Yes, sir, we have them frequently,” Merrill emphasized. “And they’re not just related to certain parts of our state, either.”

He added, “The main instances we see are in the area of absentee balloting, not in walk-up, in-person voting.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

California Senator Dianne Feinstein joins the fray against Alabama aerospace companies

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has joined Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) in objecting to the competitive bid process that resulted in pioneering opportunities for two Alabama aerospace companies.

In a letter dated February 4 and addressed to Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Feinstein and a colleague called for modifications to a process which resulted in major contracts for United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Alabama’s newest aerospace company, Blue Origin.

The letter contends that the requirements included in the process have prevented other companies from qualifying as launch providers.

Rogers cited many of the same concerns in a similar letter to Secretary Wilson in November 2018.

Feinstein’s objection was reportedly on behalf of a California-based launch company.

These calls for revisions in the process could create obstacles for future participation by the Alabama companies.

The U.S. Air Force awarded the contracts in October 2018 for the development of new space vehicles for use on American national security missions.

The contract award resulted in ULA receiving the go-ahead to begin manufacturing the Vulcan Centaur rocket at its Decatur plant.

Blue Origin broke ground this year on a massive new facility in Huntsville that will represent a $200 million investment by the company in the state and create more than 300 jobs.

The company plans to manufacture engines capable of powering ULA’s Vulcan Centaur.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) previously praised the award as “great news” for Alabama.

At the Blue Origin groundbreaking, Governor Kay Ivey paid tribute to the leading role Alabama and companies like Blue Origin and ULA will play in shedding the nation’s dependence on foreign rocket components.

The competitive bid process at the center of the controversy had been put in place as a response to a congressional mandate to move away from foreign-made rocket engines.

“We built the rocket that took man to the moon and returned him safely,” Ivey said. “And now it’s going to be Alabama that takes men and women into deep space and returns them safely. The United States will no longer be dependent on other countries. Now we will be leading space exploration and it will start right here in Sweet Home Alabama.”

She also highlighted the partnership between Blue Origin and ULA as an example of Alabama’s manufacturing success.

“Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance, they represent what we are all about in Alabama: growing opportunities for our people, being innovative and finding success when we work together,” Ivey concluded.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

Brooks: Climate scientists should admit humanity doesn’t know nearly as much about climate change as it claims

Representative Mo Brooks (AL-05) on Wednesday argued that climate scientists should admit humanity does not know nearly as much about climate change as it claims to know, pointing to sea levels rising at a lower rate now than they have over the past 21,000 years.

During the Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing on climate change Wednesday, Dr. Robert Kopp, a climate change “expert,” was called on by Democrats as a witness. Throughout the questioning, Dr. Kopp admitted that sea levels are rising at rates less than one-third the average of the past 21,000 years and that human beings did not cause global warming and the rise of sea levels that has taken place since the last glacial maximum.

“The one thing every climate scientist should admit is that humanity does not know nearly as much about climate change as some like to claim they know. The only certainty is that the Earth’s climate is always changing, either cooling or warming. Rarely is the Earth’s climate constant. Earth climate data suggests Earth was once ‘planet snowball,’ where all or almost all of Earth was covered by ice, and, in other periods, has been far warmer than it is today,” Brooks said in a statement.

He added, “Today’s SST Committee hearing on climate change was just the ‘tip of the iceberg.’ The truth is that the Earth’s sea levels have averaged rising two feet per century over the past 21,000 years. That average long-term sea level rise rate is three times greater than the eight-inch sea level rise the Earth has seen over the past 120 years. Not surprisingly, climate change alarmists, aiding and abetted by a partisan media, never share this historical scientific data with the public!”

Brooks also made it clear that he opposes the increase in gasoline costs.

“Most importantly, despite the uncertainty and inadequacy of our climate change knowledge, Socialist Democrats insist on raising gasoline costs to at least $8.70 per gallon,” Brooks said. “Perhaps I am in the minority, but I adamantly oppose raising gasoline prices to an exorbitant $8.70 per gallon that erodes the ability of Americans to pay for their families’ food, clothing, health care, home and education costs.”

Full exchange between Congressman Brooks and Dr. Kopp as follows:

BROOKS: Dr. Kopp, I’m looking at your written testimony as opposed to your oral testimony. On page three, you state, “Climate change is real. It is here now, and humans are responsible for it.” Is that an accurate statement of your quote?

KOPP: Yes, it is.

BROOKS: And, on page five of your written testimony, you state, “Global average sea level has risen by about eight inches since 1900” citing the Climate Science Special Report Earth National Climate Assessment. Is that an accurate reading of that quote?

KOPP: Yes, it is.

BROOKS: Are you familiar with the Earth’s last glacial maximum roughly 21,000 years ago?

KOPP: Yes, I am.

BROOKS: And, is it fair to say that sea levels during the last glacial maximum were roughly 400 feet lower than they are today?

KOPP: Yes, it is.

BROOKS: And, would it also be fair to say then that sea levels over the last 21,000 years— 400 divided by 21,000 or 210 centuries— sea levels have risen on average over that 21,000 year period of time at roughly two feet per century?

KOPP: Well, it was concentrated in the first half of that time, but yes.

BROOKS: From the 21,000 to the 7,000 years ago period is the concentration, then it still increased, sea levels did, but at a much lower rate during the last 7,000 years?

Kopp: When they stopped rising is a scientific uncertainty but certainly by 7,000 years ago the giant ice sheet that was sitting in North America was gone and so the contribution to sea level that came from that ice sheet ended.

BROOKS: So apparently somewhere between 21,000 and 7,000 years ago we had a very significant rise in sea levels much more than the two feet per century average of the overall 21,000 year period. Did humans cause that?

KOPP: No, they did not.

BROOKS: They did not. So there are other causes to sea level rises other than humans, and at least in this instance, over the last 21,000 years, we’re looking at an average sea level rise of two feet per century on average — 210 centuries a little over 400 feet total. What was the cause of that?

KOPP: Well, if you go back 21,000 years ago, my home state was sitting at its northern edges under about a mile of ice, and that ice sheet which we call the Laurentide ice sheet had a whole lot of water locked up in it so as that ice melted sea levels rose. We’re now in a very different world where there’s the ice on the planet is almost exclusively in Antarctica and Greenland and so what we’re concerned about now…

BROOKS: OK, I’m not asking what we’re concerned about now, I’m asking what caused the 400 feet in sea level rise over the last 21,000 years. Would it be fair to say that it was global warming?

KOPP: Yes, it would be.

Brooks: And what is it that caused that global warming that began roughly 18,000 to 21,000 years ago?

KOPP: So, we were in an ice age roughly 18,0000 years ago and the differences between the ice ages and the periods like we’re in now, which are called the interglacials because we’re not in a glacial period, are paced by changes in Earth orbit and amplified by changes in carbon dioxide.

BROOKS: OK, so there have been fluctuations in orbit, perhaps changes in carbon dioxide, and perhaps also some change in the actual tilt?

KOPP: When I talk about changes in orbit on that frequency we’re talking about where Earth is pointing, what we call a precession.

BROOKS: OK, and during the last glacial maximum, is it fair to say that almost all of Canada was uninhabitable along with New England, New York, everything north of the Ohio River was, in effect, uninhabitable?

KOPP: Certainly on the East side of the country, yes.

BROOKS: And would it also be fair to say that, certainly, at least in that instance, global warming was a desirable thing if you’re a Canadian?

KOPP: Well, there weren’t many Canadians, but yes.

BROOKS: Well there weren’t any back then.

KOPP: Over in the West there were, but yea.

BROOKS: Now, let’s talk about the remedy for a second. You may recall that in 2008 Dr. Steven Chu, who later became President Obama’s secretary of energy, stated that to combat climate change, “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe,” which was about $8.70 cents per gallon. Do you agree with Steven Chu that that is a remedy that the United States should implement?

KOPP: Well, there’s lots of policy solutions…

BROOKS: I’m asking about this one. Yes or no?

KOPP: We are dumping CO2 into the atmosphere. One way of dealing with the problem would be to put a price on carbon that reflects the cost of that carbon dioxide is imposing on the world.

BROOKS: Is that a yes or a no?

KOPP: I’m going to give you the scientific answer and say it depends. It is one of the solutions that would work.

BROOKS: Alright, thank you madam chairman. Appreciate the time. 

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Woodfin wants to rename Birmingham’s CrossPlex after convicted felon Larry Langford

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pushing to rename the CrossPlex after the late Larry Langford, who was convicted on 60 federal counts in 2009.

As reported by The Birmingham Times, Woodfin said “it’s fitting for all the work he did” that Langford be honored in a major, permanent way by the city.

Langford, a Democrat, served as both mayor of Birmingham and Fairfield, as well as a Jefferson County commissioner. It was through his role on the county commission that he was indicted on 101 federal counts in 2008. The next year, he was convicted on 60 charges, including bribery and fraud, and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He passed away in January shortly after receiving a compassionate release.

Now, a push has begun to rename the CrossPlex as “The Larry P. Langford Birmingham CrossPlex.” The facility is a world-class multi-purpose athletic and meeting space located near downtown Birmingham.

Woodfin said, “[Langford] made many contributions to our city and we feel …  those contributions today where it has an amazing, positive ripple and benefit not just for our city but for all of our residents and our guests who come to our city.”

The mayor said he plans to present an official recommendation to the city council “to change the name, because we believe it’s fitting for all the work he did and for bringing this to life in our community and for the benefits it’s had.”

City Councilman Steven Hoyt is already on board, reportedly explaining, “[A]ll of us got some issues one way or the other.”

Alabama Media Group columnist and Topgolf enthusiast Kyle Whitmire has tweeted his support for the renaming, too.

“I’ve got no problem with this,” he stated.

In contrast, Whitmire has publicly complained that buildings and a street that were named for former Republican Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard before his conviction have not been renamed.

“In Alabama, there are two classes of white-collar criminal — those who are in the establishment and those who aren’t. The latter get erased from history. The former still has his freakin’ name on buildings and a boulevard in Auburn,” Whitmire tweeted in December.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

