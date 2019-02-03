 Left ACLR Right ACLR

State Sen. Jabo Waggoner: ‘We’re going to take a lot closer look’ at Medicaid expansion this year

In the past, most Republican lawmakers have rejected the idea of expanding Medicaid, citing future costs as the reason for doing so.

However, one veteran GOP lawmaker is sending a different message with this year’s legislative session set to start in just over a month.

In an interview with ABC 33/40, Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) predicted the legislature would take a “closer look” at proposals to expand Medicaid rolls.

“We’ve got to find a way to keep these rural hospitals open and Medicaid is probably the answer to it,” Waggoner told ABC 33/40’s Lauren Walsh in an interview that aired Friday. “So I think we’re going to take a lot closer look at the Medicaid issue this year, expansion Medicaid, than in times past.”

“I think the legislature has got to look out with a very serious eye this fiscal year, or this legislative season,” he added.

Waggoner went on to add if the legislature doesn’t move on Medicaid expansion, more rural hospitals could close.

Days before the 2018 general election, Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) rejected overtures for Medicaid expansion.

“I can tell you – we have got a Republican-controlled legislature and they have no appetite to expand Medicaid,” Marsh said in a November 3, 2018 interview with Mobile’s FMTalk 106.5. “Medicaid already gets the bulk of the budget that we have discretion over. We’re trying to control costs. We’re doing a pretty good job with that. We’re going to continue to try to control those costs, and until we get those costs under control, we are not going to expand it.”

In a statement given to ABC 33/40, Gov. Kay Ivey didn’t reject the possibility of Medicaid expansion. However, she did not endorse it, either.

“Before any decisions are made regarding additional services or adding people into the Medicaid program, we must weigh what is most beneficial for the people of Alabama and for the state as a whole. Adequate funding must be ensured to continue providing our current level of services,” Ivey said.

At a campaign event days before the election in Fairhope, Ivey outright rejected her 2018 Democratic Party opponent’s proposal for Medicaid expansion, calling it “misguided.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton: Look beyond just gas tax for road and bridge funding sources

On Friday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) argued for more than a gas tax by itself to find infrastructure.

Singleton told APTV’s Don Dailey other states supplemented a gas tax for road and bridge construction. He mentioned the lottery as a possibility.

The Greene County Democrat added gas taxes disproportionately impact rural areas.

“The thing is, I don’t know what the bill is,” Singleton said. “And I don’t know what the bill will look like at this point in time because they’re telling us it’s not drafted. But the one thing I will say – I looked at Mississippi and other states, and how they were able to be innovative, and not just hitting the taxpayers at the gas tank all at one time. Mississippi involved a lottery in order to pay for roads and bridges. That was the one way in terms of finding other funding mechanisms outside of just going to the tank and just hitting the constituency at the tank. Because when I look at my district, I see some of the rural areas.”

“Gas is already five cents higher than it may be in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa or Montgomery or some other areas. And to hit my people with another five cents in rural poverty-stricken areas – they won’t even have a car to buy gas to ride on the good roads. And so, those are the things we have to balance ourselves out with to make sure find some other innovative ways to be able to fund those roads and bridges without hitting the consumer right at the tank all at once,” he added.

Alabama looks to add to manufacturing gains along with tech, biotech growth in 2019

Alabama added more than 44,000 jobs across all industries in 2018 and ended the year by posting in December the highest average weekly earnings ever recorded in the state’s history.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield shared the state’s 2018 economic development successes with fellow economic developers in Hoover Monday while sharing the Alabama Commerce Department’s plans for the new year ahead. The Economic Development Association of Alabama is holding its winter conference this week.

“It reinforces to me what is the ultimate strength of Alabama as a competitor in the economic development arena and that is we work as a team,” Canfield said, citing state and local economic development entities and government leaders, the private sector and universities.

Among the 2018 successes Canfield noted:

• The $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota plant under construction in Huntsville is a gamechanger for the state with 4,000 jobs and 300,000 vehicles per year when it reaches full production.
• The state saw $3 billion in new foreign direct investment that accounted for at least 6,000 new or announced jobs last year.
• Shipt’s decision to expand in Birmingham and add 881 new jobs provided a blueprint for how the state can target the tech sector in the innovation  economy.

The Mazda Toyota deal adds to the state’s automotive sector that already includes Mercedes-BenzHondaHyundaiAutocar and dozens of suppliers.
Canfield said the state is on pace to become the second largest auto-producing state in the nation as soon as 2022.

“It’s interesting to note that in every journal, every article that you read today talking about the automotive sector across the United States, you’re going to read that Alabama is the No. 5 state in terms of vehicle production,” Canfield said. “And that’s a great story, isn’t it? Because prior to 1997, we didn’t produce a single vehicle. In 2017 and 2016 – and we don’t have the numbers in for 2018 – but in the two previous years, Alabama hands and Alabama automakers produced over a million vehicles.”

Pointing to a chart using Bloomberg data, Canfield said the state is steadily climbing the rankings compared to Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio and will trail only Michigan in a few years.

“We actually believe that based on the numbers that Alabama is most likely the fourth largest vehicle-producing state, Canfield said. “We expect that by 2022, if the numbers hold and the forecast is true, Alabama will take the position as the No. 2 vehicle-producing state in the U.S. and that’s an amazing feat.”

Job growth in the state is outpacing the experts’ projections, Canfield said.

“We gained 44,300 jobs across all industry sectors in 2018,” he said. “Most economists believed we would be doing good and performing well if we added 30,000 jobs.”

So how does the state economy continue to soar? One way is with Airbus building more airplanes.

The company broke ground on a new assembly line in Mobile on Jan. 16 that will bring 432 new jobs as it produces the A220 line of aircraft, joining the A320 family of aircraft produced at its existing plant.

“Having these two lines combined will ultimately make the state of Alabama the No. 5 production location in the globe for commercial large aircraft production,” Canfield said.

With the Airbus project, the state is getting a 278 percent return on its “investment” over the next 20 years based on the incentives the jet maker received.

Focusing ahead, Canfield said “2019 is going to be an important year. We’re going to have to do some things differently as we look to the future. We’re not going to be bashful about that, either.”

Canfield noted the 2020 Census will be important to the state and its economic development efforts. A failure to count the state’s population accurately could cost the state federal dollars and representation, he said.

“If we are undercounted, we will not get correct allocation,” Canfield said.

Canfield said the state wants to build on the tech-sector recruitment successes of Amazon, Facebook and Google and put a greater emphasis on helping homegrown companies like Shipt stay in Alabama and grow. The strategy and program developed for Shipt is the blueprint to do that, he said.

Broad partnerships, university support to drive STEM jobs, AIDT’s expansion beyond manufacturing training and working with local governments and private sector partners like Alabama Power on recruiting talent were some of the elements that made the Shipt project happen, Canfield said.

Other areas that Canfield will emphasize in 2019 include:

• The biotech and life science sector,
• Workforce development,
• Supplier network for Toyota Mazda,
• Rural Alabama,
• Aerospace and
• Forest products.

By the end of the year, Canfield said the Department of Commerce will take a fresh look at its long-term strategy. The first two versions of Accelerate Alabama helped the state add $28.8 billion in new capital investment and 105,000 new or announced jobs between 2012 and 2017.

“I think it’s time to thing about Accelerate Alabama 3.0,” Canfield said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

UAB researchers discover new biomarker for age-related macular degeneration

Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, along with collaborators from the University of Iowa, have discovered a genetic biomarker that is associated with age-related macular degeneration and delayed rod-mediated dark adaptation – the first visual function for incident AMD in older adults with normal macular health and early AMD.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, AMD is a major cause of blindness worldwide and is the leading cause of vision loss and blindness for Americans age 65 years and older.

Professors Cynthia Owsley, Ph.D., and Christine Curcio, Ph.D., say there are no current proven strategies for preventing AMD or stopping its progression early in the disease when sight could be saved. Two of the strongest genetic associations for age-related macular degeneration are common polymorphisms – variants in DNA sequence – at chromosome 1 (CFH) and chromosome 10 (ARMS2).

“We have previously shown that delayed rod-mediated dark adaptation is the first functional risk factor for early AMD,” said Owsley, the Nathan E. Miles Chair of Ophthalmology. “Delayed dark adaptation means it takes these individuals much longer to adapt to a dark environment – for example, after entering a darkened movie theater – than other individuals. This was important, because vision in bright light was known to be relatively preserved late into the disease. Night vision is affected much earlier. ”

In other words, older adults with delayed dark adaptation have a heightened risk for developing AMD within the next few years.

In the recently published study, Owsley and Curcio, with collaborators Robert Mullins and Edwin Stone of the University of Iowa, established that older adults with delayed dark adaptation are also more likely to have these high-risk genetic polymorphisms at chromosome 1 and chromosome 10.

“This finding was the first genotype-functional phenotype association found in AMD research,” Owsley said. “What we find particularly exciting is that the ARMS2 genotype-phenotype association emerges even at pre-clinical stages of AMD – that is, in older adults who do not yet have AMD. Being able to assess risk at such an early stage could lead to new preventive measures.”

Owsley says the ARMS2 gene is poorly understood from a biological standpoint and is also challenging to study because it is not expressed in adults.

“However, our study suggests that making ARMS2 a research priority will lead to new ways of tackling AMD and developing treatments to prevent this disabling disease,” she said.

Funding for this research was provided by National Institutes of Health grants, the Dorsett Davis Discovery Fund, the National Center for Advanced Translational Sciences of NIH, the Alfreda J. Schueler Trust, the EyeSight Foundation of AlabamaResearch to Prevent Blindness and the Macula Foundation.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Paul W. Bryant Museum to close for renovations

The Paul W. Bryant Museum will close temporarily for renovations beginning Friday, Feb. 1. The renovations include facility updates and a new interactive video wall that will allow visitors to access museum databases for all of Bryant’s teams.

“We are excited to modernize our display while keeping true to Coach Bryant’s wish to honor all his teams and players from his 38-season head-coaching career in one place,” said Ken Gaddy, director of the Paul W. Bryant Museum. “Technology allows us to deliver much more information and let visitors select what they see.”

The museum’s online store will remain in operation while the museum is closed. All merchandise can be found at bryantmuseumstore.com.

The Paul W. Bryant Museum is on the University of Alabama campus at 300 Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa, directly across the street from Coleman Coliseum. For more information, call toll-free 866-772-BEAR (2327) or visit bryantmuseum.com.

The museum, which opened in 1988, exhibits artifacts and memorabilia that trace the long history of University of Alabama football. Displays highlight great players, plays and games.

The renovated exhibit hall is expected to reopen March 1.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Maker Leldon Maxcy shows us the art in wood

To the average person, Leldon Maxcy‘s basement in Cullman is home to a ton of wood.

To the untrained eye, stacks of wood may not be exciting, at first. But to those with an artist’s eye, like Maxcy, the room holds a world of possibility.

With the whir of his scroll saw, the billow of smoke from the laser cutter and the humming of the saw, production begins and artistic originals take shape.

Maxcy is an Alabama Maker who quit his full-time managerial job to pursue his passion of creating art with wood. His passion – or gamble, to some – has paid off royally.

He began creating artisanal items at only 13, when he purchased a scroll saw, and his passion – now his life’s work – was born.

Perhaps not the object of most teens’ fancies, Maxcy’s drive was undeniable. He began to create original “wood” works of art.

Now, Maxcy combines his original ideas with updated computer technology, allowing him to mass produce and create designs in short time frames.

Whether he crafts a wood figurine such as an angel or uses the laser cutter to produce custom-made wood notebooks engraved with the Birmingham cityscape, you begin to understand Maxcy’s basement is his office and his muse – a playground for the creator.

Maxcy’s work can be found in stores, or meet the Alabama Maker and see his artwork at festivals that he frequents. Either way, you will discover Maxcy’s passion for his craft.

Leldon Maxcy

The Product: Notebooks, angel ornaments, cutting boards, door signs, bottle openers, pictures and other custom-designed wood items.

Take Home: Custom-made, wood notebooks to hold composition notebooks.

Visit his website, or look for custom-made items on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

