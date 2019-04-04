Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

State Rep. Fridy: ‘This will be a failure of a legislative session’ if prison problem not addressed

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice issued a scathing critique of the prison situation in Alabama, saying the state had violated the cruel and unusual punishment clause in the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In compliance with the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, the Justice Department added in its announcement that it had given the state written notice outlining the conditions and offered the department’s expectations in dealing with the problem.

In an appearance Thursday on Birmingham radio’s Talk 99.5, Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) said the prison situation would be the biggest issue the legislature has to confront.

“I think the biggest issue we have coming, and you saw it yesterday with the press conference and a letter released from the Department of Justice — we have to deal with prisons,” Fridy said on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show.” “The Department of Justice has been very clear that the way Alabama’s prisons are run, the way our prisoners are treated violates the Eighth Amendment. It violates the cruel and unusual punishment clause. We have got to fix our prison problem.”

Fridy commended Gov. Kay Ivey for her budget proposal that included hiring 500 new Department of Corrections personnel. He added that considerations should be made to take the state’s older correctional facilities offline.

“The cost that we will save for having modern facilities will pretty much pay for taking our worst ones offline,” Fridy said, noting that newer facilities would require less staffing, which meant cost savings.

He warned if the problem weren’t dealt with, the 2019 legislative session would be a failure.

“There are a lot of things we’re going to be looking at in a way to move forward,” he added. “But to me, this will be a failure of a legislative session if we don’t finally deal with this inherited problem of how our prisoners are treated.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Give the people of Alabama what they want — A lottery

The Alabama legislature failed to move forward on either of the pieces of lottery legislation before them today.

Instead, there appears to be so many players in this battle that it seems unlikely we will see any actual legislation at all.

Existing gambling interests want to have their clearly illegal casinos legalized so they don’t have to exist at the whims of locals sheriffs and under the constant threat of possible action by the Alabama attorney general.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians don’t want competition in the form of other casinos being legalized unless they can expand their gambling interests. This could include more gaming at their current location or expansion into the actual state of Alabama.

Legislators want revenue, which is not a complicated thing to see. Some are concerned about expanding gaming in the form of including Alabama in a multi-state lottery. Some are OK with the multi-state lottery idea, but are fearful of including the instant games (scratch-off tickets). Some oppose all gambling under any circumstance.

The bill offered by Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) would have given the state an entrance into a multi-state lottery and give existing electronic bingo outlets access to “virtual lottery terminal”, which are both essentially slot machines with extra steps.

The bill offered by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range) would allow the multi-state lottery and scratchers, but nothing more. Arguments have been made that this would allow the Poarch Creek to move towards casino gambling.

What do the people of the great state of Alabama want? They want a vote on the lottery.

Do they care about the nuts and bolts of it? It does not appear so.

They are tired of driving to other states to get lottery tickets. I don’t think they care how that changes.

State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) told WBRC that the more complicated it gets the fewer people want it.

“It’s simple in theory. And if you poll it right now, ‘Do you want a lottery or not,’ you get an overwhelming 70 percent in my district want it. If you say, ‘You want a lottery, but all the money has to go to this,’ the numbers drop drastically,” Ward said in October 2018.

There is a looming cloud hanging over every conversation that is had about the Alabama legislature: The recently passed 10-cent gas tax.

Legislators should give the people a vote on the lottery. It may get the bad taste some voters seem to have from the gas tax out of their mouths.

The last time the lottery came up for a vote in 1999 it failed 54 to 46 percent. If you change one vote out of every 25 votes, we have a lottery.

Have 4 percent of Alabama voters’ minds changed on the lottery in 20 years?  I would gamble they have.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

‘Carpetbagging’: Report says Florida Congressman weighing Alabama Senate bid

According to a report, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) is considering moving into the Yellowhammer State to mount a 2020 U.S. Senate run.

Gaetz, who represents a portion of the Florida panhandle, is seriously discussing that flirtation with colleagues in the House, The Hill reported.

While the Florida congressman is viewed as an ally of President Donald Trump, Alabamians typically do not react warmly to outsiders interjecting themselves in the state’s internal politics.

“Congressman Gaetz has unquestionably been a great ally for the President, but the implication here would be, ‘Well, no Alabamians are good enough to hold this high office so I’m going to come in and do it for them.’ Carpetbagging never goes over well, especially in a state that resents the fact that outsiders are always telling us how we ought to be living our lives,” former White House Director of Message Strategy Cliff Sims told Yellowhammer News.

Gaetz, 36, could potentially take advantage of Alabama’s lax electoral requirements, which allow people to run for the Senate if they are 30 years old and have been a resident for a minimum of one day. He currently resides in Fort Walton Beach.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) told The Hill he had not heard of Gaetz possibly entering the fray.

“In today’s world of politics, who the hell knows what’s going to happen,” the incumbent senator from Mountain Brook added.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), who is currently spearheading a “historic” education initiative for Trump, is thus far the only declared Republican candidate against Jones.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mike Rogers’ report from Washington: The Russian collusion delusion

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As most of you across East Alabama saw in the news recently, special counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation.

The Mueller report was finally given to the Attorney General and its findings came as no surprise at all.

As I believed all along, the investigation found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and no obstruction of justice. It did prove to be a complete waste of time and taxpayer money.

Over the past two years, the mainstream media has been relentlessly beating the drum that there was Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats and their friends in the mainstream media continued to push a false narrative that turned out to be just another political hoax.

Even now, the Democrats in the House of Representatives are preparing to subpoena the full Mueller report even though Attorney General William Barr is preparing its public release.

Ironically the debunking of the Russian collusion hoax has pulled the curtain back on the deep state and the two-tier justice system run by a handful of corrupt FBI and intelligence community officials. They must be fully exposed and held accountable. What this group of government employees attempted to do was tantamount to a coup against the duly elected president.

It is truly amazing what President Trump has accomplished in little over two years, while the only thing Congressional Democrats have done is push fake stories and lies. Our economy is booming, the tax cuts are working, the Border Wall is under construction, the military is being rebuilt, ISIS is defeated and unfair trade deals are being rewritten.

Compare that to the Democrat platform of Socialist health care, the Green New Deal and infanticide.
It is not difficult to figure out who is winning.

As always, I want to hear from you on this or any issue.  Please sign up for my e-Newsletter and the Rogers’ Roundup by visiting www.mikerogers.house.gov.

To stay up to date, you can also like me on Facebook at facebook.com/CongressmanMikeDRogers, follow me on Twitter and Instagram using the handle RepMikeRogersAL, and subscribe to my YouTube page at youtube.com/MikeRogersAL03.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

Aderholt moves to raise the age to buy tobacco, vaping products to 21

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4) on Thursday introduced a bill, the “Stopping Consumption of Tobacco by Teens” (SCOTT) Act, to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 and to also require more age verification for the online sale of vaping products.

“In 1984, Congress raised the national minimum drinking age to 21 after realizing the dangers of teenagers having easy access to alcohol. Smoking is just as much of a danger to health and life as drinking, and even more so to those who are still young and impressionable,” Aderholt said in a statement.

He explained, “This is why I have introduced a bill in Congress to increase the age to legally buy tobacco products to 21. Will this keep all cigarettes out of the hands of teens and young adults? No, but it will make it more difficult during an age range when most lifetime smokers say they first started the habit.”

The SCOTT Act would also work to ensure that minors are not purchasing vaping products online.

Aderholt advised, “My bill also requires age verification for online sales of vaping products. Before confirming a purchase, online vendors must obtain the full name, birth date, and residential address of that person. This information must be verified through a third-party database. Upon delivery, a person over the age of 21 must sign for the package.”

This came the same day that the Alabama House of Representatives passed HB 41, which regulates the sale of vaping products in the state. HB 41 now goes to the Alabama Senate.

Just as HB 41 does on the state level, Aderholt’s bill has support from both sides of the aisle.

“This is bipartisan legislation that builds upon the work that FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, (whom the bill is named in honor of), has done towards stemming the tide of youth adoption of vaping products over the past few years,” the congressman outlined. “The fight to curb this epidemic will not end with his departure, as proven by this first step in taking tobacco out of the ready reach of underage children. Together, in a bipartisan manner, we have the opportunity to greatly decrease the dependency on tobacco for a new generation of Americans. Once passed, I think this legislation will be a testament to the legacy of Commissioner Gottlieb’s tenure at the Food & Drug Administration.”

Aderholt concluded, “In an example of the bipartisanship of this bill, I’m proud to say that my friend, Democrat Congressman Juan Vargas, is an original co-sponsor. I’m honored to have his support for this bill.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

State Senate honors Sen. Richard Shelby — ‘Alabama’s education senator’

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Thursday unanimously passed SJR 29, a resolution authored by State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) and cosponsored by every member of the chamber honoring the historic accomplishments of Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), especially relating to his impact on higher education and research in the Yellowhammer State.

Hailing Shelby as “Alabama’s education senator,” the resolution honored him becoming the state’s longest-serving senator in history.

The resolution proclaims that Shelby’s “deep commitment and unstinting support to advance science and technology education and medical research has benefited Auburn University, the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of South Alabama, and other institutions throughout our state.”

It then outlines his longtime steadfast support of Pell Grants, which are a critical tool for Alabama students affording higher educational attainment.

The Senate resolved, “That this body recognizes its former member, the Honorable Richard Shelby for his leadership in reestablishing year-round Pell Grants, one of the most important national education reforms in the past quarter century, and gratefully thanks him for his service as “Alabama’s education senator.”

Additionally, the resolution concluded, “[T]he Alabama Legislature invites Senator Richard Shelby to return to Montgomery, so that he may be personally and formally thanked in person for this important contribution to our state and nation.”

The resolution will go before the House at a later date.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

