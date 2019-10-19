Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

6 hours ago

Alabama spearfishers cash in on lionfish money

The red lionfish population off the Alabama Gulf Coast is a little smaller now that the second of two spearfishing tournaments finished a two-week run, with the final weigh-in last weekend at Tacky Jack’s in Orange Beach.

An invasive species from the Indo-Pacific, lionfish have spread throughout Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic waters. Lionfish compete with native reef fish for food resources, and holding spearfishing tournaments is one way to mitigate the invasion.

In 2019, the Coastal Conservation Association of Alabama and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians served as sponsors and provided $10,000 each for the lionfish tournaments. The Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD) and Alabama Spearfishing Association provided support, while the Alabama Reef Foundation distributed the prize money. The tournament payout was based on the number of pounds of lionfish harvested during the event.

Josh Livingston was the top spearfisherman in the lionfish category at the most recent event and took home $1,779 for bringing 279 pounds of lionfish to the weigh-in. David Murphy was the overall Master Spearfisher at the Orange Beach Open.

Livingston spends a great deal of time diving for lionfish, harvesting for the commercial market and research work for several educational entities.

Livingston brought in about 650 pounds of lionfish at the first tournament in the spring. He said the number of fish he spotted over this past weekend was definitely reduced. An ulcerative skin disease has been observed in lionfish, especially in Florida, and Livingston thinks that may be a reason for the reduction.

“Normally, we see 30 to 40 fish per site,” Livingston said. “We’re seeing 15 to 20 now or less. That’s great news. They’re still out there, just not as many. But I did shoot 79 fish on one dive during this tournament.”

Livingston has no doubt the increased prize money will boost participation.

“If there is money involved, people are going to go after them,” he said. “If they can subsidize what they’re doing, paying for fuel or buying a new speargun, they’ll do it.”

Chandra Wright of the Alabama Reef Foundation said the foundation understands the threat lionfish pose to the native reef fish species in the Gulf.

“They are voracious eaters and are competing with our commercially and recreationally important species, like red snapper, grouper and gray triggerfish,” Wright said. “We want to do as much as possible to protect our reefs and native species. So having great partners, like the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and CCA Alabama who donated $10,000 each, gives us a great incentive for divers to bring in lionfish.”

Chas Broughton of the Alabama Spearfishing Association sees a great future for the lionfish tournaments when more divers find out about the cash prizes.

“I believe the new money incentive is helping to bring in more divers,” Broughton said. “If we can do it for another year or two, I think we’ll see it grow much larger. We just need to get the word out to more divers. We probably picked up 10 or more divers for this tournament.”

Craig Newton, MRD’s Artificial Reefs Program Coordinator, said lionfish were introduced to the south Atlantic waters in the late 1980s when Hurricane Andrew caused significant destruction in south Florida. One or more homes in Andrew’s path had aquariums with red lionfish. Andrew swept away the homes and the lionfish were released into the wild.

“Through DNA genetic work, the lionfish population we have in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic is traced back to about eight females from that initial release,” Newton said. “So, the thousands and thousands of lionfish we have today in the Gulf and South Atlantic originated from that handful of females.”

The red lionfish first showed up off the coast of Alabama in 2009. Although there had been rumors of lionfish, the first hard evidence came when a diver speared a lionfish at the Trysler Grounds about 25 miles south of Orange Beach.

Starting in 2013, Marines Resources began directed monitoring efforts to get an idea of how many lionfish actually existed in Alabama waters.

“The trend is that the majority of reefs that are deeper than 100 feet of water have lionfish,” Newton said. “They do occur in waters shallower than that but not in alarming numbers. We have a few documented cases of lionfish inshore around Perdido Pass and Old River. Typically, the turbidity of Gulf waters just offshore of Mobile Bay tends to push the lionfish away from the mouth of Mobile Bay. They prefer higher salinity and clearer waters. They don’t seem to be extremely tolerant of sudden changes in water temperature. Lionfish can be found 1,000 feet deep. Those waters are real cold, but they’re real stable. Inshore, the water temperature changes pretty quickly. In the winter, those inshore temperature changes will cause them to leave or die.”

The MRD monitoring started with SCUBA diving surveys and evolved into diving and ROV (remotely operated vehicle) surveys that could monitor much deeper water.

“The high definition cameras on the ROVs allow us to not only evaluate the reef fish population but also include lionfish,” Newton said. “Over the past couple of years, we have seen a significant trend. From 2009 to 2016, there was a significant increase in the abundance of lionfish from year to year. Then from 2016 to present, those numbers seem to have stabilized.”

To mitigate the invasion of lionfish, the Alabama Seafood Marketing Commission has marketed the table fare of lionfish with its white, flaky meat. The lionfish filets can be prepared in variety of ways from raw, sashimi-style, to battered and fried like white trout, for example.

Participating in lionfish tournaments is also part of MRD’s mitigation effort. Newton said more research will have to be done to determine how effective these methods are.

“The lionfish tournaments and marketing of lionfish for table fare could have had an effect on the population, or it could mean the lionfish have reached carrying capacity within our waters,” Newton said. “The predator fish have not evolved to prey upon the lionfish with their venomous spines, so the carrying capacity is related to food resources and habitat rather than any control from predation.

“They do compete with our native reef fish. They eat a lot of the same items that vermilion snapper, lane snapper and red snapper do. They do eat crustaceans, but a large part of the diet are small finfish, just like the snappers. The lionfish is something we’re going to have to learn to live with. We’re never going to get rid of them. We’re just hoping we can handle the impact from them.”

Newton said lionfish spawn numerous times and release the eggs in a gelatinous mass that is poisonous. The egg mass floats in the current until the fry disperse to the ocean bottom. As they near maturity, they move to some type of structure, whether natural bottom or artificial reefs and petroleum platforms.

Lionfish don’t get nearly as large as the snapper, topping out at about 3 pounds. Typically, a mature lionfish will range from ¾ of a pound to 3 pounds. Obviously, it’s the number of lionfish on each reef that becomes a problem. That is one reason the tournament organizers decided to change the format for the last tournament of the season.

At the spring tournament, prize money went to the first three places and in a random drawing for any spearfisher who brought in a certain amount of lionfish.

“The strategy for the second tournament was to incentivize more people to target lionfish,” Newton said. “The idea was that the average diver who may not shoot lionfish would be encouraged to shoot lionfish. This tournament was based on a bounty. Prize money, $10,000, was awarded based on the number of pounds of lionfish weighed in. This way, each competitor would get some type of prize money. The rate of return would basically be how much effort you put forth to shoot lionfish. This prize structure enables even the novice spearfisher to target lionfish to pay for gas or entry fee money or tank fills. We had 45 competitors and some of those wouldn’t have targeted lionfish at all if it hadn’t been for the prize money provided by CCA Alabama and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

17 mins ago

Jalen Hurts on 2018 national championship benching: ‘That day made me who I am’

Former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was featured in an ESPN exclusive sit-down interview with Tom Rinaldi on Saturday’s broadcast of “College GameDay,” with the now-Oklahoma star opening up about the latter portion of his Crimson Tide career.

Early in the segment, which lasted four minutes, Rinaldi asked the QB to describe “the journey” he has been on to get to this point — leading an undefeated Oklahoma team and sitting near the top of Heisman watch lists.

“Unprecedented and unique,” Hurts said.

“I take the rarity of this entire situation, the rarity of me being able to play and start for two prestigious universities — historically, probably two of the best in the country — how I handled adversity that was put in front of me,” he continued.

Hurts was benched at halftime of the Tide’s January 2018 national championship game against Georgia, with Tua Tagovailoa then leading a historic second-half comeback to see Bama win. Hurts also lost the permanent starting job to Tagovailoa for the following season, however Hurts did not sulk. In fact, he stayed with the team through the season’s conclusion, playing well in backup duties to close out blowouts and cheering his teammates on from the sidelines when his number wasn’t called.

Hurts’ leadership and character were widely praised last season, and how he conducted himself — and his decision to stay — paid off in a big way when the SEC Championship rolled around. This time, with an injured Tagovailoa unable to produce, Alabama head coach Nick Saban called on Hurts to turn the game around.

He delivered in a historic way, with a feel-good story for the ages getting tied up with a bow.

In the interview, Rinaldi asked Hurts what moment stands out to him the most from his Tuscaloosa days.

“You know, when have you ever seen a guy that only loses two games in two years as a starter, goes to two National Championships, all these awards as a true freshman, ends up losing his job — that’ll probably never happen again in the history of college football,” Hurts outlined. “And then him not transfer, kind of see it through, get an opportunity to kind of save the day in the end.”

“That doesn’t happen,” he reflected, smiling. “It’s like a ’30 for 30.’ It’s like a movie.”

Rinaldi then asked him about the second-half benching in the 2018 National Championship, specifically questioning Hurts on what his “first reaction” was when he was told Tagovailoa would be taking over the rest of that game.

“Gotta win the game,” Hurts responded. “One way or another. I’m always going to be a team guy. Coach — he made the decision that he made, and we were national champions. I’ll be able to say that for the rest of my life.”

Rinaldi interjected, “You smile about it as I bring that memory up. Why?”

Hurts stressed, “That day made me who I am. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Watch the full segment:

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

NASCAR’s largest race track gives fans what they want

Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway celebrated its 50th anniversary this weekend with a $50 million birthday gift to its fans.

The track opened its new Talladega Garage Experience, providing fans unprecedented access to drivers and an experience unlike anything available at any other NASCAR race track.

“We’re just as pumped up as we can be,” said Grant Lynch, chairman of the Talladega Superspeedway. “The folks that we’re talking to as they’re going in and out of it are kind of mesmerized by the magnitude and scope of it. We think we’re delivering on our promise to give the fans something special.”

Talladega Superspeedway transforms infield fan experience from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The $50 million Transformation project began one year ago when the track started construction of a new, oversized vehicle tunnel in Turn 3. The tunnel was completed in April, followed by construction of the Talladega Garage Experience. Paul Bellas, project director at International Speedway Corp., said completing the project before race weekend was a big challenge.

“We said it was going to be a tough schedule, and it was,” Bellas said. “Every time we try to bring something that’s on that next level, but trying to do that in a project where it’s about a month shorter than any of the other ones we’ve ever done — we knew it would be a big challenge, and it has been, but we’re really thankful for the local community and all the great contractors we’ve had from this state who have participated in this project. These guys were out there working seven days a week, 12-hour days to make this happen.”

The centerpiece of the Talladega Garage Experience is Big Bill’s Social Club, a 35,000-square-foot pavilion for fans to eat and socialize. On both sides of Big Bill’s are 22 garage bays where fans can watch and talk with drivers and their crews. Fans inside the Talladega Garage Experience also have access to free WiFi.

“Seeing it completed and seeing the fans enjoying themselves — there’s nothing like that,” said Bruce Rein, project manager for International Speedway Corp. “It’s very rewarding.”

The fall race is Lynch’s last as chairman. Lynch will retire next month after spending more than 26 years working at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m proud to have been here as long as I have,” Lynch said. “I thank the Frances for the opportunity they gave me many years ago to come to work for that company. I’m very proud of what I was able to accomplish during my career here.”

Lynch said he doesn’t plan to go far. In fact, his retirement gift from International Speedway Corporation CEO Lesa France Kennedy requires him to stay in Talladega.

“Lesa asked me what I wanted for a retirement gift,” Lynch said. “I told her I would think about it for a bit. That was at the spring race and when she came back for the fall race I told her I decided what I want: as long as I live in Talladega, I want to be have the right to hunt on the Speedway property until I don’t live here any longer. She didn’t even hesitate. She said, ‘Done.’ Deer, dove, quail — lots of it. We have 2,700 acres but we only use 1,100.”

Russell Branham, vice president of Consumer Marketing and Communications at Talladega Superspeedway, said Lynch’s retirement during the grand opening of the Talladega Garage Experience made the weekend bittersweet.

“Grant has meant a great deal to a lot of people in the sport of NASCAR,” Branham said. “When you live with a guy 24/7 for basically 365 days a year, he has a huge, positive impact on you and he’s had that on us. He’s been a great leader for all of us. We’re all looking forward to carrying on his legacy.”

Brian Chrichton will take over track operations in November. His promotion to president of Talladega Superspeedway follows nearly 10 years of service as vice president of Marketing and Sales at the track.

As for the race itself, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 was postponed due to inclement weather. It will resume today at 1 p.m. and will air on NBCSN.

The race on Sunday was called after 57 of the scheduled 188-lap event due to rain with William Byron in the lead after winning the race’s first stage, holding off Joey Logano. Pole sitter Chase Elliott wound up 18th after stage one.

Talladega Superspeedway gates will open today at 11 a.m. All parking lots opened at 7 a.m. with Tram Services beginning at 9 a.m. The Talladega Garage Experience opens at 10 a.m.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Alabama breast cancer survivor Carla Youngblood: Don’t let illness define you

The path of life isn’t easy for everyone. But the lens in which one views their circumstances is all important.

For Carla Youngblood, keeping a positive perspective helped her beat a deadly, triple-negative breast cancer nearly four years ago. A professional comedienne, Youngblood releases her 174-page book, “Cancer Ain’t Funny! Laugh Anyway …,” on Oct. 20.

When she was diagnosed, Youngblood knew a tough road lay ahead. But she vowed to face adversity head on, through a positive outlook and laughter. Having won her cancer battle, Youngblood has made it her mission to help others fight the good fight. The comedienne has taken her message cross-country, telling other women and men that they, too, can and will beat the odds.

The picture of health, Youngblood is defiantly vibrant: Her face lights up with a broad smile, she bubbles with laughter and she jokes about cancer. Indeed, Youngblood calls a “merry heart” and a good attitude a form of medicine. She knows from experience that patients need a “spirit lifter.”

“I figured I had to share my story, and see if I could give others a different perspective,” said Youngblood, who in 2015 discovered she had one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer.

“It’s doom and gloom for some people, even after they’re OK,” Youngblood said. “They act like it’s all their life story. But if you’re alive, you’re moving, you’re still breathing, you still have a chance. That’s what I want people to see.”

Facing up to cancer

Cancer led Youngblood down a path of numerous therapies: mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiation and preventative medicines.

A trained breast cancer advocate for Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center in Birmingham, Youngblood shares her experiences and her time with newly diagnosed patients. She attends doctor visits, takes notes and asks questions that a shell-shocked patient may forget. Most importantly, Youngblood listens and encourages women after their diagnosis.

“I give a positive outlook,” Youngblood said. “When I’m on stage, I try to make people smile and forget their troubles, even if for a small while, to put their thoughts elsewhere. I’ve always been a happy-to-lucky person,” added Youngblood, who attributes her spirit to being the baby in a family of five children.

“I always cut up and make people laugh, and make my family smile,” she said. “I always see things a little differently. I have thoughts about stuff that puts a smile on my face. If you learn to laugh at yourself and not be so serious, you can handle life a whole lot better.”

Youngblood’s strategy has always been to be upbeat, even when she realized in September 2015 that she had a health problem. She felt an odd pain in her chest, but only at night. For a few days, she cast off her worry as heartburn. When she visited Dr. April Maddux at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, she got the news.

“It was two tumors that had been connected – one was at the 2 o’clock position and the other was at the 10 o’clock position,” she said.

From there, Youngblood underwent a battery of tests: mammograms, ultrasounds, blood work and a biopsy. From Nov. 5 to Aug. 8, she had 16 rounds of chemotherapy, followed by 28 radiation treatments. In December 2016, she underwent a hysterectomy.

“I couldn’t wait to see the end of 2016,” Youngblood admitted.

Thriving after adversity

Youngblood advises women to listen to their bodies. Since she got her clean bill of health following breast cancer, Youngblood has given many motivational speeches about how to move forward after adversity. On Oct. 11, Youngblood spoke to about 50 businesswomen for the Women’s Network at the Harbert Center in Birmingham.

“No two people are alike: The cancer is different, the doctor is different, the body is different,” Youngblood said. “Adversity has its own weight – it depends on who’s having to carry it. You have to find a way to move forward.

“One thing that I always share is that people have different kinds of adversity,” she said. “Having a spouse that dies after 75 years – now that’s adversity.”

Always seeking the bright side, Youngblood said her life experiences have provided plenty of material for her comedy show.

“There’s a joy that’s inside of me,” she said. “When I volunteer at Forge and share with the other ladies, or when I’m on stage, I give a positive outlook. Most things you have no control over, but you have control over your response. That’s how I choose to live.”

Meet Youngblood at her book signing on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Little Professor Book Center, 2844 18th St. South in Birmingham.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Rep. Rogers’ report from Washington: What is happening behind the closed doors?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The big story in Washington right now is happening behind closed doors.

House Democrats continue to conduct this sham of an impeachment in a manner that is not open to the public or the media. The only news every-day Americans are allowed to have is cherry-picked by the radical Democrats and then filtered through the prism of the left-leaning media.

Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is leading the bogus witch hunt by holding secret partisan meetings and leaking it to fake news outlets. This is after he blatantly lied to Congress and the American people by reading a made-up transcript of the phone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky. This is on top of covering up contact with the so-called whistleblower.

I joined over 125 of my Republican colleagues on Rep. Andy Biggs’ resolution to censure Chairman Schiff’s dishonesty.

As this one-sided, rigged sham of an inquiry continues, Speaker Pelosi announced she will not follow House precedent by holding an inquiry vote on the House Floor.

All of these dishonest actions clearly demonstrate that the Democrat majority will lie and break the rules to try and impeach our president.

When the Democrats took majority of the House of Representatives this Congress, they promised to do the people’s work, but all they do is waste their time on a sham witch hunt.

It all boils down to this: President Trump was fairly elected by the American people and the Democrats just cannot accept it. They will stop at nothing to try to undo the 2016 election and it is a shame.

I will continue to stand strongly with President Trump and fight House Democrats every step of the way.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

20 hours ago

Gary Palmer introduces resolution condemning global persecution of Christians

Republican Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) introduced on Friday Res. 640, a resolution condemning the global persecution of Christians.

According to a press release, the resolution “recognizes that Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world and condemns systemic persecution for faith-related reasons.”

The resolution also “calls on the U.S. State Department to prioritize religious freedom in its foreign policy considerations.”

“Christians endure persecution for their faith every day around the world,” Palmer said in a statement. “Just a few recent examples include the horrific bombings on Palm Sunday in Egypt and on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka this year.”

He added, “Religious freedom is fundamental to human dignity and freedom, so it’s important for us to advocate for the end of all religious persecution around the world, particularly the persecution of Christians.”

According to multiple studies, including that of the Pew Research Center, Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world. Examples include attacks on Christians by the Boko Haram in Nigeria, genocide against Christians by ISIS in Northern Iraq and Syria, and government prohibitions on church attendance, religious imagery, and Bible distribution in China.

Palmer’s press release noted, “According to Open Doors USA’s 2019 World Watch List, the 50 most dangerous countries for Christians were responsible for the deaths of 4,136 Christians for faith-related reasons, for 1,266 church or Christian building attacks, and for 2,625 imprisonments, arrests, sentencings, and detentions without trial of Christians.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

