Gary Palmer introduces resolution condemning global persecution of Christians

Republican Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) introduced on Friday Res. 640, a resolution condemning the global persecution of Christians.

According to a press release, the resolution “recognizes that Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world and condemns systemic persecution for faith-related reasons.”

The resolution also “calls on the U.S. State Department to prioritize religious freedom in its foreign policy considerations.”

“Christians endure persecution for their faith every day around the world,” Palmer said in a statement. “Just a few recent examples include the horrific bombings on Palm Sunday in Egypt and on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka this year.”

He added, “Religious freedom is fundamental to human dignity and freedom, so it’s important for us to advocate for the end of all religious persecution around the world, particularly the persecution of Christians.”

According to multiple studies, including that of the Pew Research Center, Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world. Examples include attacks on Christians by the Boko Haram in Nigeria, genocide against Christians by ISIS in Northern Iraq and Syria, and government prohibitions on church attendance, religious imagery, and Bible distribution in China.

Palmer’s press release noted, “According to Open Doors USA’s 2019 World Watch List, the 50 most dangerous countries for Christians were responsible for the deaths of 4,136 Christians for faith-related reasons, for 1,266 church or Christian building attacks, and for 2,625 imprisonments, arrests, sentencings, and detentions without trial of Christians.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.