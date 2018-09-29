Subscription Preferences:

6 hours ago

Special Opportunity Area program gains special place at Portland Landing

During the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division’s media tour of Portland Landing, the newest Special Opportunity Area (SOA), a flood of memories rushed over me as we wound through the Alabama River bottomlands and nearby rolling hills last week.

As the members of the media got their first look at this prime hunting real estate, which was recently purchased in a joint effort between WFF and the Forever Wild program, I got a reminder of how important this piece of property was to my outdoors adventures as well as to the promotion of hunting in Alabama and Mossy Oak camouflage.

I didn’t hunt the property when it was the Hit and Miss Hunting Club. My visits to Portland Landing came in the 1990s when Mossy Oak held a lease and filmed many an episode of outdoors TV at the property situated northeast of Camden. Suffice to say, those hunting trips with Lannie Wallace and Cuz Strickland at Portland Landing remain some of the most cherished experiences of my outdoors career.

Chuck Sykes, WFF Director, had a similar experience with Portland Landing during his media and wildlife consulting days.

“I hunted it back in the day too,” Sykes said. “I knew the significance of that part of the world and what it had to offer game-wise. And just the history of it. There’s been a hunting club or hunting operation there as long as I’ve been hunting in the state of Alabama. It’s some of the best land in the state, some of the best dirt, some of the best genetics. It’s just one of those special places.”

Currently, Portland Landing SOA is about 5,000 acres with an additional 4,000 acres that will be added for the 2019 season.

“Portland was about 12,000 to 14,000 acres in its heyday,” Sykes said. “The goal is to put the whole place back together as much as we can. This is the best of the best. There is no way, five years ago, that I would have imagined that we would be able to purchase this property and to provide it to people for the cost of an Alabama hunting license and Wildlife Management Area license.”

Sykes said the habitat diversity for Alabama’s game species is about as good as it gets in the state. The diversity runs from creek bottoms to river frontage to upland hardwood stands, mixed pine-hardwood stands and cedar glades native to the Black Belt prairie.

“Portland has everything you could imagine habitat-wise when it comes to growing wildlife,” he said.

Sykes said he knows there will be criticism for not opening Portland Landing for general public hunts, but he said the property is not large enough to handle that much hunting activity.

“This place is perfect for the SOA system,” he said. “The person who gets drawn and one other hunting partner will have 300 to 500 acres as their own hunting area. That way we can keep it low pressure. Everybody gets a good experience.”

As almost everyone who has been hunting for a while knows, the number of hunting licenses sold annually continues to dwindle. Last year, about 167,000 hunting licenses were sold in Alabama. Hunters under the age of 16 or over 65 are not required to buy a license. A landowner hunting on his own land is not required to buy a hunting license.

The R3 National Plan is an effort at recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters. Sykes said the SOA hunts and Adult Mentored Hunting (AMH) Program hunts are aimed at that outreach.

“If we can’t figure out a way to move the needle in a positive direction by adding new license buyers to the hunting fold, the future of wildlife conservation efforts doesn’t look promising,” Sykes said. “So, we are looking into non-traditional markets for our new R3 efforts. Our Adult Mentored Hunting Program targets people from 19 to 60. By going after this audience, they have made up their minds they want to hunt. We’re going to a different market. We have to think outside the box.

“In the past, most recruitment programs focused on kids. Our research has found that many youth participants don’t have a support system through family members or friends that allows them to continue to hunt, and, therefore, we haven’t created a new hunter. We are not suspending our youth programs, but we are focusing all new efforts on the adult segment of the population. We are extremely optimistic that the AMH Program will provide us an exceptional return on our investment by creating new consumptive wildlife users and license buyers.”

Sykes said new hunters may not have the same motivations as experienced hunters.

“We were ahead of the curve,” he said. “We hunters have been eating free-range, farm-fresh, organic for a long time, when it wasn’t fashionable. Now there are a lot of people who want to do that.”

Sykes added, “We decided to try this as a pilot program. Honestly, it was the best thing we’ve done for our staff. They actually had people tell them, ‘Thank you,’ who meant it. All our participants had a good time. We tried our best to give them a crash course in hunting over a weekend in a hunting-camp environment, like what made us hunters growing up.”

Sykes said one participant drove all the way to Alabama from Orlando, Fla., to take part in an AMH Program deer hunt and a squirrel hunt because she wanted to be able to pass the experience on to her children.

Todd Prater of ALEX-FM radio in Selma, who was at last week’s media event with representatives from all four divisions of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, brought his 79-year-old father to one of the hunts last season.

“One of the things I love about it is now my kids want to learn how to hunt,” Prater said. “Now that I have learned, I can pass it on and create new hunters for the future.”

Sykes gave an example of how eye-opening the SOA and Adult Mentored Hunting Program events were for the staff, himself included.

“I sat in a blind one afternoon with a gentleman about my age, in his mid-40s, who works for the University of Alabama in their merchandising department,” Sykes said. “I asked him why he applied. He said, ‘Everybody I work with hunts. I wanted to be able to talk to them about it.’ That’s pretty scary. We have people around us all the time we work with, we go to church with, we go to kids’ events with that are just waiting to be asked to go hunting.

“That was a big wake-up call for us. We feel this program is going to pay off.”

Another plus at the new SOA is the old lodge at Portland, which has been refurbished to make it comfortable for those who are lucky enough to get drawn for an Adult Mentored Hunt.

“The lodge itself will be utilized as headquarters for our Adult Mentored Hunting Program,” Sykes said. “This is another significant part of the puzzle for our AMH Program hunts.”

Portland will accommodate 8 to 10 people per SOA hunt or Adult Mentored Hunt.

Applications for the Adult Mentored Hunts are ongoing. Visit this link for more information. Deer hunts for the 2018 SOA hunts have been drawn, but hunts for small game and turkeys are still available. Go to this link to apply for one of the SOA hunts.

Hopefully, those lucky enough to be drawn for one of the hunts will make memories that are special, like mine.

I’ll never forget watching Lannie race flat-out through the Portland Landing swamp, chasing a turkey he thought I had wounded. In fact, a tree shielded him from seeing the gobbler I had in my sights. As Lannie was chasing the low-flying turkey, his buddy was flopping on the ground. The impressive part was that Lannie almost caught that fleeing gobbler. The story would have become legend if he had.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

49 mins ago

Alabama trade mission seeks opportunities in southeastern Europe

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield is leading a team of state business leaders on a trade mission this week to Romania and Bulgaria, countries that offer new markets in southeastern Europe and a potential gateway to opportunities in other regions.
The multi-sector trade and business development mission kicked off Monday in Bucharest, the Romanian cultural, industrial and financial center, before moving on to Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital and largest city.

Over five days, the Alabama delegation will meet with public and private sector leaders in the two countries to explore new opportunities for exports, investment and collaboration.

“This trade mission is about helping Alabama companies identify new markets for their goods and services, so they can create jobs and make new investments in their communities back home,” Canfield said.

“We are constantly working to open doors for state business targeting connections in countries such as Romania and Bulgaria because it sparks growth in Alabama’s economy.”

Promising markets

Romania is a market with excellent potential, a strategic location and a favorable business climate, according to Hilda Lockhart, director of the International Trade Division at the Alabama Department of Commerce. Its economy expanded 6.9 percent in 2017, the highest level in a decade, making it one of the European Union’s fastest-growing economies.

Sectors with the best prospects include agricultural products, machinery and equipment, energy, transportation, and information and communications technology.

Bulgaria represents an emerging market providing very good potential for companies new to exporting. Wages are low by European standards, and the labor force is well educated, young and possesses good language skills, Lockhart said.

Bulgaria’s top imports include medical instruments, industry machinery and vehicles.

Alabama companies exported $6.8 million in goods to Bulgaria in 2017, an increase of nearly 1,400 percent from the previous year, according to Alabama Department of Commerce data. Alabama exports to Romania totaled $2.2 million last year, a jump of more than 170 percent.

Trade mission agenda

The trade mission kicked off Monday with a briefing at the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, followed by scheduled one-on-one business appointments in the afternoon and a networking reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador Hans Klemm.

After additional meetings today in Bucharest, the Alabama group will travel to Sofia on Wednesday. Representatives of the Alabama businesses will engage in meetings with Bulgarian counterparts on Thursday, followed by a networking reception led by U.S. Ambassador Eric Rubin.

More company meetings follow on Friday, and the group returns home on Saturday.

“Alabama has never traveled to these markets on a multi-industry trade and business development mission,” Lockhart said. “Many of the businesses on the mission are mature small and medium-sized businesses, and we know these emerging markets can provide excellent potential for partnering opportunities.”

Alabama companies on the mission are:

–Huntsville’s Baron Services, which specializes in advanced weather radars and visualization software.
–Daphne’s Irrigation Components International, which provides parts for irrigation systems to dealers and manufacturers.
–Montgomery’s Knox Kershaw, a maker of railway maintenance equipment used worldwide.
–Warrior’s Mid-America Engine, which provides power generation equipment used on five continents and many of the most remote locations on the planet.
Okra Energy, a developer of advanced small-scale liquified natural gas technologies that has an office in Jackson.
–Huntsville’s R2C Support Services, which provides products and services to the U.S. Department of Defense and other clients.
–Birmingham’s Thompson Tractor, a major sales representative of Caterpillar heavy equipment for the construction and other industries.

Also represented on the mission is the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and the Alabama National Guard.

The mission is coordinated by the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Commercial Services’ Birmingham U.S. Export Assistance Center.

“Going into emerging markets can be daunting for small companies,” Lockhart said. “Having assistance from Alabama’s state, regional and federal partners in putting together the logistics and appointments helps our companies focus on selling their products. Also, we’re able to identify new collaborations and forge long-term partnerships for the future.”

An earlier Alabama trade mission this year traveled to Argentina and Ecuador.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

1 hour ago

Rep. Gary Palmer strives to lead with moral conviction that represents Alabama’s values

Gary Palmer, unlike so many other members of Congress, has not become part of the problem in Washington, but has lived up to his reputation as someone who came to Washington with solutions.

This week his campaign released a video outlining his main goals as the Congressman representing Alabama’s 6h District. Other focuses of Palmer’s campaign highlight his efforts to reform healthcare, lower taxes and cut back unnecessary regulations that prevent Alabama businesses from thriving. It also focuses on his belief that America needs a strong military and that it is important to respect and honor our veterans.

“I strive to lead with both vision and moral conviction,” said U.S. Representative Gary Palmer. “What I enjoy most about being a Congressman is being a problem solver, and my voting record will continue to reflect Alabama values.”

Over the last four years since Palmer was first elected to Congress, he has won the respect of his colleagues, even those who disagree with him, as a solid conservative, respected leader and limited government thinker.

“One way to avoid becoming part of the Washington culture is to spend your time with your constituents,” said Palmer. “I’m typically on the first flight home after the last vote for the week.”

He continues to be a man of his District, in his yard on Saturday and in the pew on Sunday, hosting monthly mayor’s meetings and constituent town halls while in town.

Palmer is a full spectrum conservative. He is fiscally responsible, strong on traditional family values and national defense. His values are not only reflected in his meetings with constituents, but in his vote. He is currently the Vice Chairman of the Republican Policy Committee and also sits on the House Budget Committee and the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

We need more members like Gary Palmer; those who believe in limited, not expansive government, who believe that unnecessary and duplicative regulations should be eliminated; who believe that individuals not government should be in charge of healthcare and that Congress has a responsibility to control.

Palmer is up for election on Tues., Nov. 6.

3 hours ago

Rogers: How East Alabama helps secure our homeland

Recently, I led a group of local leaders in Calhoun County, including Alabama Senate President pro tempore, Del Marsh, to visit and tour the Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) in Anniston.

While the CDP has a huge local economic impact, it is so much more.

Since 1998, the CDP has trained over a million first responders. Folks come from all over the world to train at this world-class facility. The CDP is funded by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

I have served on the House Committee on Homeland Security since it was formed in 2005. I have long supported the CDP and its mission, and now am working to help spread awareness of their work both locally and globally.

It’s no secret that we live in a dangerous world, and the CDP provides live agent and biochemical training to first responders. The facility also has mock scenes created on-site – from a subway to an earthquake to a hospital – so that different variations of training on different levels can be experienced.

It’s one of a kind and it is right here in our backyard.

Another great national security asset we have right here in our backyard is our canine programs.

I was thrilled this week to see the text of my canine legislation pass the House of Representatives.

H.R. 4577, the Domestic Explosive Detection Canine Capacity Building Act, was included in the FAA reauthorization bill.

My bill would increase the number of working dogs bred and trained in America versus purchasing the majority of our working dogs from Europe. I support American dogs protecting Americans and I support the private sector being a full partner in our security.

The canines used in the transportation sector – from train stations to airports – are not only the most cost-effective, but also the most efficient option to detect explosives. They are more proficient than any machine on the market.

I have always been and will continue to be an advocate for the increased use of canines to protect our homeland.

I was also happy to have my language updating the Screening Partnership Program (SPP) passed the House as well. It will allow airports more flexibility when dealing with TSA and even allow them to choose private screeners with new technology and innovations to better enhance security of passengers.

I want to hear from you on this or any issue. Please sign up for my e-Newsletter by visiting my website. To stay up to date, you can also like me on Facebook at Congressman Mike D. Rogers, follow me on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram at RepMikeRogersAL, on Tumblr and you can also subscribe to my YouTube page at MikeRogersAL03.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks.

5 hours ago

College football week 5: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines

With college football moving right along, Alabama’s favorite teams are ready to tackle week five matchups.

Alabama State has a bye week, but all of the Yellowhammer State’s other teams play on Saturday. Alabama and Auburn take a break from their SEC schedule, JSU celebrates its homecoming game and Troy holds its Military Appreciation weekend.

You can find all of the state’s Saturday game times and how to watch below, as well as the lines for the nation’s top matchups (now that sports betting is legal in Mississippi).

All games below are on Saturday, September 29:

Alabama vs. ULL (Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL), 11:00 a.m. CST
TV: SEC Network.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina (Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL), 2:30 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

South Alabama at Appalachian State (Boone, NC), 2:30 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Auburn vs. Southern Miss (Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL), 3:00 p.m. CST
TV: SEC Network.

JSU vs. Austin Peay (Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville, AL), 3:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Alabama A&M at Jackson State University (Jackson, MS), 4:00 p.m. CST

Samford at Kennesaw State (Kennesaw, GA), 5:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

UNA at Campbell (Buies Creek, NC), 5:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

UWA at North Greenville (Tigerville, SC), 6:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

UAB vs. Charlotte (Legions Field, Birmingham, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

19 hours ago

Avenatti, Obama speech writer, Clinton advisor all praise Jones’ ‘no’ vote

After Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) confirmed his intention to stick with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and vote “no” on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, liberal activists from San Fransisco to New York came out of the woodworks in support of Jones, including porn-star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti, former head speechwriter for President Barack Obama, Jon Favreau, and political advisor to Secretary Hillary Clinton, Adam Parkhomenko.

“Respect,” Avenatti tweeted. The California attorney, who is representing a woman who alleges Kavanaugh is a gang rapist, is admittedly considering a run as a Democrat for president against Donald Trump in 2020.

“Hey Democrats: this is how it’s done. Thank you, @DougJones,” Favreau said in a tweet.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

