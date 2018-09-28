Avenatti, Obama speech writer, Clinton advisor all praise Jones’ ‘no’ vote

After Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) confirmed his intention to stick with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and vote “no” on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, liberal activists from San Fransisco to New York came out of the woodworks in support of Jones, including porn-star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti, former head speechwriter for President Barack Obama, Jon Favreau, and political advisor to Secretary Hillary Clinton, Adam Parkhomenko.

“Respect,” Avenatti tweeted. The California attorney, who is representing a woman who alleges Kavanaugh is a gang rapist, is admittedly considering a run as a Democrat for president against Donald Trump in 2020.

“Hey Democrats: this is how it’s done. Thank you, @DougJones,” Favreau said in a tweet.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn