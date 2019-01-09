Sign up for Our Newsletter

Shelby selected to first full term as powerful appropriations chair

On Wednesday, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced his committee assignments for the newly convened 116th Congress. Alabama’s senior senator will continue his historic service as the powerful chairman leading the Senate appropriations process.

In a meeting the same afternoon, the Senate Republican Conference met to ratify committee chairmen for the new Congress and approved Shelby’s unanimous selection by members of the Senate Appropriations Committee to lead the important committee for his first full two-year term as chair.

In addition to serving as the influential chairman of the appropriations committee, Shelby will continue to serve on the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; the Committee on Environment and Public Works; and the Committee on Rules and Administration.

“My committee assignments for the 116th Congress present an opportunity for me to continue serving the state of Alabama and the nation to the best of my ability,” Shelby said in a press release.

“I am honored that my colleagues have continued to place their trust in me to lead the Senate Appropriations Committee,” Shelby added. “I look forward to working closely with Vice Chairman Leahy and all Appropriations Committee members to produce bills that fund our national and local priorities.”

Shelby concluded, “Further, my colleagues and I on various authorizing committees – Banking, Environment and Public Works, Rules – will work this Congress to craft legislation that impacts the lives of all Americans, including my fellow Alabamians.”

Shelby served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee during a portion of the 115th Congress, following Senator Thad Cochran’s (R-MS) resignation from office in March 2018. Shelby also served as vice chairman for the 113th Congress.

Under Shelby’s exemplary leadership on appropriations during the 115th Congress, the committee completed work on all 12 Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 appropriations bills before the July 4th recess, marking the most punctual timeframe in which the committee has completed its regular appropriations bills since 1988.

Additionally, five of those appropriations bills were signed into law before the end of the fiscal year and 75 percent (74.9) of the government was funded on schedule, which signals the most spending bills enacted on time since FY 1997 – more than two decades ago.

The Senate is expected to formally affirm its committee chairmen and rosters in an organizational resolution soon.

Shelby previously served as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and the Committee on Rules and Administration. He joined the Environment and Public Works Committee for the first time during the 115th Congress.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Red Tail Scholarship Foundation honors legacy of Tuskegee Airmen

Alabama has for more than a century reveled in its role in America’s aviation history.

The nation’s first civilian flight school started in Alabama. The state’s Air Force and Army bases have always been essential to the nation’s national security. Some of the most enduring advances in aviation and aerospace technology have occurred within the borders of the state.

Perhaps the Yellowhammer State’s greatest contribution to aviation history is the Tuskegee Airmen.

And it is in their honor that an Alabama non-profit is providing scholarships to African-American high school and college students that have an interest in working in the aviation industry.

The Red Tail Scholarship Foundation seeks to provide opportunities for African-American students in all areas of the aviation industry through funding, resources and mentorship.

The foundation is named after the Tuskegee Airmen who were known as the “Red Tails” because of the paint scheme on their planes.

The group desires to see increased participation of African-Americans in the industry as pilots, aeronautical engineers, airframe and power plant mechanics and avionics technicians.

Foundation co-chairman Maj. Richard Peace explained the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen is that of excellence and opportunity.

“Being the best at what you do will always create opportunity,” said Peace.

Not surprisingly, “Red Tail” success stories have begun to pile up.

When Col. William Sparrow, also a foundation co-chairman, sought the first candidate, a trusted friend and fellow pilot suggested Torius Moore.

Moore is a Tuskegee University triple-major getting degrees in aerospace engineering, physics and mathematics.

Moore has a keen awareness of the legacy left by the Tuskegee Airmen and what that means to him.

“I’m walking the same footsteps as they are,” said Moore. “So I want to continue the tradition by going even further. I know they broke a lot of barriers. I want to be one of the Tuskegee Airmen who was an astronaut.”

Scholarship recipient Jasmine Smith is a mechanical engineering major at Tuskegee University. Her interest in aviation began in an unexpected fashion.

“My love for flying started back in high school when I was accidentally placed in an aerospace class,” Smith said. “Some of my classmates and I went to work a booth showing off our school engineering program at the Blue Angels Airshow and, surprisingly enough, though I was thoroughly impressed with the Blue Angels, it was the opening act of the WWII re-enactment that amazed me.”

Smith also understands the lasting impact the Tuskegee Airmen had on aviation and American history.

“When someone says ‘Tuskegee Airmen,’ my first thought is that this is a very big legacy,” said Smith. “I want to continue the excellence by breaking boundaries in the aerospace industry not only as a female but as an African-American female and keep doing things that only help me become a better engineer and a pilot.”

In addition to carrying forth the legacy of the Red Tails, Peace and Sparrow both emphasize that careers in aviation will have their own benefits.

“There are so many great opportunities inside aviation, great careers that can sustain you for a lifetime,” said Peace.

Sparrow adds, “Aviation careers have excellent pay, they are essential to our economy and the tip of our national security spear.”

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

Alabama Senate committee assignments announced

MONTGOMERY – Wednesday, the Alabama Senate Committee on Assignments announced the composition of the chamber’s standing committees for the 2019-2022 quadrennium.

In a press release, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) thanked the committee for their diligent work.

“I want to thank the Committee on Assignments for their work on these committees, they did a fantastic job of matching Senators with the committee that best takes advantage of their strengths and abilities,” Marsh said.

Committees will be composed as follows:

Committee on Rules

1. Jabo Waggoner (Chair)
2. Clay Scofield (Vice Chair)
3. Gerald Allen
4. Linda Coleman-Madison
5. Vivian Figures
6. Jimmy Holley
7. Steve Livingston
8. Jim McClendon
9. Tim Melson
10. Arthur Orr
11. Greg Reed
12. Rodger Smitherman

Committee on Finance & Taxation Education

1. Arthur Orr (Chair)
2. Tim Melson (Vice Chair)
3. Greg Albritton
4. Gerald Allen
5. Donnie Chesteen
6. Priscilla Dunn
7. Vivian Figures
8. Garlan Gudger
9. Jim McClendon
10. Clay Scofield
11. David Sessions
12. Bobby Singleton
13. Rodger Smitherman
14. Jabo Waggoner
15. Tom Whatley

Committee on Finance & Taxation General Fund

1. Greg Albritton (Chair)
2. Gerald Allen (Vice Chair)
3. Billy Beasley
4. Tom Butler
5. Clyde Chambliss
6. Linda Coleman-Madison
7. Jimmy Holley
8. Steve Livingston
9. Jim McClendon
10. Arthur Orr
11. Malika Sanders-Fortier
12. Larry Stutts
13. Jabo Waggoner
14. Cam Ward

Committee on Confirmations

1. Clay Scofield (Chair)
2. Jabo Waggoner (Vice Chair)
3. Gerald Allen
4. Will Barfoot
5. David Burkette
6. Vivian Figures
7. Sam Givhan
8. Andrew Jones
9. Greg Reed
10. David Sessions
11. Rodger Smitherman
12. Larry Stutts
13. Cam Ward
14. Tom Whatley
15. Jack Williams

Committee on Judiciary

1. Cam Ward (Chair)
2. Will Barfoot (Vice Chair)
3. Greg Albritton
4. Linda Coleman-Madison
5. Vivian Figures
6. Sam Givhan
7. Arthur Orr
8. Malika Sanders-Fortier
9. Bobby Singleton
10. Rodger Smitherman
11. Larry Stutts
12. Tom Whatley

Committee on Government Affairs

1. Jimmy Holley (Chair)
2. Chris Elliott (Vice Chair)
3. Greg Albritton
4. Clyde Chambliss
5. Linda Coleman-Madison
6. Sam Givhan
7. Garlan Gudger
8. Arthur Orr
9. Dan Roberts
10. Malika Sanders-Fortier
11. Shay Shelnutt

Committee on Education Policy

1. Tim Melson (Chair)
2. Donnie Chesteen (Vice Chair)
3. David Burkette
4. Tom Butler
5. Priscilla Dunn
6. Chris Elliott
7. Vivian Figures
8. Jim McClendon
9. Randy Price
10. Shay Shelnutt

Committee on Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

1. Tom Whatley (Chair)
2. David Sessions (Vice Chair)
3. Billy Beasley
4. Chris Elliott
5. Garlan Gudger
6. Andrew Jones
7. Steve Livingston
8. Tim Melson
9. Randy Price
10. Clay Scofield
11. Bobby Singleton
12. Larry Stutts
13. Jack Williams

Committee on Banking & Insurance

1. Shay Shelnutt (Chair)
2. Jack Williams (Vice Chair)
3. Will Barfoot
4. David Burkette
5. Donnie Chesteen
6. Chris Elliott
7. Andrew Jones
8. Steve Livingston
9. Randy Price
10. Dan Roberts
11. Clay Scofield
12. Bobby Singleton
13. Rodger Smitherman
14. Jabo Waggoner
15. Tom Whatley

Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development

1. Steve Livingston (Chair)
2. Garlan Gudger (Vice Chair)
3. Will Barfoot
4. Tom Butler
5. Clyde Chambliss
6. Priscilla Dunn
7. Arthur Orr
8. Dan Roberts
9. Malika Sanders-Fortier
10. Clay Scofield
11. Shay Shelnutt
12. Cam Ward

Committee on Transportation & Energy

1. Gerald Allen (Chair)
2. Dan Roberts (Vice Chair)
3. David Burkette
4. Tom Butler
5. Donnie Chesteen
6. Priscilla Dunn
7. Chris Elliott
8. Sam Givhan
9. Andrew Jones
10. Steve Livingston
11. Randy Price
12. Greg Reed
13. David Sessions

Committee on Healthcare

1. Jim McClendon (Chair)
2. Larry Stutts (Vice Chair)
3. Billy Beasley
4. Tom Butler
5. Donnie Chesteen
6. Linda Coleman-Madison
7. Tim Melson
8. Greg Reed
9. Dan Roberts
10. Cam Ward
11. Tom Whatley
12. Jack Williams

Committee on Children, Youth & Human Services

1. Larry Stutts (Chair)
2. Andrew Jones (Vice Chair)
3. Greg Albritton
4. Will Barfoot
5. Billy Beasley
6. Clyde Chambliss
7. Linda Coleman-Madison
8. Sam Givhan
9. Jimmy Holley
10. Dan Roberts
11. Malika Sanders-Fortier
12. Shay Shelnutt
13. Jack Williams

Committee on Tourism

1. Del Marsh (Chair)
2. Randy Price (Vice Chair)
3. Billy Beasley
4. Priscilla Dunn
5. Chris Elliott
6. Garlan Gudger
7. Andrew Jones
8. Tim Melson
9. David Sessions
10. Bobby Singleton
11. Rodger Smitherman

Committee on Veterans & Military Affairs

1. Tom Butler (Chair)
2. Sam Givhan (Vice Chair)
3. Will Barfoot
4. Billy Beasley
5. David Burkette
6. Donnie Chesteen
7. Jimmy Holley
8. Malika Sanders-Fortier

Committee on Local Legislation (LL1)

1. Clyde Chambliss (Chair)
2. Del Marsh
3. Greg Reed

“I look forward to working with these members in the upcoming session. There are some tough issues facing the state and I believe these committees and their members are best equipped to address these issues in a way that benefits the people of Alabama,” Marsh added in the press release.

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) emphasized that he was excited to see these new committees in action.

“Committees are the backbone of the legislative process, a place where bills are refined and improved and ideas are vigorously debated,” Reed explained.

“Like the entire Senate, the committee chairmen come from all walks of life and include small business owners, doctors, farmers, former teachers, and attorneys from every region of our state,” Reed said. “The 4.8 million citizens of Alabama deserve the best leadership possible, and I am confident that these citizen-lawmakers will ably lead the Senate’s fifteen committees during the new legislative term.”

Highlighting the chamber’s bipartisanship, Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) applauded the way committee assignments were handled.

“Because we are in the minority we’re only going to get so many seats on committees. However, I think what has been done was fair based on the percentage of people that we have,” Singleton said. “There were only two committees that we didn’t get seats, the Committee on Assignment and the Local Legislation Committee, but I would have liked to have representation on those as well, and of course we would love some chairmanships.”

‘Happy people’

The optimism and collegiality purveyed in the three leaders’ respective statements echo the sentiments Marsh and Reed relayed to Yellowhammer News in a recent interview.

“Senator Reed, who was in charge of trying to put the puzzle together with the organization and committee assignments and everything else, he and some other members that were involved did a masterful job,” Marsh told Yellowhammer News.

While committee assignments were announced Wednesday, the second and likely final day of the legislature’s 2019 organizational session, all of the senators knew of their committee assignments well before their orientation meetings in December. In fact, Reed personally called each member to inform them of their pending assignments before Thanksgiving.

Marsh advised, “We’ve got truly 27, in my opinion, happy people [in the Senate Republican Caucus] and all the Democrats – let me tell you, we work with them, we’ve always made an effort to make sure that everybody is treated with respect in the Senate.”

“All is good,” he concluded. “And Senator Reed, I have to give him credit on that. He’s the one who worked day in and day out with that.”

Reed added, “Well, and I appreciate Senator Marsh and his engagement in the process as well. And certainly his wisdom and advice as Pro Tem, in regards to things that worked well [in the past] and how we could put it together.”

“I think that as we wound up understanding who our members [in the Republican Caucus] were going to be, and also who were going to be the members of the minority caucus, trying to look at all these different backgrounds, with all the different elements of their experiences and what they were bringing to the table, to try and look at the big, giant puzzle of the organization of the Senate – who functions best in different roles – was something that we looked at with a keen eye and tried to understand where people could best serve,” Reed explained.

The majority leader said, “Being able to work on it together with a good quality group of men and women, we’ve been able to have a good outcome.”

The state legislature’s regular session kicks off on March 5.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Marsh: Washington politicians toy with American security

Over that past several weeks, squabbling over the border wall has filled the airwaves and newspaper pages. Washington politicians have bickered endlessly about how much our sovereignty and our security is worth, but outside of the Washington bubble the need for the wall, and an immigration system rooted in the rule of law, is clear.

Alabamians were again reminded of the serious consequences of our open border and broken immigration system.

Last week, we learned Amancio Betancourt Martinez, who has been charged with raping a young girl in Shelby County, is in this country illegally. In fact, he has a criminal record that includes drug trafficking and giving false information to law enforcement. He was previously deported in 2015 and re-entered our country illegally.

Unfortunately, crimes like this are all too common, and they are preventable.

According to the White House, in fiscal years 2017 and 2018, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested approximately 235,000 illegal aliens on various criminal charges or convictions inside the United States. It is estimated 60,000 illegal and inadmissible aliens seek to cross our southern border each month.

Securing our southern border would have prevented this horrific crime and other crimes committed by illegal aliens. Failure to secure our border and fully enforce immigration law undermines our sovereignty, our economic security, and most importantly, the safety of American citizens. Our nation is failing to meet its most basic obligations.

America is a nation of laws, and Alabamians want an immigration system that is rooted in the rule of law. They want criminals, like Amancio Betancourt Martinez, deported, and they want to be sure they cannot return to the United States. They want their state and their country to be free of sanctuary cities that welcome illegal aliens.

Washington politicians are to blame for the massive failure. They have played politics with our national security, and the American people have suffered because of it.

But no one holds more responsibility than Washington Democrats who are willing to shut down the government because they care more about satisfying their liberal base, protecting illegal aliens and pandering for votes than they do about our national security. Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats balk at the cost of a wall, but she gave over 10 times the amount the president is asking for to foreign governments. These out of touch Washington liberals put other countries’ interests before our own to the detriment American citizens. That’s just plain wrong.

Washington should take our national security seriously, provide the small amount of money for the border wall and end this needless government shutdown. Alabamians deserve better than to be treated like players in a political game of football, they deserve to feel safe in their homes. One Amancio Betancourt Martinez is one too many. He should never have been in this country.

In Alabama, we put the interests of our citizens first and foremost. We have worked to keep Alabamians safe and uphold the rule of law. In the state senate, I led the fight to implement sweeping immigration reform that stops Alabama cities from harboring illegal immigrants and protects our families from violent criminals.

We will always look for opportunities to strengthen immigration laws and keep our citizens safe. We will always put Alabamians first.

Del Marsh is president pro tempore of the Alabama Senate, representing the 12th District

Mo Brooks: Border security fight about trying to ‘prevent the deaths of thousands of Americans each year’

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) delivered a fiery House Floor speech Wednesday on border security, saying that ongoing negotiations over funding for a physical barrier on the United States’ southern border is a matter of life or death for “thousands of Americans each year.”

Brooks’ speech quoted extensively from a letter recently sent by President Donald Trump to Congress that highlights federal crime data and the danger, deaths and injury caused to Americans by illegal aliens and America’s “porous” southern border.

An overview of federal crime data provided by Brooks’ office showed that roughly 117,500 illegal aliens are arrested for crimes committed on American soil each year. This includes approximately 2,000 homicides, 50,000 physical assaults and 15,000 sex crimes by illegal aliens each year.

Brooks’ office also noted that approximately 15,000 Americans die each year from heroin drug overdoses, with 90 percent of all heroin reaching America via its “porous” southern border. The heroin is often transported by drug cartels and illegal aliens acting as their “mules.”

You can view Brooks’ speech here.

Transcript as follows:

Madam Speaker, on January 4, 2019, President Trump sent Congress a letter about America’s border crisis. That letter states, in part:

“It is the sovereign right of every nation to establish an immigration program in its national interest – lawfully admitting those who have followed the rules, while denying entry to those who break the rules or fail to meet the requirements established in law.

A nation that fails to control its borders cannot fulfill its most basic obligations to its citizens – physical safety, economic security, essential public services, and the uniform protection of our laws.

The Southern Border is a very dangerous place – in fact, Border Patrol agents routinely encounter some of the most dangerous criminals, cartels, and traffickers anywhere in the world.

Effective border security must dramatically reduce the entry of illegal immigrants, criminals and drugs; it must keep out terrorists, public safety threats, and those otherwise inadmissible under U.S. law; and it must ensure that those who do enter without legal permission can be promptly and safely returned home.

[C]urrent funding levels, resources, and authorities are woefully inadequate to meet the scope of the problem. We are no longer in a status quo situation at the Southern Border but in a crisis situation. Status quo funding is not enough.

*In fiscal year (FY) 2018, 17,000 adults at the border with existing criminal records were arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and border agents.

*In FY 2017 and FY 2018, ICE officers arrested approximately 235,000 aliens on various criminal charges or convictions within the interior of the United States – including roughly 100,000 for assault, 30,000 for sex crimes, and 4,000 for homicides.”

For emphasis, over the past two years, illegal aliens have averaged 50,000 physical assaults, 15,000 sex crimes, and 2,000 killings per year . . . all in America!

Returning to President Trump’s letter, “*300 Americans are killed every week from heroin – 90% of which floods across our Southern Border.”

Stated differently, our porous southern border and illegal aliens contribute to the deaths of another 15,000 Americans per year from just one drug: heroin! According to the Center for Disease Control, there are another 55,000 dead Americans from overdoses from other poisonous drugs, many of which, like heroin, steal across our porous southern border.

President Trump continues in his letter, “Illegal immigration is NOT progressive – by every measure, it is unfair, unjust, uncompassionate, and cruel. Many people are killed. It hurts both those who make the journey and so many communities bearing the cost in lives, safety, and dollars.

Absolutely critical to border security and national security is a wall or a physical barrier that prevents entry in the first place. Members of both parties – including then Senators Obama and Clinton, current Senator Schumer, and many other members of the House and Senate – all voted for a hard, physical barrier. Walls work. That’s why rich, powerful, and successful people build them around their homes. All Americans deserve the same protection. In Israel, it is 99% effective.”

Madam Speaker, open borders advocates force Washington to either shut down the government or do nothing, nothing, to prevent the deaths of thousands of Americans each year that result from our porous southern border and illegal alien criminal activity. This is a bad choice.

To the contrary, we should both end the government shutdown and secure our borders by building a wall and changing our immigration laws to protect the lives of American men, women, and children.

Madam Speaker, I ask for unanimous consent that President Trump’s letter to Congress be included in the Congressional Record.

Madam Speaker, I yield back.

Brooks speech came after Trump delivered a speech from the Oval Office to the nation on border security Tuesday night. The president referred to the situation as “a growing humanitarian and security crisis.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Byrne writes letter to Trump praising border security speech

On Wednesday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) sent a letter to President Donald Trump praising his Oval Office speech to the nation on immigration and border security.

Byrne also lauded Trump for holding strong in the fight for border security where other administrations have failed to solve the issue.

“I thank you for standing up for our communities and for the American people. Please know that this Member of Congress will stand with you to see your proposals enacted into law,” Byrne wrote.

Byrne’s letter as follows:

January 9, 2019

The Honorable Donald J. Trump

President of the United States

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Washington, District of Columbia 20500

Dear Mr. President,

I write to congratulate you on your strong and successful speech to the nation last night and to thank you for your leadership on securing the southern border.

For decades, successive Administrations and Congresses have played political games with this most important issue or pretended it was not real or pressing. However, as you know, communities and law enforcement officials in my home state of Alabama and across the country deal with the consequences of these failures every day.

I thank you for standing up for our communities and for the American people. Please know that this Member of Congress will stand with you to see your proposals enacted into law.

Sincerely,

Bradley Byrne

Member of Congress

You can read more Alabama reactions to Trump’s speech here and here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

