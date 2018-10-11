Subscription Preferences:

5 hours ago

Shelby praises ‘great news’ for Alabama as ULA is awarded nearly $1 billion to develop new rocket

The U.S. Air Force announced on Wednesday that it is awarding $967 million to United Launch Alliance (ULA) to develop its new Vulcan Centaur rocket.

The funding came as part of the Air Force’s efforts to encourage the development of competing launch system prototypes geared toward launching national security payloads. Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman were also awarded funding, albeit significantly less than ULA, who operates a production facility in Decatur that is tasked with work on the Vulcan rocket.

The Air Force is committing the sizable funding in response to a congressional mandate to transition away from reliance on Russian rocket propulsion systems and the planned retirement of ULA’s Delta 4 rocket. By 2022, the company will no longer be able to use Atlas 5 rockets powered by the Russian RD-180 engine to fly military satellites.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised the news, which will have a positive impact on Alabama’s skyrocketing aerospace industry.

“Our launch program is a great example of how we are fielding tomorrow’s Air Force faster and smarter,” Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson said. “We’re making the most of the authorities Congress gave us and we will no longer be reliant on the Russian-built RD-180 rocket engine.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

 

18 mins ago

Watch: Mobile Fox 10 news crew picks up American flag ripped down by Hurricane Michael

In the aftermath of tragedy, sometimes the smallest of gestures can bring a world of hope.

As Hurricane Michael tore through the Panama City Beach area, Mobile-based FOX 10 News photojournalist Rodney Rocker and meteorologist Adam Olivier noticed an American flag lying in a parking lot while they were driving around.

The duo returned later when the weather conditions were safe for them to exit their vehicles, and retrieved the flag that had been ripped to the ground by the hurricane’s gusts and will transport it back to the news station in Alabama where it will be cleaned and honored.

Watch:

“It’s a simple gesture, but I think it’s something that will make someone very happy around here, because it’s a symbol of our country and it really is something we can bond over and see as something that tears us down [but] also builds us back up with just a little help from each other,” Olivier said in the video.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

‘Alliance for a Pro-life Alabama’ announces three distinguished state leaders as co-chairs

The Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama (APLA) on Thursday announced that Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, Alabama Republican Party chair Terry Lathan and former state Representative Mary Sue McClurkin have agreed to serve as co-chairs of the group.

Per a press release, these three prominent Republican leaders will lead APLA’s efforts to pass Amendment Two on the upcoming general election ballot.

“Alabama has the chance to lead the nation in protecting unborn life with successful passage of Amendment Two on November 6,” Cavanaugh said. “Amendment Two declares Alabama as a pro-life state and positions us to take action in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned, which seems an increasing possibility with the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

This pro-life constitutional amendment is being opposed by Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, along with Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the Feminist Majority Foundation. These liberal organizations have already poured in over $850,000 in out-of-state funds to try and defeat Amendment Two.

“Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, the Feminist Majority Foundation, and other ultra-liberal groups are working to defeat Amendment Two and block Alabama’s opportunity to defend the unborn,” Lathan said. “According to Secretary of State finance reports, out-of-state leftist groups have donated almost $1 million to PACs working against Amendment Two in order to preserve the abortion mill industry.”

Lathan, a former public school teacher in Mobile, has chaired the ALGOP since being elected to the post in February of 2015. She and her husband Jerry were selected as the “Alabama Republicans of the Year” prior to her service as state party chair.

McClurkin served as a state representative from 1998 – 2014 and successfully passed several pro-life measures into law during her four terms in Montgomery. Yellowhammer News named her as “one of the most ardently pro-life members of the Alabama legislature.”

“The same liberal groups that attacked Justice Brett Kavanaugh and attempted to destroy his life have now turned their attention fully toward Alabama and Amendment Two,” McClurkin said. “The choice is clear. Alabamians can side with unborn life and support Amendment Two, or they can side with Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the abortion industry by voting against it. I’m standing strong for unborn babies.”

Amendment Two, which was sponsored by state Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo), “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.”

While opponents of the amendment have engaged in fear-mongering, saying the amendment would ban abortions entirely, the facts are very clear.

“The proposed amendment does not identify any specific actions or activities as unlawful. It expresses a public policy that supports broad protections for the rights of unborn children as long as the protections are lawful,” the Fair Ballot Commission explained.

You can read the objective Fair Ballot Commission’s entire write-up on the amendment, which Alabamians will vote on November 6, here.

APLA executive director Cole Wagner said the alliance has previously recruited several notable partner organizations and elected officials, including: Alabama Citizens’ Action Program (ALCAP), Alabama Policy Institute, Alabama Pro-Life Coalition, Alabama Pro-Life Education Fund, Choose Life, Inc., Cameron’s Choice, Eagle Forum, Southeast Law Institute, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), state Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) and state Rep. Will Ainsworth (R-Guntersville).

Wagner noted that APLA has created a public Facebook page (click here) and will soon begin media efforts in support of the pro-life constitutional amendment.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Tips on smoking brisket the right way

By Thomas Cox

I have tried to cook brisket numerous times and have screwed it up most of them.

Brisket is hard to cook because of timing.

• If you don’t cook it long enough, it is inedible
• If you cook it too hot, the bark is too hard and it, again, is inedible.
• If you cook it too long, it falls apart and that is not what you want.

So, there are a lot of ways to screw it up.

This method worked out wonderfully. We did a video, but left out some of the details. You can watch it here:

I cooked it overnight simply because I did not make the time to do it during the day and we were using the smoker during the day. In the afternoon, trim the fat but leave ¼ in fat but carve big hard fat off. Then season with brisket rub.

I have my own rub that I make that I will be releasing soon.

It is a mix of:

• Salt
• Garlic
• Pepper
• Paprika

Simple stuff.

• Season good both sides.
• Set for 2-3 hours to let it sweat. Do not put in fridge and bring to room temp.
• Load smoker with wood. I use cherry and pecan.
• Put on fat side up and set your smoker to 215 degrees (Be above Boiling point so fat can be rendered). Tip: I put it on at night around 10.

Cooking Times

Small Brisket (10-11 lbs) – 7 Hours @ 215 Degrees

Large Brisket (14-16 lbs) – 9 Hours @ 220 Degrees

• The next morning, pull and wrap with a bunch of foil. Use the heavy duty foil and wrap it 3 layers thick.
• Put back smoker @ 220 degrees for about 2 hours.
• Cook to 202-203 internal temp. Make sure you use an internal thermometer and test it in the thick side of the meat.
• Take immediately off the smoker and put in a cooler. TIP: I use an Orion 65 and it is OK for it to sit in the cooler for 6-8 hours.

• 3 hours before event/dinner: Slice against grain, pour BBQ Sauce on top and wrap in Saran wrap. Then, put it in a ½ pan and put back in cooler.

I did one brisket like this and then I did another one where I left it in the foil and sliced it on site. So, it was in the foil in the cooler for 11 hours. Tip: the one I sliced on site was better.

I cooked this brisket for the same group of friends that I cooked the first one I tested.

After slicing the last few ends off the last brisket of the night, Jeff comes up to me and says, “Brisket was great! Helluva lot better than the first one you did.”

That’s why I love my friends.

Thomas Cox is the founder and owner of mealfit.co
He can be reached at thomas@mealfit.co
or on Instagram @mealfit.co
Facebook: @Mealfit
on Youtube: Mealfit

6 hours ago

Retired green beret in Alabama is helping churches defend against active shooters

As reported by WAAY 31, a retired green beret in the Huntsville area is using his expertise to help Alabama churches come up with plans in the event of an active shooter situation.

Retired Army Special Forces officer and DEA agent Noell Bishop, in the aftermath of shooters killing 27 people in two church shootings in Nashville, Tennessee, and Sutherland Springs, Texas, this past year alone, is leading a team to train worshippers to defend their own churches.

“You have to have the plan together,” Bishop told WAAY. “You have to have the trained individuals to implement that plan. If you have both, then you are far above the power curve. And you can save lives that way.”

The highly trained, highly experienced Bishop considers this his ministry.

“I think that this is what God wants me to do: helping people and churches and businesses be safe,” he said.

Bishop is doing this work through the specialized company he founded – Bishop 30 Solutions.

“The ’30’ stands for the 30 great warriors of David,” he explained.

Every church has unique security needs and preferences. For example, some train their security volunteers to use guns, while other churches choose unarmed options. Some churches have highly noticeable security precautions, and others take a more subtle approach. No matter the situation, Bishop and his team intensely train the church volunteers.

Watch the full report:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

University of Alabama reinstates ‘Dixieland Delight’ for homecoming game

For nearly four years, Crimson Tide football fans have been calling for the return of “Dixieland Delight” to home football games in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Now, the University of Alabama is bringing the popular song back, albeit for a test run this coming weekend against Missouri. The announcement was made Wednesday in a video featuring UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne, Terry Saban, UA Student Government Association President Price McGiffert and star running back Damien Harris.

The song was taken out of UA’s game day repertoire after the Iron Bowl in 2014, when the student section and some general-seating Tide fans took creative license with the alternate lyrics and shook the stands with a certain four-letter expletive directed at Auburn approximately twelve times in less than 120 seconds.

Here is that (explicit) performance from 2014:

For this upcoming game, which is the university’s homecoming weekend, administrators, current Tide football players, student leaders and friends of the program are imploring fans – especially the student section – to “keep it clean.”

If the alternate lyrics return, the song could be discontinued again.

“Alabama fans, you know we are all about tradition around here,” Byrne said at the start of the video announcement. “And we’ve certainly heard about one tradition, in particular, that you’ve been missing at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Well, I’m here to say, that we are freeing ‘Dixieland Delight.'”

He continued, “We’re going to do our part here and try this one more time. So we need you to do yours.”

Terry Saban reinforced that while they were proud to bring back “Dixieland Delight,” saying, “[L]et’s do it right.”

McGiffert made a call to action of the student body and turned it over to Harris to speak for the team.

“We have a lot of cool game day traditions in Tuscaloosa, and our team really wants to bring this one back for good,” Harris explained. “Like Mrs. Terry said, and like Greg said, we really need your help. I know we can do it the right way, so remember to keep it clean, keep it classy when we play ‘Dixieland Delight’ during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.”

Byrne then explained that the in-stadium video boards will display appropriate lyrics for fans to sing, making it easier for old habits to die. The administration promised that if fans do indeed “keep it clean” this Saturday, the song will be back “for the long haul.”

The song’s return comes after fans, the student section especially, have been criticized by the administration, coach Nick Saban and players like Harris for poor attendance at recent blowout home games.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

