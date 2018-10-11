Retired green beret in Alabama is helping churches defend against active shooters

As reported by WAAY 31, a retired green beret in the Huntsville area is using his expertise to help Alabama churches come up with plans in the event of an active shooter situation.

Retired Army Special Forces officer and DEA agent Noell Bishop, in the aftermath of shooters killing 27 people in two church shootings in Nashville, Tennessee, and Sutherland Springs, Texas, this past year alone, is leading a team to train worshippers to defend their own churches.

“You have to have the plan together,” Bishop told WAAY. “You have to have the trained individuals to implement that plan. If you have both, then you are far above the power curve. And you can save lives that way.”

The highly trained, highly experienced Bishop considers this his ministry.

“I think that this is what God wants me to do: helping people and churches and businesses be safe,” he said.



Bishop is doing this work through the specialized company he founded – Bishop 30 Solutions.

“The ’30’ stands for the 30 great warriors of David,” he explained.

Every church has unique security needs and preferences. For example, some train their security volunteers to use guns, while other churches choose unarmed options. Some churches have highly noticeable security precautions, and others take a more subtle approach. No matter the situation, Bishop and his team intensely train the church volunteers.

