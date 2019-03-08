Shelby given nation’s top award for support of farmers

Thursday, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) received the highest honor given to sitting members of Congress for his staunch support of farmers in Alabama and across the nation.

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) recognized Shelby with the Golden Plow Award in a presentation made before 150 farmers attending the Alabama Farmers Federation’s (ALFA) biennial Washington Legislative Conference. ALFA is the state’s largest farm organization and is also an AFBF member.

“Sen. Shelby is a champion for agriculture and consistently stands by policies that support and protect farmers and ranchers,” AFBF Vice President Scott VanderWal, who made the presentation, said. “His leadership was key to passage of the Bipartisan Budget Act last year. The legislation provided much-needed disaster relief for farmers, made seed cotton eligible for farm support programs and laid the groundwork for improvements to dairy risk management. Farm Bureau is grateful for his continued service to agriculture and rural America.”

AFBF’s Golden Plow Award honors members of Congress who exemplify world-class agricultural leadership, as well as support of Farm Bureau policies. Recipients are chosen for their philosophy or record that demonstrates a commitment to sound agricultural policies, the private enterprise system, fiscal conservatism and reduced federal regulation of businesses and individuals.

Shelby said he was honored to receive the award.

“I have been truly blessed,” Shelby emphasized, recalling the numerous committees he has served on in the Senate. “I have tried to address a lot of things that affect your everyday life. What you do is important. Agriculture is important, and I never forget that.”

ALFA President Jimmy Parnell praised Shelby’s leadership and dedication to the state’s agriculture industry.

“Sen. Shelby is a friend of farmers and rural America,” Parnell said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have an advocate for agriculture serving as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Sen. Shelby has earned the respect of his colleagues in Congress, which gives him the opportunity to be an influential leader not only for Alabama but also for farmers across the country.”

Thank you! Honored to have received this award. https://t.co/cvcQR4EBA9 — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) March 7, 2019

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn